It looks like the first challengers for new Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be determined on tonight’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW.

An update from Better Wrestling Experience indicates that tonight’s RAW will feature a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown new #1 contenders to Morgan and Rodriguez. There’s no word yet on which teams will be competing or when the title match will take place.

Morgan and Rodriguez won the titles at WWE Money In the Bank on Saturday when Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey.

On a related note, it was teased that there will be a “peculiar answer to the World Champ,” but it wasn’t clear if this refers to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. It sounds like this may be a teaser for the next challenger to Rollins or Ripley.

Ripley is scheduled to defend against Natalya tonight, and that should be a fairly easy win for Ripley, but not as easy as her squash at WWE Night of Champions. This was not reported and is just speculation, but maybe they go with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix vs. Ripley at SummerSlam. This would continue their issues from earlier in the year, plus they could have Phoenix save Natalya from a post-match beatdown on RAW. Furthermore, Beth’s husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, is returning to the storylines with this Friday’s SmackDown as he appears on The Grayson Waller Effect, and he is expected to wrestle at SummerSlam.

Below is the current card for tonight’s RAW from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland:

* Money In the Bank fallout

* SummerSlam build begins

* Brock Lesnar is advertised to appear

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Natalya

