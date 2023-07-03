Wheeler Yuta is focused on one thing, destroying the Elite.

The former ROH Pure Champion and current member of the Blackpool Combat Club spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, where he looked back on his participation in last year’s Blood & Guts matchup against the Jericho Appreciation Society. Yuta says that was his first cage match ever and finally understands how the match works.

My goal is to come out with the win. After having last year’s Blood & Guts, I have more sense of the match and know how to use the tools a little bit better. I never had a cage match before that. Now, I know how to use the cage and all these things to our advantage. Having the man advantage is a big deal. It’s like a bunch of mini handicap matches. Knowing how to take all those elements and use them to our advantage is going to be a big thing.

Yuta says his ultimate goal it to defeat The Elite, adding that Nick Jackson from the Young Bucks will be the first to bleed.

I would love to get another win. That would be my ultimate goal, to win this one for the BCC, but as long as we get our hands raised, I don’t really care how it happens. I think we’re going to bust open Nick Jackson first.

The Blood & Guts matchup between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club will take place on the July 19th edition of AEW Dynamite, which takes place from the TD Garden in Boston. Check out Yuta’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)