Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reveal who they think should end the epic Universal Title reign of Roman Reigns.

The reigning WWE Undisputed tag team champions spoke on this topic during a recent interview with MailSport. The Canadian duo had been feuding with the Bloodline, specifically the Tribal Chief, for nearly six months and are ready to see someone end his 1000+ day run as the company’s top champion. Owens begins by naming Jey or Jimmy Uso as the right person to defeat Reigns.

Either Jey or Jimmy. I think both of those guys deserve the world and both those guys would be fantastic universal world champions or whatever you want to call them – I forget what they say. I think they’d be a shoe-in for that spot, they’d be great at it and, honestly, with the way everything has progressed and the heights they’ve reached, it certainly wouldn’t look out of place. So I think that would be a great idea, for sure,” Owens said

Zayn would respond next. He says that while Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes would have been suitable options, he believes that one of the Usos would make sense from a character perspective.

I think from a character and story perspective, it does make sense to see Jimmy or Jey do it at this point. I think a lot of characters have come along throughout the last three years who could have been a very fitting ending. I think I was one, Cody Rhodes was one, Drew McIntyre was maybe one – maybe not totally because of the broader story – but there’s been a couple of moments and people – even Kevin – points where it could put a bow on the story, the culmination of this whole thing. But, it does seem at this point after everything else, that Jimmy or Jey would be the most fitting for the story.

At this past Saturday’s WWE Money In The bank Jey Uso became the first person to pin Reigns in nearly three years. You can read about that here.