At this past weekend’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event in London John Cena returned and pumped up the live crowd by teasing a future WrestleMania in the United Kingdom. Reports have since surfaced revealing that WWE is planning on holding some major events in the U.K. in the near future, but a WrestleMania in the area doesn’t seem likely for at least a few years.

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff weighed in on this possibility on the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast. Easy-E says that he can 100% see a WrestleMania happening in London within the next five years.

If I was going to bet, I’d bet we see one very, very soon, within five years. I could see it, I could absolutely see it.

Over the last year WWE has held major events in Cardiff, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, and London. Triple H hinted at major events going around the world during the Money In The Bank media scrum. You can find a full recap of the scrum here.