– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not in London for Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. Fightful adds that there’s been no talk of McMahon making any changes to the show.

– We’ve noted how Money In the Bank Weekend included a lot of talk about London possibly hosting a future WrestleMania event. In an update, there was a survey taker near the site of WWE’s media day in London, and they were hypothetically asking fans about UK locations that would be convenient to host SummerSlam or the Royal Rumble in the future. The options were London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. WrestleMania was not mentioned.

– As noted, WWE ran a tour of additional non-televised live events in the UK this past week, which will wrap up today in Cardiff, Wales. You can click here for our recaps from the shows in Newcastle, Sheffield, Dublin, and Liverpool, and we will have results from Cardiff later today. You can click here for what WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had to say about the successful week in the UK and the records set. The shows in Newcastle, Sheffield, and Liverpool were headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retaining over Damian Priest. Word now is that WWE sources spoke very highly of Priest competing at a main event level against Rollins on the tour.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.