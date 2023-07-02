WWE legend John Cena made an unexpected comeback during the company’s Money in the Bank premium live event yesterday in London. The former 16-time world champion was mainly there to campaign for London to potentially host a future WrestleMania before eventually getting physical in a segment with Grayson Waller. Fightful Select has released an updated report on the entire segment, which you can check out below.

-Cena’s cameo was kept very secret as only a select few were aware that he would be on the show. There is also more information regarding Cena’s future with WWE and what his promo about holding a WrestleMania in the U.K. could potentially mean.

-Cena’s involvement was limited to the recent show and no future programs have been planned for him. However, it should be noted that this arrangement is subject to change if Cena’s schedule allows. WWE officials expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of Cena’s appearance, indicating that the company was pleased with how everything unfolded.

