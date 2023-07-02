Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria has been announced for the Independence Day edition of WWE NXT.

Jayne and Valkyria have had issues for a few weeks now, but last Tuesday’s NXT Gold Rush Week 2 episode saw the two appear in a backstage segment with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The segment ended with Valkyria knocking Jayne down and warning her that she does not play games. Ripley then told Jayne she kind of deserved it, and said Valkyria is a badass.

This will be the first singles bout between Jayne and Valkyria. The match was taped last week and full spoilers for Tuesday’s episode can be found at this link.

Below is the updated announced card for next Tuesday, along with the aforementioned clip:

* Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate

* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

* Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe in a NXT Underground bout, with Gable Steveson in Thorpe’s corner

* The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers in a Losers Leave NXT Match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.