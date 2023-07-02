A new scholarship fund has been set up in the name of Darren Drozdov.

As noted, Drozdov passed away this past Friday from natural causes at the age of 54. The former WWE and NFL star became a quadriplegic after fracturing two vertebrae during a match with D’Lo Brown back in 1999. Droz’s family have since announced a new scholarship fun for athletes at his old high school, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

Senior NFL Insider for ESPN Adam Schefter announced the news on his personal Twitter account. He writes, “The family of Darren Drozdov is setting up a scholarship fund for athletes at Darren’s alma mater, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the Drozdov family is accepting donations to the Darren Drozdov Scholarship Fund.”

Full details can be found below.