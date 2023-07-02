Kurt Angle gives his thoughts on his old rival, Samoa Joe.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the King of Television during the latest edition of his podcast, where he reflected on Joe’s run in TNA and WWE. Check out why Angle things WWE and TNA could have done more with Joe and how much he enjoyed wrestling his old rival in the highlights below.

How Joe lost some of his mystique in TNA after Angle beat him to end his undefeated streak:

Joe, he got utilized properly in TNA at the beginning. Until he lost his undefeated streak against me, his value dropped dramatically. They’ve never really picked back up and brought Joe back to the level he was when he was undefeated.

Believes WWE could have done a lot more with Joe:

I think that WWE could have done more with him. They did do some, they did a lot, but I know they could have done more. He was that talented. I’m not sure if it had to do with his look. I love his look. I think that everybody should be different; big, tall, short, wide. Doesn’t matter. I don’t know if it had to do with his look, but Samoa Joe was so talented. He deserved to be a WWE Champion, he really did. Probably and that’s not me blowing smoke, that’s me being honest.

Says he had wonderful chemistry with joe regardless of his bad booking in both companies:

Joe and I had the best chemistry. We always threw our two cents worth in, and we were always agreeable. I mean, if there was an idea that Joe liked, I liked it, too. If there’s an idea that I liked, Joe liked it, too. We were more compatible than any other wrestlers, even more than AJ Styles and myself. Joe and I, it was almost like we were Frick and Frack like we were related. You know, like we were twins because we thought the same way. We both had the same ideas, the same concepts.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)