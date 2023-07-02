Cody Rhodes once again explains his meaning behind “Finish The Story.”

The American Nightmare spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the press during the Money In The Bank media scrum, where he was asked about winning the brand new WWE world heavyweight title and whether that would be finishing the story. This is what Cody said in response:

I don’t want to be a downer, but no. Winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be outstanding. It would be amazing. It is the title on the flagship show, Monday Night Raw. It absolutely matters and is important. What Seth is doing with it is a special thing and you’re going to see, that title will mean far more in five minutes and ten minutes. Every second, it gains equity. Finishing the story was always about the title that my dad didn’t get. I’m not going to spoil anything because the Peacock people will murder me.

Cody later reveals that a documentary covering his chase to achieve what his father, Dusty Rhodes, never accomplished will be coming out soon on the Peacock service.

You’ll probably hear some news about my documentary sometime soon. Finally, these people have been filming me for gosh knows how long. It’s covered a lot in there as far as, that’s what the story was. He really did hold it, he held it in the Garden, and it ate me up that he never got it. That’s finishing the story. The World Heavyweight Championship is a whole other story. Very special, the main title on Monday Night Raw. I don’t look down on it in any way.

