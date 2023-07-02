WWE drew legitimate sellouts to The O2 Arena in London, England this weekend.

Michael Cole announced on commentary that Friday’s SmackDown had a sold out crowd of 18,617 fans, while 18,885 fans attended Saturday’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event.

WWE always boosts their announced attendance numbers, by around 1,000 – 2,000, but @WrestleTix has confirmed that both shows were sold out. It was noted that more than 17,000 tickets were sold for SmackDown, while 17,617 tickets were distributed for Money In the Bank.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed Money In the Bank Weekend success during Saturday’s post-show press conference. You can click here for our detailed recap with video. He touted how Money In the Bank was the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history, which he called a big deal. He also said Friday’s SmackDown was the highest-grossing SmackDown in WWE history. Triple H added that these were bold statements that people should be proud of because WWE is proud.

Triple H also said WWE drew more than 37,000 fans to The O2 Arena over the two nights, which is in line with the announced attendance, not the actual numbers. He revealed that WWE set new records in sponsorship, merchandise sales, viewership and social media engagement with Money In the Bank, calling it a successful week for WWE all across the board. It was noted that the full numbers are being worked out but they will not be available until next week due to the Independence Day holiday in the United States.

WWE ran a tour of additional non-televised live events in the UK this past week, which will wrap up today in Cardiff, Wales. Triple H touted how this was “an amazing tour” for the company. You can click here for our recaps from the shows in Newcastle, Sheffield, Dublin, and Liverpool. We will have results from Cardiff later today.

