Cody Rhodes beat Domnik Mysterio at Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank to wrap up their program.

As previously reported, WWE has plans to do a third match between Rhodes and Lesnar at the August 5th SummerSlam.

At the post-event press conference, Rhodes noted he would love for Lesnar to return to work, planting the seeds for the feud to pick up again.

“I would love it, absolutely love it if Brock Lesnar would come back to work. I’d absolutely love it. I don’t think he’s going to though. Initially, we said hey, I’ll be in every city right? I gave him my dates, right. I’m about to post those dates again for July. I give them every date. I think Brock’s annual hiatus might be who knows. And I’m not saying Brock is afraid of me because I really don’t think Brock is afraid of anybody, he’s Brock Lesnar, but Brock may not want to get back into this. He defeated me at Night of Champions. A lot of people would like to go out on a whim and go out on a high. That may be it for Brock, but I’d love it if Brock came back because to me it’s so weird to leave it at one on one. We’ll see if not Brock, that’s a more interesting question. What happens and who’s next and what’s next?”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co