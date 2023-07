WWE will hold Raw from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,392 tickets and there are 938 left. It’s set up for 10,330.

The only thing confirmed for the show thus far is WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya. This will be the fallout edition of Monday Night Raw from Saturday’s Money in the Bank.

WWE will likely announce more matches for Raw on Monday afternoon.