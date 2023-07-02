At the Money in the Bank premium live event, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler lost to Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez when Shayna attacked Rousey from behind and then choked her out.

This led to the babyfaces winning the bout after they hit their finisher on Rousey.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey has a hard-out on her deal, and because WWE had to push back original plans for them due to Rousey suffering a broken arm earlier this year, they had to rush the split.

Rousey wants to give back to Shayna for getting her into the business.