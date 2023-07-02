At Saturday’s Money in the Bank, John Cena continuously noted he wanted to bring WWE WrestleMania to London before doing a segment with Grayson Waller.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were a few reasons why WWE teased this. The first is due to AEW holding All In at Wembley Stadium in August.

The other reason is due to WWE wanting to hold WrestleMania in London, but they face one issue in the way of that happening.

WWE has been used to having cities bid on hosting big WWE events, including WrestleMania, as these shows boost the local economy.

However, with London being able to bring in tourists on its own, they’re not willing to pay WWE to host a show in the city. That is why WWE ran Cardiff for Clash at the Castle last year instead of London. WWE is hoping to get enough fan interest to convince the city to place a bid.