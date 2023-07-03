– The post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of Darren “Droz” Drozdov, who passed away on Friday at the age of 54. We cut to a video package of highlights from Saturday’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. We’re now live from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a big pop. Samantha Irvin does the introduction and fans begin singing as Rollins struts to the ring.

The music stops and Rollins poses in the middle of the ring as fans keep singing. Rollins welcomes Baltimore to Monday Night Rollins. He then gives himself a grand intro as tonight’s host. The crowd sings some more. Rollins asks how sweet was Money In the Bank? He comments on how good the finish to The Bloodline Civil War was, mentions Damian Priest and IYO SKY winning briefcases, and says he just barely defeated Finn Balor to keep the title.

Rollins says SummerSlam is about five weeks away and there’s only one thing on his mind… the music interrupts and out comes Cody Rhodes to a bigger pop. Cody stops on the stage and poses as the pyro explodes. Cody now marches to the ring with a smirk on his face as an angry-looking Rollins stares him down. Cody poses on the ring post as more pyro goes off. The music stops and fans chant “Cody!” now.

Cody says “So…” but the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar to a huge pop. Lesnar is smiling and wearing his cowboy hat. Cody, who is no longer wearing his cast, rushes out of the ring and meets Lesnar on the aisle. They start brawling. Lesnar and Rhodes brawl down to ringside, and then into the ring. The fight goes on until Rhodes blocks the F5 and nails a Cody Cutter from out of nowhere to a big pop, sending Lesnar to the floor to recover. Fans chant “Cody!” as his music starts back up. Lesnar is no longer smiling as he looks up at Cody in the ring. Cody stands tall and stares back out at Lesnar as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what just happened with Rhodes and Lesnar. Rollins is still in the ring now. He says that was a crazy way to start the show and them boys must have unfinished business, but Rollins is looking forward to his own business. The music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day – WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest with his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Ripley takes the mic and says we’ve heard enough about Rollins, we all know everyone is here to see The Judgment Day. Rollins points to how the group isn’t even complete as Finn Balor isn’t here. Rollins says Balor won’t be able to do one of his sneak attacks tonight. Ripley says Finn is fine but Rollins shouldn’t worry what he’s doing. They enter the ring and Priest warns that Rollins should worry about his Money In the Bank briefcase, not The Judgment Day’s business. Priest teases a cash-in at SummerSlam, maybe Survivor Series or Royal Rumble, or maybe after he beats Shinsuke Nakamura tonight.

Rollins says to cash in, Priest has to have the champ down and Rollins is feeling fresh, he has no match tonight and was planning to go party with Baltimore. Priest says before fans sing, he will make Rollins useless… don’t you like to fight? Priest goes on and says someone next to him will beat Rollins tonight. Ripley says she’s already defending against Natalya but Dom Dom is looking for a fight. Fans respond with huge boos. Dom goes to speak but the boos drown him out.

Rollins tells Dominik to try again. The boos shut him down. Rollins laughs and we get a “you suck!” chant. Ripley says Dirty Dom wants to fight Rollins tonight. Rollins says he’s a Money In the Bank expert and this sounds like a poor attempt at a trap but he wants nothing more than to slap the mustache off Dominik’s face, so he’s going to let fans decide. Rollins asks if fans want to see Sexy Seth beat the brakes off Dirty Dom, and they do. Rollins says Dominik now has his answer, he will see you punks later. Rollins exits the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

The camera cuts backstage and we see Shinsuke Nakamura making his way out. Damian Priest warms up in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Nakamura to a big pop as WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio watch from ringside. The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds and working on each other’s arms.

Priest backs Nakamura into the ropes, then backs off and nails a cheap shot to boos. Nakamura fights back with strikes and drops Priest. Nakamura with knee strikes. Nakamura with kicks but Priest catches one and levels him for a 2 count.

Priest beat Nakamura down in the corner and stomps away. Priest with a corner splash. More back and forth now. Priest misses a splash and hits the top turnbuckle. Nakamura turns it back around and places Priest over the top rope, then hits the running high knee. Nakamura with more offense as Priest goes to the floor for a breather.

Nakamura follows and keeps control. Nakamura goes for a suplex on the floor but Priest counters and launches him onto the barrier. Priest stands tall as ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re both down. Nakamura gets up first and unloads. Nakamura with the sliding German suplex. Nakamura taunts Ripley at ringside, then goes back in with a big kick for a close 2 count.

Nakamura goes up top for a flying kick but Priest rocks him in mid-air. Fans chant “Nakamura!” as Priest looks to finish him but Nakamura counters with a roll-up for 2. Nakamura goes into the arm bar but Priest fights it off. Priest with a submission from his feet but Nakamura kicks him away. Priest comes right back with a kick to the head for 2. Nakamura escapes the the Razor’s Edge and rolls Priest up for 2. Nakamura blocks the South of Heaven chokeslam with a kick for a 2 count.

Nakamura goes up top and nails a flying kick. Priest ducks the Kinshasa and ends up leveling Nakamura with a big strike. Priest follows up with the South of Heaven chokeslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall with his briefcase in the air as Mysterio and Ripley join him to celebrate. We go to replays. The Judgment Day exits the ring now.

– Still to come, a look at The Bloodline Civil War. The announcers hype tonight’s show as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see some highlights from Money In the Bank. We see a replay of Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey, which allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– We go back to the ring and out comes an angry Ronda Rousey. She hits the ring and goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Shayna Baszler.

Baszler is fired up. She says she speak for us all when she says we’re tired of hearing Rousey try to speak on the mic. Rousey asks why this after 10 years of loyalty. It means nothing? Rousey tells her to come in the ring and explain why. Rousey says Baszler owes her that. Baszler asks, I owe you? Baszler calls Rousey a narcissist and says she is the only Rousey is in a WWE ring. Baszler says she owes everyone an apology for bringing Rousey into this business. Rousey asks why didn’t Baszler say something before they built something and became champions. Shayna, from the apron, goes on yelling about how Rousey wasn’t there for her come-up in the business and on the indie. Baszler says she paid her dues while Rousey just waltzed into WrestleMania. Baszler loves this business but Rousey has ruined it for her. Baszler says she does owe Rousey… a shocking reality that someone here, Baszler, can finally shut Rousey up.

Baszler tosses the mic and they have a staredown. Rousey runs and kicks Baszler off the apron to the floor. Rousey brings it back in but Baszler ducks and applies a choke from behind. Baszler slams her and applies the ankle lock to a pop and a “Tap!” chant. Rousey breaks free and goes to crawl under the ropes but Baszler pulls her back. Baszler with a sliding knee to stun Rousey. Baszler’s music starts up as she leaves. Rousey yells for her to come back because this is not done. We go to replays. Rousey yells for Baszler to get back as this is far from done.

– Maxxine Dupri is backstage practicing her headlock on Otis. Coach Chad Gable asks if she’s ready for her first match tonight. Dupri is fired up and sick of The Viking Raiders. Gable rants about The Vikings underestimating his abilities, and says he’s passed his skills onto Otis and Dupri, so tonight, on the eve of Independence Day, they will slap The Vikings in the face with the biggest dose of patriotism. Otis says, Oh yeah!

#1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Emma and Nikki Cross vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox

We go back to the ring and Samantha Irvin introduces the new Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They take their seats at ringside. Out next comes Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for this #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Emma and Nikki Cross. We see earlier video of Candice LeRae turning down the offer to team up from Cross. Emma then stepped up and said she’d team with Cross. LeRae and Indi Hartwell are on the apron. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are out next. Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox are already at ringside.

Indi and Deville go at it to start while the other teams watch from ringside. Indi with more offense. LeRae tags in for the double team and a 2 count. LeRae with a senton but she misses the springboard moonsault. Green tags in and they double team LeRae. Deville covers for the pin. LeRae and Hartwell have been eliminated.

Cross rushes in and levels Green to continue the match. Cross tags Emma in but leaves to help Indi help Hartwell at ringside. Emma asks where she’s going. Emma fights Green off and unloads with offense. Emma with the flying splash in the corner for 2. Deville tags back in to take over on Emma. Cross is alone on the floor, back turned to the ring, rocking back & forth. Emma needs to tag but Cross is unavailable. Green hits the Unpretty Her, then Deville hits the running knee for the pin on Emma. Cross and Emma have been eliminated.

Nox runs wild on Green in the corner now. Brooke tags in and they double team Green, slamming her face-first into the mat. The offense continues until Deville tags back in and unloads on Brooke. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Irvin immediately announces that Brooke and Nox have been eliminated. Carter rushes in and goes at it with Deville. We see how Deville pinned Nox with a big knee during the break. More back and forth between the teams now. Deville ends up blocking the After Party. Carter blocks the Unpretty Her. Deville with a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Green ends up hitting the Unpretty Her for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

– After the match, Green and Deville stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Morgan and Rodriguez enter the ring, then raise the titles in the air as the new #1 contenders exit the ring.

– We see some highlights from the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Becky Lynch is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette on Bronson Reed. Reed, in a suit and shades, says he got where he is because of fear. He hurts those who disrespect him, and he breaks his challengers because that’s how to keep things in order. Reed goes on and says he’s a nice guy… but everyone who sits down at a banquet of consequence has to face him as he is inescapable.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch. She says she didn’t win at Money In the Bank but she can get over that, but what she cannot move on from just yet is this squeaky little thorn in her side – WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Lynch says what better place to end it than in Baltimore. Fans pop. Lynch calls Stratus out, and here she comes with Zoey Stark. Stratus is wearing a protective face mask. Lynch laughs and says her face looks stupid. Stratus says even with the mask she’s still prettier than all of you fans, and Lynch. She says you people need a mask like this to hide your ugliness. Stratus says she would say yes to Lynch’s challenge but she’s not medically cleared because Lynch broke her face.

Trish says no one is better than her, even Becky. She says one day Stark might be as good under her guidance, but right now Trish is the greatest of all-time. Lynch recalls how Stark had to help Trish beat her. Lynch goes on and says Stark has to go through her if she wants to get that good. Lynch turns the insults up and says we all know Trish won’t be here much longer after she’s done plugging her crappy talent show, her local magazine cover, or whatever cheap t-shirt she’s pushing. Lynch asks Trish why is she still here.

Stratus says she’s still here because she’s the face of the division she gave relevancy to. Stratus says Lynch hated it when she would see people backstage thank Trish. Stratus says the irony is not lost on her – Lynch tried to break the face of the face of the division, so now Stark will break Lynch’s face. Stratus and Stark go to run down as Lynch readies. They quickly put the brakes on and Stratus says nevermind, she has a medical appointment to get to so they have to leave this dump Baltimore, but Lynch should keep her calendar open next week for Stark.

– Still to come, The Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy. Back to commercial.

The Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out first comes Alpha Academy – Maxxine Dupri, Otis and Chad Gable. The Viking Raiders are out next – Valhalla, Erik and Ivar.

Gable and Erik start things off. We have some technical difficulties during this match. Otis eventually tags in and knocks Ivar off the apron, then goes to work on Erik. Otis goes on and gets a big pop when he hits the Caterpillar on Erik before we go to commercial.

More back & forth, and technical difficulties, after the break. They go on until Gable tags in and unloads on both opponents. Gable hits a Bulldog on Ivar, then sends Erik to the floor. Gable with a cannonball to Erik, then a diving headbutt to Ivar for a close 2 count. Otis controls Erik while their partners are down.

Valhalla tags in and Maxxine meets her, unloading with offense for a pop. Maxxine nails a suplex and a splash, then Otis wants her to do the Caterpillar. She goes for it but Valhalla meets her with a stiff knee strike to the face. The Vikings double team Otis at ringside but Gable goes to the top and nails a moonsault onto everyone down below. Valhalla ends up launching Maxxine into the turnbuckles, but Maxxine counters and gets the pin to win.

Winners: Alpha Academy

– After the match, Alpha Academy celebrates as we go to replays.

– We see recent happenings between Natalya and Rhea Ripley. Natalya is backstage talking with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Natalya walks on to the ring.

– Still to come, a look at Logan Paul and Ricochet from the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

– Back from the break and we see more Money In the Bank highlights. We also see replays of the big table bump with Logan Paul and Ricochet from the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. They also show us new backstage footage of Paul and Ricochet fighting after the match. Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ricochet now. She asks about Paul. Ricochet says some say Paul didn’t belong at Money In the Bank, but the kid can hang and Ricochet can respect that. Ricochet says he can’t respect how Paul got in his face because it just wasn’t his night. Ricochet says he’s issuing a challenge, but not on social media like some keyboard warrior because we do it big here in WWE. Ricochet challenges Paul to meet him in the ring next Monday face to face.

– We see what happened earlier with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Kevin Patrick sends us to red brand newcomer Jackie Redmond, who is near the stage. She brings out Cody as the music hits and the pyro goes off. She asks about what happened with Lesnar. Cody, still in a suit, has everyone say hello to Jackie on her first night. Cody says he’s a man of his word and he said he’d be waiting for Lesnar, so welcome back Brock. Cody says Lesnar broke his arm and busted his face, so there is no way they can coexist. Cody says he wants another shot at Lesnar, he will fight Lesnar any night, every nights. Cody’s music hits as he exits. This segment actually aired before the six-person match.

WWE Women’s World Title Match: Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley by herself. Natalya suddenly attacks from behind and destroys Ripley, sending her into the barriers, then the steel ring steps. Natalya brings it into the ring and keeps control as the referee tells her to stay back. The official checks on Ripley and she says she’s good to go as the bell rings.

Natalya beats Ripley down in the corner. Ripley gets up but Natalya lands a takedown. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but she gets dropped. Ripley goes to the floor to regroup.

Natalya runs around the ring to attack but Ripley ducks and rocks her. Ripley slams Natalya’s face into the announce table over and over while talking trash. Natalya is now cut on her eyebrow. Ripley brings it back in but Natalya nails a German suplex, then pounds on the champ.

Ripley slides out of a slam and decks Natalya from behind. Ripley controls now while taunting Natalya. Ripley with more forearms to the lower back to keep control. Natalya fights back and takes it to the corner but Ripley drops her out of nowhere with a big headbutt while wrapping her legs around Natalya’s waist from the corner. Natalya kicks out at 2.

Ripley continues to dominate to mixed reactions. Ripley with a running kick to the ribs, then a thrust kick to the chest. Natalya fights back but Ripley drops her. Ripley takes Natalya to the top and punches away. Ripley climbs up for a superplex but Natalya knocks her to the mat. Natalya flies with a crossbody and they both go down.

The referee checks them out as fans rally now and they try to get back up. They trade punches now. Ripley drops Natalya and hits a big kick for a 2 count. Ripley argues the count with the referee as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley kicks the Sharpshooter away. Natalya approaches but Ripley nails a big kick to the head. Fans chant for Natalya. She blocks a powerbomb and nails a hurricanrana.

Natalya with a discus lariat for a 2 count. Ripley blocks the Sharpshooter again. Natalya sends Ripley into the corner but she runs into boots. Ripley goes up and nails a missile dropkick for a close 2 count. Ripley can’t believe it and has words with the official. They get back up but Ripley nails a kick, then applies the Prism Lock in the middle of the ring. Natalya finally breaks it and sends Ripley into the corner. Ripley blocks another Sharpshooter attempt and sends Natalya into the turnbuckles.

Ripley keeps control and goes to the top, dedicating the move to Dominik Mysterio. Ripley climbs up and does the Latin Heat taunt to boos. Ripley flies with the Frogsplash but Natalya gets her boots up. Natalya sends Ripley into the ring post now, then hits a running powerslam as fans cheer her on. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter from the middle of the ring. We see Ripley bleeding in her mouth now. Natalya tightens the hold as Ripley resists. Ripley drags them to the bottom rope and finally breaks the hold. Natalya uses the five count.

Ripley goes to the floor for a breather. Natalya baseball slides out but Ripley side-steps and takes control. Ripley brings it back in for a kick and a headbutt, then the Riptide slam for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After she match, Ripley stands tall as the music hits. Ripley immediately attacks Natalya while she’s still down. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez run down to make the save as Ripley exits the ring. Ripley takes her title at ringside and flashes a bloody smile. Liv and Raquel check on Natalya as Ripley backs up the aisle.

– We see recent happenings with The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa. We cut backstage to a pre-recorded promo from Ciampa, who is sitting in a chair facing the camera.

– We see recent happenings with The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa. We cut backstage to a pre-recorded promo from Ciampa, who is sitting in a chair facing the camera. Ciampa brings up how he confronted Miz in his face, but Miz attacked him from behind. Ciampa knows that spark is finally back in Miz’s eyes after suffering loss after loss as late when he’d accomplished a lot in WWE before that. Ciampa says he sees the Ruthless Aggression that took Miz to the top, so the next time they meet in the ring, he wants Miz to have that same energy and he will bring the chip on his shoulder. Ciampa gets up and launches chair to the side, then walks off. We cut to a pre-recorded response from Miz. Miz talks some trash and says he feels better than ever. Miz goes on and challenges Ciampa to a No DQ match on next week’s show, and tells him to bring the chip on his shoulder.

– Still to come, a look at The Bloodline. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened with The Bloodline at Money In the Bank. Tribal Court will be on this week’s SmackDown.

Matt Riddle vs. Giovanni Vinci

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and IYO SKY is backstage with her Money In the Bank briefcase when WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley walks up. SKY holds the briefcase up and says something in Japanese. Ripley says try me, it will be the worst mistake of your life. SKY walks off. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest walk up. Ripley vents about what Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez did. She says if they get in her business again they will regret it. Dominik says just like Seth Rollins will tonight when Dominik is the last one singing. We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – Giovanni Vinci with Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

The bell rings and Vinci attacks Riddle from behind. Vinci beats Riddle down and works on the hurt ankle. Riddle comes back with strikes. He blocks a kick and nails an overhead kick, then kips up as GUNTHER looks on.

More back and forth now. Vinci slams Riddle and hits a moonsault for a close 2 count. Riddle charges in with a knee strike, but Vinci counters the Bro Derek with an ankle lock. Riddle counters that and gets the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the bell, Kaiser immediately rushes in with a big running kick to Riddle’s face. Vinci and Kaiser double team Riddle now as GUNTHER watches from ringside. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. GUNTHER looks a bit frantic as he barks orders from ringside. McIntyre meets Kaiser at the ring with a big Claymore Kick, then enters with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt to Vinci, knocking him into a kick by Riddle.McIntyre walks to the ropes and looks down at GUNTHER on the floor as fans cheer. McIntyre gets fans to count down from 3, then he puts Vinci right back down with a Claymore. GUNTHER jumps up on the apron but McIntyre meets him at the ropes and they face off while having words. McIntyre’s music hits as Imperium exits. McIntyre and Riddle look on from the ring as we see GUNTHER marching to the back while Vinci and Kaiser stumble behind him.

– We see highlights from Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Money In the Bank.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes The Judgment Day – Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, who is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Matt Riddle is backstage with Drew McIntyre. Riddle thanks McIntyre for having his back out there because Imperium was beating him up for weeks. Drew says not anymore. Byron Saxton shows up and asks about what has happened. McIntyre declares that he is back, and fans pop in the arena. Riddle suggests they team up to take out Imperium. McIntyre says that sounds great, but that’s next week… how about we go out to party in Baltimore tonight? Riddle likes that idea and says they’re going to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, a popular place for wrestlers and owned by fans. We go back to the ring and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as fans begin loudly singing. Rollins has the Kinesio tape on his ribs.

The bell rings and they go to lock up but Rollins ducks Dominik and jumps up to the corner to play to the crowd as they sing. They go at it and Rollins applies a headlock to a “Dom you suck!” chant, which Ripley doesn’t like.

Dominik with a headlock on Rollins now. They run the ropes until Rollins decks Dominik. Rollins with body shots, then he tosses Dominik to the floor. Rollins goes to run the ring for a suicide dive but Ripley jumps up on the apron and he’s forced to put the brakes on. Dominik tries to take advantage of the distraction and attack from behind but Rollins launches him high in the air, over the top rope to the floor, right at the feet of Ripley and Priest.

Fans pop as Dominik lands hard. Rollins runs back into the ring and poses to more singing. Ripley tends to Dominik and helps him regroup as we go back to commercial.

The action continues after the break. Rollins with a suplex, and another, then he yells at Ripley before hitting the third for a pop. Rollins goes up top but Ripley jumps on the apron to distract the referee, allowing Priest to jump up and shove Rollins to the mat.

Dominik goes up for a Frogsplash with an awkward landing and no pin. Dominik stomps away on Rollins now. Fans chant “Dom you suck!” as Dominik drags Rollins over to the opposite corner and hits another Frogsplash, but still no pin attempt. Dominik stomps some more to boos as Ripley and Priest cheer Dominik on. Dominik goes up top for a third Frogsplash but Rollins puts his knees up.

Rollins gets up with kicks and strikes, then a discus clothesline. Rollins with more offense into the corner, then a backbreaker and a running knee in front of Ripley and Priest. Fans begin singing again as Rollins encourages them. Dominik blocks a Pedigree. Rollins knocks Priest off the apron. Rollins and Dominik tangle now, and Dominik is sent to the floor.

Rollins with a dive to Priest and Dominik on the floor for a big pop. Rollins brings it back in and hits the rolling elbow, then a shot to the back of the head. Rollins prepares for the Stomp on Dominik but Priest runs in and intercepts Rollins with a big South of Heaven chokeslam for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Priest unloads as Ripley grabs his Money In the Bank briefcase. Priest tosses Rollins to the floor, then sends him into the ring steps. Priest destroys Rollins at ringside now, focusing on the ribs, then sends him face-first into the edge of the announce table, then the barrier. Priest smashes Rollins into the table with a big Flatliner. Priest takes apart the table to mixed reactions, then he goes for the Razor’s Edge but Rollins escapes and nails a superkick. Dominik drops Rollins from behind with a briefcase shot, then sends him into the steps. Fans chant “Dom you suck!” as Priest looks to cash in his title shot. Dom tells Priest, no not now… don’t do it! It sounds like Ripley may be encouraging him. Priest goes in but Finn Balor hits the ring from out of nowhere and takes Rollins out. Balor goes up top for a Coup de Grace but Priest yells at him from the apron, asking what is he doing. Balor comes down and they have words now, yelling at each other. Dominik gets in between them and tries to calm things. Rollins takes out Dominik to the floor, then lays him out with a Pedigree at ringside. Rollins heads up the aisle as his music hits and he holds the title in the air. The Judgment Day regroups at ringside as Ripley sits down and cradles Dominik. Balor yells at Priest and says he’d be champion if it weren’t for Priest, and Priest says he’d be champion if it weren’t for Balor. Rollins looks on as the post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW goes off the air.

