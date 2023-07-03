There are now conflicting reports on Charlotte Flair and what WWE considered for her going into Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event.

As noted on Friday, via PWInsider, there was reportedly a WWE creative pitch made that would have seen Flair replace Zelina Vega in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. This obviously did not happen, but word coming out of Money In the Bank was that the decision remained up in the air as officials were still considering the change as late as after the show went on the air. The original source reiterated the report and added that Flair was backstage at The O2 Arena in London in case she was needed, but WWE also kept her hidden.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that they heard nothing on Flair being added to the match before Money In the Bank Saturday, but it should be noted that the original report said it was considered and not a done deal. Better Wrestling Experience also said they heard nothing like this going into the show.

Furthermore, it was noted by Fightful that after the show their source said there was not serious consideration given to the idea, and that Flair’s creative has been planned for a while. For what it’s worth, it would have been possible for Flair to work the MITB Ladder Match and still work the creative that has been planned with Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Champion Asuka.

It was noted that Flair’s creative plans with Belair and Asuka was discussed and decided on a while before Flair returned on the June 9 SmackDown. The idea was to re-establish Asuka, and have her involved with two top Superstars that are chasing her for the title. This was the direction instead of the other way around so that they can add more intrigue and suspense to Asuka’s title reign.

Flair vs. Belair vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Title is expected for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

