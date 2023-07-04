ROH announced earlier today that their 2023 Supercard of Honor pay-per-view from Los Angeles has been add to HonorClub for subscribers to watch. If you missed it, here was the card for the event, which too, place on March 31st from the Galen Center.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH Television Championship

-Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander for the AAA Mega Championship

-The Lucha Brothers vs. Aussie Open vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Dralístico & Rush Reach For the Sky Ladder Match to crown new ROH Tag Team Champions.

-The Embassy vs. AR Fox & Black Christian & Metalik for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia.