LA Knight may not have won at WWE Money In The Bank, but that isn’t stopping the rising superstar from losing his confidence.

Knight addressed his loss during a House Show event in Cardiff on Sunday, where he told the crowd that he stands at the top of the industry with them singing his name.

I stand here right now thinking about what happened last night. That case, hanging up there, in my grasp, about to pull it down. At long last, it comes down in the hands of who? Who? Who cares. It didn’t come down in the hands of LA Knight. Here’s how it goes. I haven’t been given anything since I walked through the door, let’s face facts, and here I stand, top of the industry. Here I stand, the man, all over the place, everywhere you go. Everywhere, all around the round, it’s the same song, and how’s that song go? With everybody saying [crowd cheers LA Knight].

Knight later states that he doesn’t need the MITB briefcase, nor does he think it will prevent him from eventually holding gold in WWE. He adds that he’s been overcoming obstacles all his life and now it is his time.

It’s for that reason. The reason ain’t y’all. The reason is me. You can feel cool saying my name all you want, but I don’t need y’all, let’s be honest. I didn’t need that case either. Just like I made myself a top man in this industry is the same way, with or without a case, I will make myself a champion sooner or later, and there ain’t nobody that can stop me. That’s not an insult. That’s just a fact of life.

Damian Priest pulled LA Knight down at the last moment, then went on to win the briefcase at Money In The Bank. You can check out a video of Knight’s promo below.

