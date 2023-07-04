WWE has released a new playlist on its Youtube channel entitled, “Emotional Moments Of 2023.” The description reads, “Watch the tear-jerking moments from this year so far, including heartwarming reunions and touching entrances, featuring Cody Rhodes, John Cena and more WWE Superstars.”

You can check out the full list of moments, along with the video, below.

-Zelina Vega’s Puerto Rico entrance at WWE Backlash.

-Cody Rhodes makes Paul Heyman cry on Raw.

-Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunion on SmackDown.

-Cody Rhodes gives his weight belt to Luke Harper’s son at WrestleMania 39.

-Sami Zayn’s Montreal homecoming on SmackDown.

-Rey Mysterio talks about his wife’s sacrifices at Hall of Fame induction speech.

-John Cena’s return on Monday Night Raw in March.

-Indi Hartwell reacts to WWE draft.

-Alba Frye and Isla Dawn react to WWE draft.

-Indi Hartwell says goodbye to NXT.

-Shelton Benjamin thanks the WWE Universe.