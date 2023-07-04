Another update on the WWE and MLW lawsuit.

On June 30th, WWE filed a new a motion seeking an extension to formally address the amended lawsuit brought forth by MLW. In their official filing, the WWE acknowledged that they have recently enlisted the services of new legal representation and expressed the need for sufficient time to thoroughly investigate the allegations leveled against them by MLW. MLW has agreed to the adjusted timeline, with WWE now required to provide their response by August 14th.

Last month, WWE attempted to have the lawsuit against MLW dismissed, However, the court ruled against WWE’s motion and is allowed the lawsuit to move forward. You can read about that here. Wrestling Headlines will continue to monitor the case as it is an ongoing story. Stay tuned.

