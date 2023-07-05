WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly missed this week’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that several people working RAW did not expect Triple H’s absence, adding that he was in a great mood at Saturday’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event from The O2 Arena in London, and was excited for the success of the show.

It was said that there is nothing to Triple H missing the show as this was just a planned night away, but talent were not told why he had the night off. He is expected to be at Friday’s SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard reportedly ran Monday’s RAW in Triple H’s place, which is usually the case when Triple H has the night off or can’t make a show for whatever reason.

We noted before how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not in London for Money In the Bank this past weekend. He also was not at RAW.

