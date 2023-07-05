WWE officially announced today that last Friday’s SmackDown from The O2 Arena in London was the highest-grossing blue brand show of all-time, while Saturday’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event from the same venue was the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history, and the most-successful Money In the Bank ever. The two events collectively grossed more than $5.4 million.

WWE also confirmed today that Money In the Bank set new records in sponsorship revenue, viewership, venue merchandise sales, social engagement, and On Location fan experience fan package sales. The following details were provided:

* Sponsorship revenue was up 9% from the record set with the 2022 Money In the Bank event

* Viewership was up 17% from the record set by Money In the Bank in 2022. Viewership also surpassed the last UK Premium Live Event by 30%, which was Clash at The Castle in September 2022

* The 2023 Money In the Bank event generated the highest gross for venue merchandise sales in WWE history

* Thanks to The Bloodline, Money In the Bank was the most-social MITB of all-time as video views of The Bloodline Civil War main event reached 40 million in the first 48 hours. This represents a 4X jump from the top clip at Night of Champions, which was Jimmy Uso superkicking Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Money In the Bank 2023 is now the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event for On Location fan experience fan packages in WWE history

For those who missed it, you can click here for more details on Money In the Bank success, including attendance notes, comments from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and more. Below is the full press release issued to us today by WWE:



MONEY IN THE BANK® SETS RECORD FOR HIGHEST-GROSSING ARENA EVENT IN WWE HISTORY Friday Night SmackDown at The O2 Becomes Highest-Grossing SmackDown STAMFORD, Conn., July 5, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Money In The Bank, which emanated from The O2 in London on Saturday, became the most-successful and highest-grossing Money In The Bank of all-time. Notably, Money In The Bank set a new record for highest-grossing arena event in WWE history and Friday Night SmackDown from The O2 became the highest-grossing SmackDown of all-time. The weekend generated a combined gate of more than $5.4 million. Money In The Bank (MITB) also set new records for viewership, sponsorship, merchandise and social media: * Viewership jumped 17 percent from last year’s record, and surpassed the last U.K. premium live event – Clash at the Castle – by 30 percent. * Sponsorship revenue was up nine percent versus the record set in 2022. * MITB marked the highest-grossing arena event for venue merchandise in WWE history. * MITB set a new record for On Location fan experience packages, becoming the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event ever. * The event became the most social Money In The Bank of all-time, with video views of the Bloodline Civil War match reaching 40 million in the first 48 hours –a 4X jump from the top clip at Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso super-kicking Roman Reigns. Additionally, Friday’s episode of SmackDown on Fox drew 2.51 million total viewers, up 17 percent versus a year ago, and was No. 1 in the 18-49 demographic with a .7 rating and 897K total viewers, up 39 percent versus a year ago.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.