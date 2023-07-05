IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that a new Knockouts Division match will be taking place on the July 6th Impact on AXS. Gisele Shaw will face Courtney Rush in singles-action on the episode, one that also features top stars like Nick Aldis, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, and the Motor City Machine Guns.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 6TH IMPACT ON AXS:

– Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

– Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

– Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush

– Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA

– Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush