IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that a new Knockouts Division match will be taking place on the July 6th Impact on AXS. Gisele Shaw will face Courtney Rush in singles-action on the episode, one that also features top stars like Nick Aldis, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, and the Motor City Machine Guns.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @GiseleShaw08 w/@TheJaiVidal and @SavannahEvansNV vs @Rushlemania w/@FearHavok!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/8ZXvJBYqlX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 5, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 6TH IMPACT ON AXS:
– Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham
– Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards
– Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush
– Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA
– Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush