Takami Ohbari is incredibly proud of the growth of NJPW STRONG.

The company president spoke on this topic in a new tweet, where he commented on the July 4th and July 5th Independence Day events that happened under the NJPW STRONG brand and took place from the legendary Korakuen Hall venue in Japan. Ohbari says that it is a dream come true for the brand to have such growth in the U.S. and that he is grateful to fans all around the world for helping NJPW achieve a dream.

When we launched this brand, we dreamed of growing it in the US and one day holding a NJPW STRONG at packed Korakuen Hall. Our dream came true. This success is not only thanks to the fans who watched the show yesterday and today, but also to the fans in the US and all over the world who have supported NJPW STRONG until today. We will pursue the next dream.

Today’s Independence Day event saw two title changes, including Giulia becoming the new NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion and Eddie Kingston capturing the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship. Check out Obhari’s tweet below.