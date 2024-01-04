“The Virtuosa” is “#AllElite.”

After stating as much during her debut promo on AEW Dynamite in her home state of New Jersey on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center, AEW confirmed Deonna Purrazzo’s signing after her segment wrapped up on the broadcast.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm the news, posting the “___ is All Elite!” graphic and commenting on the exciting signing of the former IMPACT Knockouts and ROH Women’s Champion.

“It’s official: Deonna Purrazzo is ALL ELITE,” Khan wrote via X. “What a great moment for the hometown hero, The Virtuosa TONIGHT on TBS Network on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite!”

Check out video footage of her debut segment and Tony Khan’s comments on her signing below.