What did the rest of the pro wrestling world think of “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo signing with All Elite Wrestling and making her promotional television debut on the first Dynamite of 2024?

WWE, AEW and TNA Wrestling stars were quick to flock to social media to react to the big news from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Newark, N.J., with Michin, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, KiLynn King, Brian Myers, Evil Uno, Jade Chung, Dave LeGreca, Jon Alba, Nicole Matthews, Wendy Choo and more commenting.

Hell yea @DeonnaPurrazzo !! I wish Casey was here to see this. #TheVirtuosa — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) January 4, 2024

Show em you’re a fuckin’ star D! @DeonnaPurrazzo — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) January 4, 2024

DEONNA PURRAZZO — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 4, 2024

We’re going to miss you but you’re still stuck with us forever! We love you @DeonnaPurrazzo and love watching you shine ✨✨✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yuy2tFjkuq — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) January 4, 2024

Evil Uno is coworkers with Deonna Purrazzo. — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) January 4, 2024

Big @DeonnaPurrazzo fan. Great get for that women's division. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) January 4, 2024

Seeing my bestie kill it. So proud of you @DeonnaPurrazzo ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/zXbqt6ZcQU — Wendy Choo (@therealestwendy) January 4, 2024