The first man who will challenge “The Mad King” for his AEW Triple Crown Championship has been announced.

As noted, Trent Beretta vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Brian Cage vs. Bryan Keith was announced for the first AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2024 on Wednesday night, with the winner earning a shot at the AEW Continental Championship held by Eddie Kingston.

Kingston, who sat at ringside on special guest commentary, watched live as Trent Beretta of Best Friends and Rippongi Vice emerged victorious, earning himself the first title shot against him.

The match was announced for the first AEW Collision show of 2024, which goes down this coming Saturday night.

