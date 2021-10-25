AEW Dark Elevation Results 10/25/21

Addition Financial Arena

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (21-9) Leyla Hirsch & (11-3) Ryo Mizunami vs. (29-17) Diamante & (0-1) Xtina Kay

Ryo Mizunami and Diamante will start things off. Diamante with a waist lock go-behind. Diamante applies a side headlock. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Mizunami. Diamante tugs on Mizunami’s hair. Mizunami drives her elbow into the midsection of Diamante. Diamante with a forearm smash. Mizunami drops Diamante with a knife edge chop. Hirsch and Kay are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch applies a side headlock. Kay whips Hirsch across the ring. Hirsch drops Kay with a shoulder tackle. Hirsch flexes her muscles. Kay drops down on the canvas. Hirsch slides under Kay. Hirsch scores the mid-air ankle pick. Hirsch with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Hirsch applies a wrist lock. Kay stomps on the left foot of Hirsch. Kay slams Hirsch’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay with clubbing shoulder blocks. Diamante tags herself in. Diamante with a Rising Knee Strike. Diamante mocks Mizunami. Diamante with a back chop. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Diamante hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Diamante with two short-arm clotheslines. Diamante whips Hirsch across the ring. Diamante scores the elbow knockdown. Diamante goes for a Running Splash, but Hirsch gets her knees up in the air. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Hirsch with a Release German Suplex. Hirsch tags in Mizunami. Mizunami with a series of shoulder tackles. Machine Gun Chops. Mizunami dumps Kay out of the ring. Mizunami with the irish whip. Mizunami with a corner clothesline. Mizunami follows that with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Mizunami tags in Hirsch. Hirsch with a running lariat. Mizunami drops Diamante with The STO. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Hirsch knocks Kay off the ring apron. Kay runs interference. Diamante gets Hirsch tied up in the tree of woe. Diamante with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Diamante tags in Kay. Assisted Asai DDT for a two count. Mizunami dumps Diamante out of the ring. Mizunami Spears Kay. Hirsch connects with The Running Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-9) Leyla Hirsch & (12-3) Ryo Mizunami via Pinfall

Second Match: (30-7) FTR w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-3) Mike Reed & (0-0) Toa Liona

Cash Wheeler and Mike Reed will start things off. Test Of Strength. Wheeler with a drop toe hold. Wheeler applies a front face lock. Reed grabs a side wrist lock. Wheeler slaps Reed in the face. Wheeler uppercuts Reed. Wheeler poses for the crowd. Wheeler applies a wrist lock. Wheeler tags in Harwood. Wheeler kicks the left elbow of Reed. Harwood slams Reed’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Harwood with a knife edge chop. Harwood uppercuts Reed. Harwood with a straight right hand. Harwood kicks Reed in the gut. Harwood with The GourdBuster. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Reed crawls under Harwood’s legs. Reed tags in Liona. Harwood gives Liona the middle finger. Wheeler flexes his muscles.

Wheeler with a forearm shot across the back of Liona. Wheeler punches Liona in the back. Wheeler applies The Sleeper Hold. Liona backs Wheeler into the turnbuckles. Liona with a back elbow smash. Liona delivers The Pounce. Harwood attacks Liona from behind. Liona goes for The Chokebomb, but Tully gets in the way. Wheeler with a running knee strike. Wheeler runs Liona into the turnbuckles. Wheeler with rapid fire bodyshots. Wheeler uppercuts Liona. Wheeler slams Liona’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wheeler tags in Harwood. FTR gangs up on Liona. Harwood tags in Wheeler. FTR catapults Liona throat first into the middle rope for a one count. Wheeler tags in Harwood. FTR denies The Double Vertical Suplex. Double Forearm Smash. Double Irish Whip. Liona with a Running Double Crossbody Block. Liona tags in Reed. FTR connects with The Big Rig to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-7) FTR via Pinfall

Third Match: (11-8) Emi Sakura w/Lulu Pencil vs. (0-10) Reka Tahaka

Sakura refuses to shake Tahaka’s hand. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Sakura with a hair biel throw. Tahaka launches Sakura to the corner. Sakura rakes the back of Tahaka. Tahaka with heavy bodyshots. Tahaka with clubbing shoulder blocks. Sakura unloads two knife edge chops. Sakura sends Tahaka face first into the canvas. Sakura stands on the back of Tahaka’s knees.

Sakura stomps on Tahaka’s back. Sakura applies The Camel Clutch. Sakura tugs on Tahaka’s hair. Tahaka denies The Queen’s Gambit. Tahaka with a Back Body Drop. Tahaka SuperKicks Sakura for a two count. Tahaka is shocked. Second Chop Exchange. Tahaka with Two HeadButts. Sakura denies The Side Walk Slam. Sakura with a Spinning NeckBreaker. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura connects with The Twisting Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-8) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (39-14) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (37-22) QT Marshall w/The Factory

Marshall is playing mind games with Vance. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance sends Marshall into the ropes. Strong lockup. Vance applies a side headlock. Marshall whips Vance across the ring. Vance drops Marshall with a shoulder tackle. Marshall drops down on the canvas. Vance ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Vance rocks Marshall with a forearm smash. Vance with a knife edge chop. Vance follows that with a corner clothesline. Vance whips Marshall into the turnbuckles. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Vance poses for the crowd. Marshall launches Vance over the top rope. Vance with a straight right hand. Vance gets distracted by Aaron Solow. Marshall with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall pulls Vance back into the ring. Marshall with a Vertical Suplex. Marshall with a Knee Drop for a two count.

Vance unloads two knife edge chops. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Vance. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Marshall rakes the eyes of Vance. Forearm Exchange. Marshall kicks Vane in the gut. Vance ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Vance with a Spinning PowerBomb. Vance decks Marshall with a back elbow smash. Vance kicks Marshall in the face. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance sends Marshall to the corner. Vance nails Marshall with The Pump Kick. Marshall answers with a back elbow smash. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Marshall regroups on the outside. Vance rolls Marshall back into the ring. Dark Order starts brawling with The Factory. Marshall attacks Vance from behind. Marshall rolls Vance over for a two count. Vance denies The Diamond Cutter. Vance with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Vance ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Vance makes Marshall tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (40-14) Preston Vance via Submission

Fifth Match: (2-0) Paul Wight vs. (0-3) Arjun Singh, (0-8) Cole Karter, (0-15) Carlie Bravo In A Three On One Handicap Match

Three on one attack after the bell rings. Karter dropkicks Wight. Wight shoves Bravo and Singh. Wight HeadButts Karter. Wight with Two Bodyslams. Wight slams Karter’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wight delivers a series of overhand chops. Wight goes for The Chokeslam, but Karter and Singh gets in the way. Wight launches Karter and Singh over the top rope. Wight Spears Bravo. Wight Chokeslams Singh. Wight throws Karter back into the ring. Wight connects with The WMD to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) Paul Wight via Pinfall

