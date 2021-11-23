AEW Dark Elevation Results 11/22/21

The Chartway Arena

Norfolk, Virginia

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Eddie Kingston, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (14-8) Anna Jay & (44-8) Taynara Conti vs. (0-4) Willow Nightingale & (0-0) Erica Leigh

Anna Jay and Erica Leigh will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay applies a wrist lock. Jay delivers The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay sends Leigh to the corner. Jay with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay tags in Conti. Conti with a leaping back elbow smash. Conti tags in Jay. Jay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Leigh decks Jay with a Breaker. Conti and Nightingale are tagged in. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti ducks a clothesline from Nightingale. Conti with a Roundhouse Kick. Conti with a Release German Suplex. Conti nails Nightingale with Three Pump Kicks. Conti ducks a clothesline from Leigh. Jay kicks Leigh in the gut. Jay applies The Queen Slayer. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-8) Anna Jay & (45-8) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Second Match: (1-0) Tony Nese vs. (0-0) Logan Laroux

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese with a waist lock takedown. Nese starts flexing his muscles. Strong lockup. Nese backs Laroux into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Nese shoves Laroux. Laroux is pissed. Nese with a Spinning Back Kick. Nese punches Laroux in the back. Nese rocks Laroux with a southpaw haymaker. Forearm Exchange. Nese applies a side headlock. Laroux whips Nese across the ring. Nese drops Laroux with a shoulder tackle. Laroux drops down on the canvas. Laroux leapfrogs over Nese. Laroux dropkicks Nese. Nese regroups in the corner. Nese decks Laroux with a back elbow smash. Nese dives over Laroux. Nese matrix under a clothesline from Laroux. Nese thrust kicks the midsection of Laroux. Nese kicks Laroux in the chest. Nese with a knee lift. Nese with a Mid-Kick. Nese follows that with a leg sweep for a two count.

Nese kicks Laroux in the back of the head. Nese whips Laroux across the ring. Nese scores the elbow knockdown. Nese toys around with Laroux. Nese unloads two knife edge chops. Laroux fires back with a chop/forearm combination. Nese nails Laroux with a throat thrust. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese lands The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Nese applies a bodyscissors hold. Laroux backs Nese into the turnbuckles. Laroux with a back elbow smash. Laroux kicks Nese in the face. Laroux ducks a clothesline from Nese. Laroux with a flying forearm smash. Laroux with The Pump Kick. Laroux follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Laroux with a diving clothesline into the ropes. Laroux delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Laroux goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nese lands back on his feet. Nese sends Laroux into the ropes. Laroux goes for The Sunset Flip, but Nese counters with The Spinning Back Kick. Nese with a Release German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Third Match: (35-8) Ricky Starks & (31-15) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-1) Lucas Chase & (0-0) Irvin Legend

Ricky Starks and Irving Legend will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Legend with a back elbow smash. Legend applies a side headlock. Legend with two sharp elbow strikes. Starks with a deep arm-drag. Starks dropkicks Legend. Hobbs and Chase are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hobbs repeatedly shoves Chase into the canvas. Hobbs slings Chase across the ring. Hobbs drops Chase with a shoulder tackle. Hobbs drives Chase back first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs tags in Starks. Team TAZ repeatedly stomps on Chase’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Hobbs bodyslams Chase. Starks with a Running Knee Drop for a two count.

Starks blasts Chase with a knife edge chop. Starks with the irish whip. Chase side steps Starks into the turnbuckles. Chase tags in Legend. Starks blocks a boot from Legend. Starks with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Starks pops back on his feet. Starks goes for a Bodyslam, but Legend lands back on his feet. Legend crawls under Starks. Legend tags in Chase. Chase ducks a clothesline from Starks. Chase takes a swipe at Hobbs. Chase with a series of haymakers. Hobbs drops Chase with a Body Block. Chase decks Hobbs with a JawBreaker. Chase sends Hobbs tumbling to the floor. Chase kicks Starks in the face. Chase rolls around Starks. Chase tags in Legend. Starks leapfrogs over Legend. Starks with a Spinning PowerBomb. Hobbs clotheslines Chase. Hobbs applies The Torture Rack. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-8) Ricky Starks & (32-15) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (31-10) Kris Statlander, (22-9) Leyla Hirsch, (15-5) Ryo Mizunami vs. (24-16) The Bunny, (30-14) Penelope Ford, (14-11) Emi Sakura w/Mei Suruga In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ruby Soho joins the commentary team for this match. Penelope Ford and Ryo Mizunami will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Mizunami slams Ford’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mizunami tags in Hirsch. Assisted Corner Clothesline. Hirsch tags out to Statlander. Assisted Corner Dropkick for a two count. Statlander tells Bunny to bring it. Sakura tags herself in. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Statlander applies an arm-bar. Statlander sends Sakura face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Sakura tags in Bunny. Bunny slams Statlander’s head on the top rope. Statlander drops Bunny with The Big Boot. Statlander with the irish whip. Statlander with a running chop. Statlander tags in Hirsch. Hirsch with a Shotgun Meteora. Hirsch with a Rebound Dropkick for a two count.

Hirsch with a forearm smash. Bunny reverses out of the irish whip from Hirsch. Ford runs interference behind the referee’s back. Suruga trips Hirsch from the outside. Bunny slams Hirsch’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Bunny tags in Sakura. Sakura tosses Hirsch around the ring. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura tags in Ford. Ford repeatedly stomps on Hirsch’s chest. Ford rams Hirsch’s face across the top strand. Ford with a forearm smash. Ford with a Back Handspring Elbow Smash. Ford goes for The Double Knee GutBuster, but Hirsch lands back on her feet. Hirsch punches Ford in the back. Ford kicks Hirsch in the gut. Ford slams Hirsch’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Ford tags in Sakura.

Ford puts her leg on the back of Hirsch’s neck. Sakura with a single leg takedown. Sakura applies a Modified Romero Special. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Hirsch answers with forearm shivers. Hirsch crawls under Sakura. Hirsch with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mizunami and Bunny are tagged in. Mizunami with two shoulder tackles. Mizunami kicks Sakura out of the ring. Bunny and Ford gangs up on Mizunami. Double Irish Whip. Mizunami with a Double Spear. Mizunami tags in Statlander. Stereo Corner Clotheslines. Bunny and Ford side steps Statlander and Mizunami into the turnbuckles. Ford with a Running Boot. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Lariats. Leg Drop/Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Sakura dumps Mizunami out of the ring. Hirsch with a Release German Suplex. Ford hits The Double Knee GutBuster. Mizunami Spears Ford. Bunny SuperKicks Mizunami. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-10) Kris Statlander, (23-9) Leyla Hirsch, (16-5) Ryo Mizunami via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (57-26) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-3) Joe Keys

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian applies a hammerlock. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Keys backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Keys reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian slips over Keys’ back. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian with a Leg Lariat. Short-Arm Reversal by Keys. Keys uppercuts Kazarian. Key hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Keys kicks Kazarian in the gut.

Keys with three haymakers. Keys is lighting up Kazarian’s chest. Kazarian decks Keys with a back elbow smash. Kazarian rolls Keys over for a two count. Kazarian with two chops. Keys reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian scores the forearm knockdown. Kazarian with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Kazarian whips Keys across the ring. Kazarian goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Keys holds onto the ropes. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Keys applies a wrist lock. Keys drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Kazarian denies the uppercut. Kazarian makes Keys tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (58-26) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Sixth Match: (4-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Preston Vance) vs. (0-41) Baron Black & (0-3) Duke Davis & Gannon Jones In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Baron Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Black pulls Reynolds down to the mat. Black uppercuts Reynolds. Black with a knife edge chop. Reynolds kicks Black in the gut. Reynolds unloads two knife edge chops. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps Black into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running back elbow smash. Reynolds with a corkscrew elbow strike. Silver and Davis are tagged in. Davis wants a piece of Vance. Silver runs into Davis. Davis kicks Silver in the gut. Davis mocks Silver. Davis with the irish whip. Silver kicks Davis in the chest. Silver with a flying shoulder tackle. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Davis reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds ducks under two clotheslines from Davis. Davis goes for a Bodyslam, but Reynolds lands back on his feet.

Reynolds goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Davis holds onto the ropes. Jones made the blind tag. Jones kicks Reynolds in the face. Davis clotheslines Reynolds. Double Irish Whip. Double Flapjack. Jones tags in Black. Reynolds is displaying his fighting spirit. Black with a knife edge chop. Reynolds kicks Black in the face. Reynolds dives over Davis. Reynolds rolls under a clothesline from Black. Reynolds tags in Vance. Vance with three clotheslines. Vance ducks a clothesline from Jones. Vance with a Spinning PowerBomb. Vance plays to the crowd. Vance delivers Two Pump Kicks. Vance clotheslines Davis over the top rope. Jones attacks Vance from the outside. Jones with a running forearm smash. Silver with a blindside dropkick. Silver follows that with a Pump Kick. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Silver side steps Black into the turnbuckles. Dark Order connects with their Two Step Up Enzuigiri/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/German Suplex Combination. Vance makes Black tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (5-0) The Dark Order via Submission

Seventh Match: (22-10) Riho vs. (0-0) Trish Adora

Collar and Elbow Tie Up Wrist Lock Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Adora drops Riho with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Riho ducks a clothesline from Adora. Riho rolls Adora over for a two count. Riho with the backslide cover for a two count. Adora denies The Inside Cradle.

Adora with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Adora with a chop/forearm combination. Adora follows that with a corner clothesline. Adora whips Riho into the turnbuckles. Riho repeatedly kicks Adora in the face. Riho with The Flying Crossbody Block. Rigid ucks a clothesline from Adora. Riho with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Riho hits The Tiger Feint Kick for a two count. Riho connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-10) Riho via Pinfall

Eight Match: (10-9) Wheeler Yuta w/Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander vs. (12-52) Serpentico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Serpentico push kicks Yuta. Serpentico with a Hurricnrana. Yuta with a single leg takedown. Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Serpentico leapfrogs over Yuta. Yuta lunges over Serpentico. Yuta with a deep arm-drag. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Yuta leapfrogs over Serpentico. Yuta crawls under Serpentico. Yuta dropkicks Serpentico for a two count. Yuta with a knife edge chop. Yuta sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico side steps Yuta into the turnbuckles. Yuta rocks Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico whips Yuta into the ringside barricade. Serpentico with a straight right hand. Serpentico rolls Yuta back into the ring. Serpentico with a Falling HeadButt for a one count. Yuta with forearm shivers. Serpentico shoves Yuta. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Yuta drops Serpentico with The Big Boot.

Serpentico with a Top Rope Stunner. Serpentico pats himself on the shoulder. Serpentico with a Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Serpentico bodyslams Yuta. Serpentico wants Statlander to throw him off the top turnbuckle. Taylor gives Serpentico the thumbs up. Taylor throws Serpentico off the top turnbuckle. Yuta with two dropkicks. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta with a flying forearm smash. Yuta drops Serpentico with a flying haymaker. Yuta applies a waist lock. Serpentico with two sharp elbow strikes. Serpentico rocks Yuta with a forearm smash. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Yuta with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Serpentico decks Yuta with a JawBreaker. Yuta answers with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Serpentico dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta with The Roll Through Escape. Serpentico hits The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Serpentico goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Yuta ducks out of the way. Yuta launches Serpentico over the top rope. Yuta connects with The Slingshot Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-9) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

