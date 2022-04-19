AEW Dark Elevation Results 4/18/22

UNO Lakefront Arena

New Orleans, Louisiana

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (40-17) Kris Statlander vs. (0-16) Ashley D’Amboise

Statlander drops Amboise with a shoulder tackle. Statlander with a short-arm clothesline. Statlander sends Amboise to the corner. Statlander with a Running Uppercut. Statlander with a Running Knee Strike. Statlander follows that with a Reverse Suplex. Statlander hits The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Statlander pops back on her feet. Amboise with heavy bodyshots. Statlander with a BackBreaker onto the knee. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-17) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Second Match: (12-7) Andrade El Idolo w/Jose The Assistant vs. (28-46) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Idolo applies a side headlock. Angels whips Idolo across the ring. Idolo drops Angels with a shoulder tackle. Angles drops down on the canvas. Angels with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Idolo regroups on the outside. Idolo sweeps Angels off the ring apron. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Idolo dropkicks Angels in mid-air. Idolo poses for the crowd. Idolo with an arm-ringer/back elbow smash combination. Idolo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet.

Angels with a chop/hamstring combination. Idolo shoves Angels. Idolo avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels with The Rolling Elbow. Idolo answers with a knee lift. Angels with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Idolo gets Angels tied up in the tree of woe. Idolo with a shoulder block. Angels avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Angels sends Idolo face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Angels SuperKicks Idolo. Angels connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Idolo kicks Angels in the face. Idolo with a Spin Out Elbow Drop. Idolo makes Angels tap out to The La Muerte.

Winner: (13-7) Andrade El Idolo via Submission

Third Match: (10-2) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-0) J Spade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese sends Spade face first into the canvas. Strong lockup. Nese backs Spade into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Nese taunts Spade. Nese nails Spade with a throat thrust. Nese talks smack to Spade. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top rope. Nese scores the elbow knockdown. Nese stomps on Spade’s back. Nese with clubbing crossfaces. Spade with forearm shivers. Spade ducks a clothesline from Nese. Spade sends Nese into the ropes. Spade with a Leg Lariat. Spade plays to the crowd. Nese slides under Spade. Nese hits The PumpHandle Powerslam. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-2) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2-2) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) w/Preston Vance vs. (0-0) Allen Russell, (0-0) Dale Springs, (0-0) Izaiah Zane, (0-0) Kameron Russell In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Stu Grayson and Dale Springs will start things off. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson applies a wrist lock. Silver and Zane are tagged in. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Stereo Big Boots. Dark Order poses for the crowd. Uno stomps on Zane’s chest. Silver drives Zane back first into the turnbuckles. Silver with a Big Biel Throw. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds tags in Grayson. Grayson uppercuts Zane.

Grayson tags in Uno. Uno stomps on Zane’s fingers. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno slams Zane’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno punches Zane. Uno tags in Silver. Double Irish Whip. Zane shoves Silver into Uno. Zane tags in Kameron. Dark Order tees off on The Russell Twins. Assisted DDT. Silver tags in Grayson. Silver side steps Kameron into the turnbuckles. Dark Order delivers their Two Enzuigiri/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/German Suplex Combination. Dark Order connects with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-2) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2-1) Roppongi Vice w/Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. (3-8) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto)

Rocky Romero and Aaron Solow will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Romero backs Solow into the turnbuckles. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow kicks Romero in the gut. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow whips Romero across the ring. Beretta made the blind tag. Romero ducks a clothesline from Solow. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Beretta clotheslines Solow. Beretta has Solow draped across the top strand. Romero with a Flying Dropkick. Beretta with a Running Knee Strike. Solow tags in Comoroto. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Conorot. Beretta unloads a series of knife edge chops. Beretta with a chop/forearm combination. Beretta applies a side headlock. Comoroto whips Beretta across the ring. Beretta runs into Comoroto. Shoulder Block Exchange. Comoroto drops down on the canvas. Comoroto with a Running Lariat. Solow knocks Romero off the ring apron. Comoroto slams Beretta’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Comoroto tags in Solow. Dropkick/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto stomps on Beretta’s chest. Beretta with heavy bodyshots. Comoroto with a One Handed Press Slam. Comoroto blasts Romero off the apron. Comoroto with a cocky cover for a two count. Beretta kicks Comoroto in the face. Beretta delivers his combination offense. Beretta sends Comoroto chest first into the turnbuckles. Beretta hits The Tornado DDT.

Romero and Solow are tagged in. Romero ducks a clothesline from Solow. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Solow. Solow kicks Romero in the gut. Romero with a Hurricanrana. Forever Clotheslines. Chop Exchange. Solow decks Romero with a JawBreaker. Beretta tags himself in. Romero side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. Beretta with a leaping back elbow smash. Romero kicks Solow in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Comoroto pulls Solow out of the ring. Comoroto clotheslines Romero in mid-air. Comoroto catches Beretta in mid-air. Comoroto dumps Beretta on the apron. Comoroto rolls Beretta back into the ring. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto with The Body Avalanche. Solow with The Windmill Kick. Comoroto Spears Beretta for a two count. Comoroto tags in Solow. BackBreaker/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Romero with two uppercuts. Comoroto kicks Romero in the gut. Roppongi Vice with Two Double Knee Strikes. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Beretta avoids The Windmill Kick. Beretta with The Back Drop Driver. Roppongi Vice connects with The Strong Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) Roppongi Vice via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (25-4) Ruby Soho, (32-11) Anna Jay, (54-12) Hikaru Shida vs. (33-24) The Bunny, (28-20) Emi Sakura, (0-2) Raychell Rose In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Team Bunny attacks Team Soho before the bell rings. Sakura with a running shoulder block. Jay sweeps out the legs of Sakura. Shida with a Running Knee Strike. Soho with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. Jay rolls Bunny back into the ring. Jay drops Bunny with The Flatliner for a two count. Rose pulls Soho off the apron. Rose clotheslines Soho. Bunny SuperKicks Jay. Bunny stomps on Jay’s chest. Bunny slams Jay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny is choking Jay with her boot. Bunny tags in Sakura. Sakura slams Jay’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura drops Jay with The Queen’s Gambit. Sakura takes a swipe at Soho. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose kicks Jay in the gut. Rose with two short-arm clotheslines. Jay rolls under a third clothesline from Rose. Rose knocks Shida off the apron. Jay nails Rose with The Dangerous Jay Kick.

Soho and Bunny are tagged in. Soho clotheslines Bunny. Soho scores the elbow knockdown. Soho ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Soho slaps Bunny in the chest. Soho with a Spinning Back Kick. Soho with two knee lifts. Shida made the blind tag. Soho kicks out the legs of Bunny. Shida with a Running Knee to the back of Bunny’s head for a two count. Bunny denies The Falcon Arrow. Bunny rakes the eyes of Shida. Bunny tags in Rose. Rose Spears Shida. Shida dumps Sakura out of the ring. Shida side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Soho with a running forearm smash. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Shida follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex into Sakura for a two count. Jay applies The Queen’s Slayer. Soho with a drop toe hold. Soho applies a single leg crab. Shida makes Rose tap out to The Stretch Muffler.

Winner: (26-4) Ruby Soho, (33-11) Anna Jay, (55-12) Hikaru Shida via Submission

Seventh Match: (2-0) The Hardy Boyz & (11-10) Top Flight vs. (0-0) The Andrade Family Office (Private Party, The Blade and Angelico) In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Dante Martin and Isiah Kassidy will start things off. Dante with a waist lock go-behind. Dante applies a side headlock. Dante transitions into a hammerlock. Kassidy stomps on the left foot of Dante. Kassidy with a drop toe hold. Kassidy stands on Dante’s back. Dante applies a wrist lock. Dante whips Kassidy across the ring. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Kassidy. Dante mocks Kassidy. Dante ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Dante sends Kassidy into the ropes. Dante decks Kassidy with a back elbow smash. Dante with a knife edge chop. Dante tags in Darius. Darius ducks a clothesline from Quen. Darius shoves Quen into Kassidy. Darius with a basement dropkick. Stereo Dropkicks. Blade and Angelico attacks Top Flight from behind. The referee is losing complete control of this match. Assisted Stinger Splash. Dante dropkicks Angelico off the ring apron. Matt rolls Kassidy back into the ring. Darius applies a wrist lock. Darius kicks Kassidy in the gut. Darius tags in Jeff.

Jeff with a flying axe handle strike. Jeff with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Jeff. Jeff decks Kassidy with a back elbow smash. Quen knocks Jeff off the top turnbuckle. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Jeff’s back. Kassidy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kassidy tugs on Jeff’s hair. Kassidy with a basement dropkick. Kassidy poses for the crowd. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Blade tags himself in. Blade is mauling Jeff in the corner. Blade is choking Jeff with his knee. Aubrey Edwards is letting AFO do whatever they want. Blade tags in Angelico. Blade applies a side headlock. Angelico with a shot to Jeff’s ribs. Jeff decks Angelico with a JawBreaker. Darius and Quen are tagged in. Darius kicks Quen in the face. Darius clotheslines Quen. Darius scores the forearm knockdown. Darius with heavy bodyshots. Darius with a forearm smash. Darius whips Quen across the ring. Quen holds onto the ropes. Quen kicks Darius in the chest. Darius with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Darius applies a waist lock. Darius dives over Quen. Darius crawls under Kassidy. Quen sends Darius to the apron.

Kassidy with The SpringBoard Stunner. Blade pulls Darius down to the apron. Darius regroups on the outside. Kassidy throws Darius into the steel barricade. Kassidy transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kassidy hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kassidy applies a rear chin lock. Kassidy with clubbing blows to Darius. back. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Quen drives his knee into the midsection of Darius. Quen whips Darius across the ring. Darius cartwheels over Quen. Darius kicks Quen in the face. Meeting Of The Minds. Darius with a Double Hurricanrana. Darius tags in Dante. Dante dives over Kassidy. Dante clears the ring.

Dante scores the elbow knockdown. Dante with a running forearm knockdown. Dante with an Inside Out Suplex. Matt tags himself in. Dante lands The Suicide Dive. Matt kicks Kassidy in the gut. Kassidy denies The Twist Of Fate. Matt reverses out of the irish whip from Kassidy. Matt with a Back Body Drop. Jeff goes for Poetry In Motion, but Kassidy counters with a Cutter. Kassidy dropkicks Matt. Kassidy tags in Angelico. Angelico with a low enzuigiri. Matt responds with The Side Effect. Blade kicks Matt in the gut. Blade with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Darius with a Double Missile Dropkick. Quen ducks a clothesline from Darius. Quen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blade punches Darius in the back. Dante nails Quen with a SpringBoard Side Kick. Dante backflips over Angelico. Darius with Step Up Enzuigiri. Dante SuperKicks Angelico. Matt connects with The Twist Of Fate. Matt tags in Jeff. Jeff plants Angelico with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) The Hardy Boyz & (12-10) Top Flight via Pinfall

