AEW Dark Elevation Results 4/19/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (36-13) Hangman Page vs. (0-1) Spencer Slade

Page with a chop/forearm combination. Page slams Slade’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page with a blistering chop. Page whips Slade across the ring. Slade ducks a clothesline from Page. Slade goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Page counters with The Fallaway Slam. Page pops back on his feet. Page goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Slade blocks it. Slade with a forearm smash. Slade unloads a flurry of right jabs. Page with a running clothesline. Page with three corner clotheslines. Page follows that with The Sliding Lariat. Page connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-13) Hangman Page via Pinfall

Second Match: (26-13) Britt Baker w/Rebel vs. (0-16) Tesha Price

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Baker applies a hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Price with a side headlock takeover. Baker answers with the headscissors escape. Baker applies The Butterfly Lock. Baker hooks the outside leg for a one count. Hammerlock Exchange. Baker with forearm shivers. Baker whips Price across the ring. Price kicks Baker in the chest. Price with a RoundHouse Kick. Price rocks Baker with a forearm smash. Baker reverses out of the irish whip from Price. Price ducks a clothesline from Baker. Baker denies The Pump Kick. Baker kicks Price in the gut. Baker with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Price. Baker with a Turnbuckle Flatliner. Baker hyperextends the left shoulder of Price.

Rebel hits Price with the towel behind the referee’s back. Baker applies the cravate. Baker with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Baker applies a rear chin lock. Baker stands on Price’s face. Baker talks smack to Price. Baker kicks Price in the face. Price rolls Baker over for a two count. Price ducks a clothesline from Baker. Baker hits The SlingBlade. Baker takes a bow. Price with forearm shivers. Price with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Price thrust kicks the left knee of Baker. Price continues to pepper Baker with forearms. Price hooks the outside leg for a two count. Baker reverses out of the irish whip from Price. Baker drops Price with The DDT. Rebel gives Baker the black glove. Baker connects with The Air Raid Crash. Baker makes Price tap out to The Lock Jaw.

Winner: (27-13) Britt Baker via Submission

Third Match: (26-9) The Jurassic Express vs. (0-2) Midas Black & Jay Lyon

Jungle Boy and Jay Lyon will start things off. Lyon is eating a piece of steak during the match. Lyon with a deep arm-drag. Lyon with a running elbow smash. Lyon tags in Black. Double Irish Whip. Lyon drops down on the canvas. Black drop toe holds Jungle Boy into a SomerSault Senton from Lyon. Black hooks the outside leg for a two count. Black applies a wrist lock. Black tags in Lyon. Lyon applies a side wrist lock. Lyon grabs a side headlock. Luchasaurus made the blind tag. Jungle Boy whips Lyon across the ring. Black tags himself in. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Luchasaurus with The Big Boot. Black shoves Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus launches Black to the corner. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Pop Up Wheelbarrow Suplex. Lyon tags himself in. Luchasaurus connects with The Tail Whip. Jurassic Express plants Black and Lyon with Stereo Burning Hammers to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-9) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (11-18) The Hybrid 2 vs. (0-16) Vary Morales & (0-1) Andre Montoya

Jack Evans and Vary Morales will start things off. Evans pie faces Morales. Evans starts breaking dancing. Morales SuperKicks Evans. Morales applies a side headlock. Evans with heavy bodyshots. Evans whips Morales across the ring. Evans drops down on the canvas. Evans leapfrogs over Morales. Morales with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Evans kicks Morales in the face. Evans with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Evans slams Morales head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico drops Morales with The Flatliner for a two count. Angelico stomps on Morales back. Angelico with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Angelico continues to stomp on Morales back. Angelico taunts Montoya. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Morales. Angelico with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Angelico stops Morales in his tracks. Angelico ties Morales up in a knot.

Morales reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico unloads a flurry of left jabs. Angelico with the irish whip. Morales kicks Angelico in the face. Morales delivers The Missile Dropkick. Morales tags in Montoya. Montoya with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Montoya with two clotheslines. Montoya scores the forearm knockdown. Montoya dropkicks Angelico. Montoya is fired up. Montoya drops Angelico with The Roll Through Flatliner for a two count. Morales SuperKicks Evans. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Morales. Morales sends Evans crashing to the outside. Evans pulls Morales off the ring apron. Evans wipes out Morales with a Corkscrew Kick off the apron. Montoya with forearm shivers. Montoya uppercuts Angelico. Angelico kicks out the legs of Montoya. Angelico makes Montoya tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (12-18) The Hybrid 2 via Submission

Fifth Match: (25-5) Brian Cage & (28-6) Ricky Starks vs. (0-5) Mike Magnum & (0-1) Stone Rockwell

Brian Cage and Mike Magnum will start things off. Cage drives his knee into the midsection of Magnum. Cage applies a side headlock. Magnum whips Cage across the ring. Cage ducks under two clotheslines from Magnum. Cage catches Magnum in mid-air. Mangum fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Magnum applies a waist lock. Cage decks Magnum with a back elbow smash. Cage whips Magnum across the ring. Cage leapfrogs over Magnum. Cage drops down on the canvas. Cage dropkicks Magnum. Cage applies a front face lock. Starks himself in. Starks with a flying axe handle strike. Starks with a forearm smash. Starks hammers down on the back of Magnum’s neck. Starks with a cheap shot to Rockwell.

Magnum bodyslams Starks. Magnum applies a front face lock. Rockwell tags himself in. Rockwell with a double axe handle strike. Rockwell tees off on Starks. Rockwell hammers down on the back of Starks. Rockwell and Starks are trading back and forth shots. Cage prevents Starks from tumbling to the floor. Starks with a Running Pump Kick. Rockwell delivers his combination offense. Rockwell whips Starks across the ring. Cage made the blind tag. Rockwell goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cage gets in the way. Cage with a Spinning Back Kick. Cage with a knee lift. Cage SuperKicks Rockwell. Team TAZ goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Rockwell lands back on his feet. Rockwell rolls Cage over for a two count. Cage starts arguing with Starks. Starks Spears Magnum. Cage kicks Rockwell in the gut. Cage PowerBombs Rockwell. Cage tags in Starks. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-5) Brian Cage & (29-6) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (9-2) Abadon vs. (0-1) Skye Blue

Abadon is playing mind games with Blue. Abadon with a waist lock takedown. Abadon with clubbing blows to Blue’s back. Abadon whips Blue across the ring. Blue goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Abadon counters with The Uranage BackBreaker. Abadon starts choking Blue. Abadon screams at the referee. Blue avoids The Running Meteora. Blue nails Abadon with The Pump Kick. Blue with a Cartwheel Forearm Smash. Abadon is pissed. Abadon with a running clothesline. Abadon with a Release German Suplex. Abadon follows that with The Running Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Abadon with a Low Crossbody Block. Abadon repeatedly slams Blue’s face on the canvas. Blue with forearm shivers. Blue dropkicks the left knee of Abadon. Abadon has Blue perched on the top turnbuckle. Abadon is mauling Blue in the corner. Abadon connects with The Cemetery Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (22-10-1) Orange Cassidy vs. (0-1) Prince Kai

Kai starts basking in his own glory before the bell rings. Cassidy connects with The Beach Break to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-10-1) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Eight Match: (18-6) Alex Reynolds & (25-12) Colt Cabana w/The Dark Order vs. (21-26) Private Party w/Matt Hardy

Alex Reynolds and Isiah Kassidy will start things off. Private Party gangs up on Reynolds. Kassidy is raining down haymakers. Kassidy with a chop/forearm combination. Kassidy mocks Cabana. Reynolds side steps Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running forearm smash. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Reynolds dropkicks Kassidy. Kassidy regroups on the outside. Kassidy gets into a shoving contest with Dark Order. The referee has ejected Dark Order from the ringside area. Kassidy slams Reynolds head on the top rope. Reynolds clotheslines Kassidy. Reynolds tags in Cabana. Cabana clotheslines Kassidy. Cabana with two elbow drops for a two count. Kassidy rakes the nose of Cabana. Kassidy tags in Quen. Cabana with a drop toe hold. Cabana with an elbow smash. Cabana slams Quen’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana tags in Reynolds. Reynolds kicks Quen in the gut. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Reynolds whips Quen across the ring. Quen holds onto the ropes. Reynolds decks Quen with a back elbow smash. Reynolds clotheslines Quen over the top rope. Reynolds lands The Suicide Dive.

Reynolds gets distracted by Hardy. Reynolds rolls Quen back into the ring. Hardy drives Reynolds back first into the steel barricade. The referee is trying to get Cabana out of the ring. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy lands The Orihara MoonSault. Kassidy sends Reynolds chest first into the barricade. Cabana checks on Reynolds. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Reynolds chest. Kassidy is choking Reynolds with his boot. Kassidy puts his knee on the back of Reynolds neck. Reynolds is displaying his fighting spirit. Kassidy with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen repeatedly stomps on Reynolds chest. Kassidy starts choking Reynolds with his boot. Private Party is playing mind games with Cabana. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy punches Reynolds in the ribs. Reynolds rolls Kassidy over for a two count. Kassidy goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Reynolds counters with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Kassidy tags in Quen. Reynolds crawls under Quen. Reynolds rolls under a clothesline from Quen. Reynolds tags in Cabana.

Cabana with a shoulder block. Cabana whips Quen into Kassidy. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Quen. Cabana with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cabana ducks another clothesline from Quen. Cabana unloads a flurry of left jabs. Cabana with Two Bionic Elbows. Cabana with a Diving Splash for a two count. Cabana blasts Quen with a knife edge chop. Cabana with a forearm smash. Quen cartwheels out of a wrist lock. Quen with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Cabana side steps Quen into the turnbuckles. Kassidy runs interference. Reynolds denies The Silly String. Quen goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Cabana holds onto the ropes. Quen with The Pele Kick. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Quen connects with The 450 Splash for a two count. Cabana rocks Quen with a forearm smash. Cabana goes for The Flying Asshole, but Kassidy pulls Quen out of the way. Kassidy made the blind tag. Dark Order are double teaming Quen. Assisted BlockBuster. Cabana goes for The BlockBuster, but Kassidy rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-26) Private Party via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (12-4) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-1) Shawna Reed

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosa with a double leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Rosa applies a standing arm-bar. Rosa with a deep arm-drag. Rosa sweeps out the legs of Reed. Rosa with a basement dropkick for a one count. Rosa kicks Reed in the face. Rosa is choking Reed with her boot. Rosa slams Reed’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa unloads four knife edge chops. Rosa with clubbing back elbow smashes. Reed side steps Rosa into the turnbuckles. Reed repeatedly stomps on Rosa’s chest. Reed with a Running Hip Attack for a one count.

Reed with clubbing blows to Rosa’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa kicks Reed in the back. Rosa repeatedly stomps on Reed’s chest. Rosa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rosa drives Reed face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Rosa with two uppercuts. Reed drops Rosa with The Headlock Driver. Rosa with a pinning combination for a two count. Rosa and Reed are trading back and forth shots. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-4) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (25-11) Best Friends w/Orange Cassidy vs. (0-3) Hayden Backlund & (0-1) Kit Sackett

Trent Beretta and Kit Sackett will start things off. Beretta with a waist lock takedown. Berretta applies a front face lock. Beretta grapples around Sackett. Test Of Strength. Sackett applies a side headlock. Beretta whips Sackett across the ring. Beretta drops down on the canvas,. Sackett kicks Beretta in the chest. Beretta with an Inside Out Lariat. Beretta with forearm shivers. Beretta hits The Back Drop Driver. Backlund tags himself in. Backlund with a forearm smash. Taylor made the blind tag. Short-Arm Reversal by Berette. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Taylor sends Backlund chest first into the steel barricade. Taylor rolls Backlund back into the ring. Taylor tags in Beretta. Best Friends connects with Two PileDrivers to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-11) Best Friends via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (9-7) Leyla Hirsch & (9-1) Ryo Mizunami vs. (29-10) Nyla Rose & (3-6) Madi Wrenkowski w/Vickie Guerrero

Leyla Hirsch and Madi Wrenkowsk will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch with a waist lock takedown. Wrenkowski with three sharp elbow strikes. Hirsch applies a wrist lock. Ryo and Rose are tagged in. Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Rose applies The Claw. Ryo reverses out of the irish whip from Rose. Rose drops Ryo with a shoulder tackle. Rose repeatedly stomps on Ryo’s chest. Rose punches Ryo in the back. Rose bodyslams Ryo. Rose with a Leg Drop for a two count. Wrenkowski made the blind tag. Rose with a Running Splash. Rose goes into the cover, but she was unaware of the blind tag. Rose is pissed. Wrenkowski hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Wrenkowski applies the bow and arrow stretch. Wrenkowski kicks Ryo in the gut. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers. Chop/Toe Kick Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Ryo taunts Rose. Ryo with a corner clothesline for a two count. Ryo tags in Hirsch. Hrisch with a running clothesline. Ryo Powerslams Wrenkowski. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count. Rose rocks Ryo with a forearm smash. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Wrenkowksi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wrenkowski puts her knee on the back of Hirsch’s neck. Vickie slaps Hirsch in the face. Wrenkowski hits The X-Factor for a two count. Hirsch avoids The Scissors Kick. Hirsch makes Wrenkowski tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (10-7) Leyla Hirsch & (10-1) Ryo Mizunami via Submission

Twelfth Match: (24-1) Austin Gunn w/Colten Gunn vs. (2-24) Aaron Solow w/QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto

Austin is throwing haymakers at Solow. Austin slams Solow’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin tees off on Solow. Austin stares at Marshall. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin with a running clothesline. Austin clotheslines Solow to the floor. Austin stomps on Solow’s chest. Austin rolls Solow back into the ring. Austin with a gut punch. Austin is distracted by Comoroto. Solow kicks Austin in the face. Solow throws Austin into the canvas. Solow kicks Austin in the chest. Solow with rapid fire haymakers. Solow repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Solow throws his shirt at Austin. Austin is displaying his fighting spirit. Solow puts his knee on the back of Austin’s neck.

Solow with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Austin with heavy bodyshots. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Solow scores the elbow knockdown. Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Solow talks smack to Colten. Austin kicks Solow in the face. Austin decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Austin with a series of clotheslines. Austin with a running elbow smash. Austin ducks a clothesline from Solow. Austin sweeps out the legs of Solow. Austin with a SomerSault FaceBuster. Austin gets distracted by Comoroto. Solow drops Austin with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Comoroto starts brawling with Colten. Solow goes for The Modified Pedigree, but Austin counters with The Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-1) Austin Gunn via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (35-14) Scorpio Sky & (6-1) Ethan Page vs. (0-10) Carlie Bravo & (0-9) Dean Alexander

Scorpio Sky and Carlie Bravo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky with a waist lock takedown. Bravo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Sky applies a side headlock. Bravo whips Sky across the ring. Sky drops Bravo with a shoulder tackle. Bravo drops down on the canvas. Bravo leapfrogs over Sky. Bravo ducks under two clotheslines from Sky. Sky kicks Bravo in the chest. Sky with a throat thrust. Page and Alexander are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page backs Alexander into the turnbuckles. Alexander side steps Page into the turnbuckles.

Alexander with rapid fire haymakers. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Page’s chest. Page with a Vertical Suplex. Page talks smack to Alexander. Page with an elbow drop. Page hammers down on the back of Alexander’s neck. Page with a forearm shot across the back of Alexander. Page tags in Sky. Sky kicks Alexander in the gut. Sky applies a wrist lock. Alexander clotheslines Sky. Alexander tags in Bravo. Bravo knocks Page off the ring apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Double Basement Dropkick. Bravo tags in Alexander. Page pulls Bravo out of the ring. Page with a running shoulder tackle on the floor. Sky sweeps out the legs of Alexander. Sky makes Alexander tap out The Heel Hook. After the match, Page plants Bravo with The Ego’s Edge.

Winner: (36-14) Scorpio Sky & (7-1) Ethan Page via Submission

Fourteenth Match: (43-10) Kenny Omega, (5-16) Michael Nakazawa, (1-0) Konsouke Takeshita vs. (3-16) Danny Limelight & (2-4) The Sydal Brothers In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Michael Nakazawa and Danny Limelight will start things. Omega is giving Nakazawa instructions from the ring apron while they are both wearing headsets. Nakazawa side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Nakazawa tags in Omega. Omega argues with the referee. Omega tags in Takeshita. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takeshita applies a side headlock. Limelight whips Takeshita across the ring. Limelight drops Takeshita with a shoulder tackle. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Limelight leapfrogs over Takeshita. Takeshita applies a waist lock. Limelight decks Takeshita with a back elbow smash. Takeshita with a FlapJack for a one count. Takeshita applies an arm-bar. Takeshita grabs a side wrist lock. Takeshita tags in Omega. Omega with a flying double axe handle strike. Omega tags in Nakazawa. Nakazawa does the same thing. Nakazawa bodyslams Limelight. Nakazawa tags in Omega. Wish Bone Attack. Double Arm-Breaker. Omega tags in Nakazawa. Nakazawa with a double sledge. Nakazawa slams Limelight’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange. Nakazawa unloads two knife edge chops. Nakazawa with another double sledge. Nakazawa applies a wrist lock. Nakazawa whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight slips over Nakazawa’s back. Limelight knocks Omega and Takeshita off the apron. Limelight dumps Nakazawa out of the ring. Limelight with a Twisting Corkscrew Plancha.

Mike made the blind tag. Limelight rolls Nakazawa back into the ring. Nakazawa applies the nipple hold. Mike matrix under a clothesline from Nakazawa. Mike with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mike with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mike tags in Matt. Matt with The Big Boot. Double Meteora for a two count. Matt with a Sliding Boot. Matt wants Nakazawa to open his third eye. Nakazawa reverses out of the irish whip from Matt. Omega kicks Matt in the back. Nakazawa inadvertently knocks Omega off the apron. Matt kicks the left hamstring of Nakazawa. Short-Arm Reversal by Nakazawa. Nakazawa hits The Samoan Drop. Nakazawa tags in Omega. Omega with a BackBreaker for a two count. Omega slams Matt’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Omega tags in Takeshita. Takeshita with forearm shivers. Takeshita whips Matt across the ring. Takeshita dropkicks Matt for a two count. Takeshita tags in Omega. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Omega is choking Matt with his boot. Omega with a running elbow drop for a two count. Omega goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Matt blocks it. Omega with clubbing blows to Matt’s back. Omega hammers down on the back of Matt’s neck. Omega with a double hand chop. Matt with a desperation knee strike. Omega kicks Matt in the gut. Omega knocks Mike off the apron. Matt creates distance with The Spinning Wheel Kick.

Takeshita and Limelight are tagged in. Takeshita dives over Limelight. Limelight with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Takeshita launches Limelight over the top rope. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight hits The Blockbuster for a two count. Running Elbow Smash Party. Takeshita with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Atomic/Kotaro Krusher/Running Lariat Combination for a two count. Omega is displaying his frustration. Takeshita tags in Omega. Limelight denies The Snap Dragon Suplex. Limelight decks Omega with a back elbow smash. Omega with The Rolling Elbow. Omega goes for The Snap Dragon Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Omega dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight denies The One Winged Angel. Limelight with a running forearm smash. Matt with The Flying Meteora. Limelight connects with The Symbiote DDT. Limelight tags in Mike. Mike kicks Nakazawa off the apron. Mike cartwheels off the top rope. Omega dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Omega with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Omega tags in Takeshita. Takeshita with The Helluva Kick. Takeshita drills Mike with The BrainBuster for a two count. Mike rolls Takeshita over for a two count. Mike with a RoundHouse Kick. Nakazawa gets Mike tied up in the tree of woe. Takeshita with The Coast To Coast Dropkick. Takeshita with The Double Knee GutBuster. Omega nails Limelight with The V-Trigger. Takeshita plants Mike with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (44-10) Kenny Omega, (6-16) Michael Nakazawa, (2-0) Konsokue Takeshita via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 253 of The Hoots Podcast