AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against top contender Tay Conti

Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks.

Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent

Darby Allin will defend the TNT title against Jungle Boy

Pinnacle sit-down interview with Jim Ross

The Inner Circle will speak with Tony Schiavone