AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against top contender Tay Conti
Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks.
Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz
Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent
Darby Allin will defend the TNT title against Jungle Boy
Pinnacle sit-down interview with Jim Ross
The Inner Circle will speak with Tony Schiavone