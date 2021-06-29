AEW Dark Elevation Results 6/28/21

Daily's Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (4-0) The Gunn Club vs. (1-2) Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake w/The Wingmen

Colten Gunn and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth with a waist lock go-behind. Colten walks into the ropes which forces the break. Colten drops Nemeth with a shoulder tackle. Colten with a deep arm-drag. Nemeth tags in Drake. Colten with another arm-drag. Colten dropkicks Drake. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Colten. Colten dives over Drake. Drake dropkicks Colten for a two count. Drake slams Colten’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake tags in Nemeth.

Drake bodyslams Colten. Double Fist Drop. Nemeth whips Colten into the turnbuckles. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth tags in Drake. Drake goes for a Bodyslam, but Colten lands back on his feet. Colten shoves Drake into Nemeth. Colten tags in Billy. Billy with two clotheslines. Billy ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Billy with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Drake answers with a knife edge chop. Billy with a big haymaker. Billy kicks Nemeth in the gut. Colten wipes out The Wingmen with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. Nemeth avoids The Running Knee Lift. Billy denies The Rude Awakening. Billy connects with The Famouser to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Second Match: (20-10) Penelope Ford vs. (0-1) Valentina Rossi

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ford punches Rossi in the back. Ford slams Rossi’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Ford whips Rossi into the turnbuckles. Rossi decks Ford with a back elbow smash. Rossi drives Ford face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rossi repeatedly stomps on Ford’s chest. Ford drives Rossi face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ford slingshots Rossi throat first across the top strand. Rossi with an inside cradle. Rossi with two clotheslines. Ford ducks a clothesline from Rossi. Ford nails Rossi with The Pump Kick. Rossi avoids The Handspring Stunner. Standing Switch Exchange. Ford connects with The Double Knee GutBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-10) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Third Match: (32-7) Brian Cage w/Team TAZ vs. (11-31) Serpentico w/Luther

Cage drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Cage whips Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Cage with a Back Body Drop. Cage with a Curl Toss. Luther attacks Cage behind the referee’s back. Cage launches Serpentico over the top rope. Cage blocks the apron enzuigiri. Serpentico with a Double Foot Stomp. Cage denies The PK. Cage sends Serpentico face first into the ring apron. Luther drives Cage back first into the steel barricade.

Serpentico lands The Suicide Dive. Serpentico SuperKicks Cage. Serpentico hits The DDT for a two count. Serpentico with two haymakers. Serpentico HeadButts Cage. Cage avoids The RoundHouse. Cage with The PumpHandle FaceBustr. Cage with a running uppercut. Cage follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage with The Release German Suplex. Cage rocks Luther with a forearm smash. Cage with a Running PowerBomb into the ring. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-7) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (6-1) Karl Anderson w/Doc Gallows & The Young Bucks vs. (0-0) Wheeler Yuta

Anderson kicks Yuta in the gut. Anderson slams Yuta’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson with two uppercuts. Anderson blasts Yuta with a knife edge chop. Anderson whips Yuta across the ring. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson uppercuts Yuta. Anderson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta applies a waist lock. Yuta leapfrogs over Anderson. Yuta crawls under Anderson. Yuta dropkicks Anderson. Yuta with a leaping back elbow smash. Doc Gallows runs interference. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Anderson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Anderson rams his elbow across the eyes of Yuta. Anderson with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Anderson tugs on Yuta’s hair. Anderson uppercuts Yuta. Anderson whips Yuta across the ring. Anderson clotheslines Yuta for a two count. Anderson is displaying his frustration. Yuta with forearm shivers. Anderson drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. Anderson with a blistering chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Yuta. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Anderson launches Yuta over the top rope. Yuta delivers The Missile Dropkick. Yuta pops back on his feet. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Gallows denies The Suicide Dive. The Young Bucks SuperKicks Yuta behind the referee’s back. Anderson rolls Yuta back into the ring. Anderson connects with The Flying GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-1) Karl Anderson via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-0) The Nightmare Family (Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson) w/Arn Anderson vs. (0-7) Adrian Alanis, (0-5) Liam Gray, (0-0) Justin Corino In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Brock Anderson and Justin Corino will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson drives his knee into the midsection of Corino. Anderson with The Famouser on the left shoulder of Corino for a one count. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson tags in Johnson. Johnson works on the left wrist of Corino. Corino with a straight right hand. Corino tags in Gray. Johnson slides under a clothesline from Gray. Johnson with two deep arm-drags. Johnson applies an arm-bar. Johnson tags in Anderson.

Anderson with a wrist lock takedown. Anderson repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Gray. Anderson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gray lands back on his feet. Gray applies a waist lock. Anderson with three sharp elbow strikes. Alanis tags himself in. Gray ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Gray with a leg lariat. Alanis drops Anderson with The SlingBlade for a one count. Alanis with a forearm smash. Alanis tags in Gray. Gray with a leaping back elbow smash. Spinning BackBreaker/Diving NeckBreaker Combination. Gray tags in Corino. Corino with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Corino transitions into a ground and pound attack. Anderson is displaying his fighting spirit.

Corino drives his knee into the midsection of Anderson. Corino sends Anderson to the corner. Anderson HeadButts Corino. Rhodes and Alanis are tagged in. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Alanis. Rhodes knocks Corino off the ring apron. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Alanis reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes clears the ring. Rhodes hits The SpineBuster. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Gray. Rhodes with a Pop Up NeckBreaker. Rhodes Powerslams Alanis for a two count. Anderson clotheslines Corino to the floor. Rhodes sends Alanis tumbling to the floor. Johnson lands The Corkscrew Plancha. Johnson rolls Alanis back into the ring. Johnson SuperKicks Alanis. Rhodes connects with The Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Nightmare Family via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (20-5) The Acclaimed vs. (0-1) Matthew Justice & (0-0) PB Smooth

Anthony Bowens and PB Smooth will start things off. Caster delivers a chop block. The referee admonishes Caster. Bowens repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Smooth. Bowens DDT’s the left knee of Smooth. Smooth uses his feet to create separation. Bowens with a chop/shoulder block. Bowens hammers down on the left knee of Smooth. Bowens with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Smooth grabs Bowens by his throat. Smooth drops Bowens with The STO. Smooth tags in Justice. Justice with The Big Boot. Justice unloads two knife edge chops. Justice whips Bowens across the ring. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Justice. Caster made the blind tag.

Bowens blocks a boot from Justice. Caster with an Inside Out Lariat. Caster starts dancing. Caster with a knife edge chop. Caster kicks Smooth off the ring apron. Justice is lighting up Caster’s chest. Caster drives Justice back first into the turnbuckles. Bowens tags himself in. Bowens is throwing haymakers at Justice. Double Irish Whip. Caster drops down on the canvas. Caster kicks Justice in the gut. Bowens with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Caster with a Leg Drop. Smooth charges towards Caster. Bowens clips Smooth with another chop block. Bowens tags in Caster. Assisted Emerald Flowsion. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-5) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (13-9) Riho vs. (14-22) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Riho into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. King obliges. Riho applies a waist lock. King brings Riho to the corner. King is playing mind games with Riho. Riho kicks King in the gut. King reverses out of the irish whip from Riho. Riho cartwheels around King. Riho dropkicks King. Riho with a Rising Knee Strike. King catches Riho in mid-air. King with a BackBreaker for a two count. King slams Riho’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. King repeatedly stomps on Riho’s chest. King is choking Riho with her boot. The referee admonishes King. King punches Riho in the chest. Riho with forearm shivers Short-Arm Reversal by King. King with a shoulder block. King hammerlocks the left shoulder of Riho with her legs. King pulls the right shoulder of Riho for added pressure.

Riho reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. King whips Riho across the ring. King clotheslines Riho for a two count. King with clubbing blows to Riho’s back. King goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Riho lands back on her feet. Riho ducks a clothesline from King. Riho bridges out of a pinning predicament. Riho dropkicks King. Riho with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Riho delivers The Tiger Feint Kick. Riho with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. King with a forearm smash. King with a Spinning Back Kick. King follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Riho denies The Kingdom Falls. Riho with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. King avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. King with The Rolling Senton. King goes for The Frog Splash, but Riho ducks out of the way. Riho connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-9) Riho via Pinfall

Eight Match: (19-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (21-21) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (0-1) Aaron Rourke & (0-1) Jake Logan

Rourke and Logan attacks Varsity Blonds before the bell rings. Stereo Irish Whip Reversal. Varsity Blonds clotheslines Rourke and Logan over the top rope. Sliding Dropkick/Suicide Dive Combination. Pillman rolls Rourke back into the ring. Pillman applies a front face lock. Pillman punches Rourke in the back. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman tags in Garrison. Pillman whips Rourke across the ring. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Garrison tags in Pillman. Garrison delivers The Rolling Elbow. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (22-21) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (21-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-6) Katalina Perez

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perez backs Rosa into the turnbuckles. Rosa with an arm-drag takeover. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Perez. Rosa rolls Perez over for a two count. Perez with forearm shivers. Perez uppercuts Rosa. Perez whips Rosa across the ring. Rosa with an arm-drag takedown. Rosa applies The Indian Death Lock. Rosa slams Perez head on the canvas. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa uppercuts Perez. Perez answers with three knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Rosa. Rosa with a RoundHouse Kick. Rosa dodges The Pump Kick. Rosa with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Rosa makes Perez tap out to The Peruvian Neck Tie.

Winner: (22-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Tenth Match: (38-20) Chuck Taylor vs. (30-14) The Blade w/The Bunny

Blade throws his jacket at Taylor before the bell rings. Taylor is throwing haymakers at Blade. Blade kicks Taylor in the gut. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Blade. Taylor scores the elbow knockdown. Blade regroups on the outside. Blade pulls Taylor out of the ring. Taylor with two haymakers. Taylor whips Blade into the steel barricade. Taylor gets distracted by Bunny. Blade attacks Taylor from behind. Blade sends Taylor back first into the barricade. Bunny yells at Taylor. Blade rolls Taylor back into the ring. Taylor unloads three knife edge chops. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Taylor. Blade Powerslams Taylor.

Blade is putting the boots to Taylor. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade puts his knee on the back of Taylor’s neck. The referee admonishes Blade. Blade kicks Tayor in the face. Blade fish hooks Taylor. Blade with a clubbing crossface. Blade whips Taylor across the ring. Blade clotheslines Taylor for a two count. Taylor with heavy bodyshots. Blade with a blistering chop. Blade rams his boot across Taylor’s face. Blade poses for the crowd. Taylor with three toe kicks. Blade answers with a forearm smash. Blade is choking Taylor with his knee. Blade whips Taylor into the turnbuckles. Blade repeatedly stomps on Taylor’s back for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Taylor side steps Blade into the turnbuckles. Taylor tees off on Blade. Blade kicks Taylor in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Taylor. Taylor hits The Sole Food. Taylor with The Big Boot. Taylor bodyslams Blade. Taylor goes for The MoonSault, but Blade ducks out of the way. Taylor connects with The Awful Waffle for a two count. Taylor lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Blade hammers down on the back of Taylor’s neck. Taylor puts Blade on the top turnbuckle. Blade denies The Razor’s Edge. Blade with a knife edge chop. Taylor responds with a Rising Knee. Taylor goes for The PileDriver, but Blade rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match. The Hybrid 2 gangs up on Taylor. Orange Cassidy walks into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (31-14) The Blade via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (19-6) Matt Hardy & (25-28) Private Party vs. (0-0) The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Alan Angels, and Alex Reynolds) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alan Angels attacks Private Party before the bell rings. Hardy goes for The Twist Of Fate, but Cabana and Reynolds counters with The Double Vertical Suplex. Angels with The Shining Wizard. Dark Order throws Private Party back into the ring. Dark Order clotheslines Private Party over the top rope. Dark Order Poses. Hardy yells at Private Party. The bell has yet to rang. Hardy kicks Angels in the gut. Hardy goes for The Twist Of Fate, but Angels rolls him over for a two count. Hardy goes for The Side Effect, but Angels counters with another rollup for a two count. Angels dropkicks Hardy. Angels with rapid fire bodyshots in the corner. Hardy shoves Angels. Hardy with an Inside Out Lariat. Hardy whips Angels into the turnbuckles. Angels with two back elbow smashes. Angels kicks Hardy in the face. Private Party drives Angels crotch first into the steel ring post. Hardy is choking Angels with his boot. Hardy tags in Kassidy.

Following a snap mare takeover, Kassidy wraps his du rag around Angels neck. Angels with heavy bodyshots. Kassidy drives his knee into the midsection of Angels. Kassidy tags in Quen. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fist Drop/SomerSault Senton Combination for a two count. Quen stomps on the midsection of Angels. Quen with a knife edge chop. Quen transitions into a ground and pound attack. Quen repeatedly drives his knee into Angels ribs. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Kassidy tags in Quen. Double Toe Kick. Quen hammers down on the back of Angels neck. Quen tags in Hardy. Double Wrist Lock. Hardy with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Belly to Back Suplex. Hardy hooks both legs for a two count. Hardy slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy with a straight right hand. Hardy whips Angels into the turnbuckles for a two count. Hardy goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hardy tags in Kassidy.

Kassidy stops Angels in his tracks. Kassidy whips Angels into the turnbuckles. Angels kicks Kassidy in the face. Angels uses the ring post as a weapon. Angels rolls Kassidy over for a two count. Angels with a Running Clothesline. Angels tags in Reynolds. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Reynolds kicks Hardy off the ring apron. Reynolds side steps Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a corkscrew elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks Kassidy. Cabana tags himself in. Reynolds lands The Suicide Dive. Cabana with The Double Quebrada. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Double Bionic Elbow. Cabana tags in Angels. Assisted Crossbody Block for a two count. Hardy pulls Reynolds off the apron. Kassidy decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Private Party dumps Cabana over the top rope. Private Party gangs up on Angels. Angels fires back with a series of knife edge chops. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels launches Kassidy over the top rope. Angels with a back elbow smash. Angels kicks Quen in the face. Hardy runs interference. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-6) Matt Hardy & (26-28) Private Party via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (39-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-7) Reka Tahaka

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida applies a side headlock. Tahaka whips Shida across the ring. Tahaka runs into Shida. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Tahaka tugs on Shida’s hair. Shida is throwing haymakers at Tahaka. Shida denies The Pump Kick. Shida drives her knee into the right hamstring of Tahaka. Shida with clubbing blows to Tahaka’s back. Shida with a running knee lift. Tahaka denies The SuperPlex. Tahaka slams Shida’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Tahaka nails Shida with The Pump Kick. Tahaka with a knife edge chop for a two count. Tahaka is fired up. Shida sends Tahaka shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Shida applies a waist lock. Shida with a Ripcord Enzuigiri. Shida with a Vertical Suplex. Tahaka HeadButts Shida. Shidaa denies The Samoan Drop. Tahaka fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tahaka with another headbutt. Tahaka hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Shida with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Shida kicks Tahaka in the face. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (20-8) Eddie Kingston & (35-19) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (12-19) The Hybrid 2

Eddie Kingston and Jack Evans will start things off. Evans starts break dancing in the corner. Kingston is confused. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kingston goes for a snap mare takeover, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans taunts Kingston. Kingston mocks Evans. Kingston drops Evans with The Big Boot. Pentagon and Angelico are tagged in. Pentagon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Pentagon with a Flying Crossbody Block. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Pentagon with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Pentagon hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Pentagon plays to the crowd. Pentagon tags in Kingston. Double Irish Whip. Pentagon with a drop toe hold. Camel Clutch/Running Boot/Gedo Clutch Combination for a two count. Kingston blasts Angelico with a knife edge chop. Angelico denies The Back Drop Driver. The referee gets distracted by Evans.

Angelico rakes the eyes of Kingston. Angelico repeatedly stomps on Kingston’s chest. Evans attacks Kingston behind the referee’s the back. Angelico tags in Evans. Angelico applies a front face lock. Evans with a Flying Side Kick. Evans with clubbing axe handle strikes. Evans whips Kingston across the ring. Evans with a Leaping Mid-Kick. Evans brings Kingston to the corner. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico unloads a flurry of left jabs. Angelico continues to stomp on Kingston’s chest. Angelico is choking Kingston with his boot. Angelico stomps on the midsection of Kingston. Angelico ties Kingston up in a knot. Pentagon with The RoundHouse Kick. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans stomps on Kingston’s back. Evans applies a wrist lock.

Short-Arm Reversal by Kingston. Kingston with The Uranage Slam. Kingston tags in Pentagon. Pentagon with Two SlingBlades. Pentagon dropkicks Evans into the turnbuckles. Pentagon monkey flips Angelico into Evans. Pentagon dodges The Windmill Kick. Pentagon connects with The Pentagon Driver for a two count. Angelico launches Kingston over the top rope. Angelico kicks Kingston in the face. Angelico kicks Pentagon in the back of the head. Running NeckBreaker/BackBreaker Combination. Angelico drops Pentagon with a Flatliner. Evans with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Evans drags Pentagon to the corner. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Kingston. Kingston nails Angelico with The Spinning Back Fist. Pentagon avoids The 450 Splash. Kingston with The Exploder Suplex. Pentagon plants Evans with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-8) Eddie Kingston & (36-19) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

