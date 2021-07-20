AEW Dark Elevation Results 7/19/21

The HEB Center at Cedar Park

Cedar Park, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (30-7) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-2) Zachariah

Archer throws Zachariah down the ramp before the bell rings. Archer rolls Zachariah back into the ring. Archer clotheslines Zachariah off the top turnbuckle. Archer with The Swinging Uranage Slam. Archer Chokeslams Zachariah. Archer puts Zachariah on the top turnbuckle. Archer slaps Zachariah in the chest. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Second Match: (31-11-2) Orange Cassidy & (39-21) Chuck Taylor w/Wheeler Yuta & Kris Statlander vs. (12-26) Luther & (11-35) Serpentico

Chuck Taylor and Serpentico will start things off. Serpentico grabs the left leg of Taylor. Taylor applies a side headlock. Serpentico whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Taylor leapfrogs over Serpentico. Taylor with a deep arm-drag. Taylor applies an arm-bar. Cassidy and Luther are tagged in. Luther denies the pockets pose. Luther mocks Cassidy. Luther headbutts the back of Cassidy. Cassidy strikes the pocket pose. Luther stomps on the right foot of Cassidy. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Luther. Cassidy dropkicks Luther. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Luther tags in Serpentico. Cassidy with a Back Body Drop. Cassidy tags in Taylor. Taylor whips Serpentico across the ring. Assisted Shove. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Taylor in the gut. Luther slams Taylor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Luther with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Luther tags in Serpentico.

Luther bodyslams Taylor. Assisted Drop Toe Hold. Luther uses Serpentico as a battering ram. Serpentico with a double sledge. Serpentico applies a front face lock. Serpentico taunts Cassidy. Luther sends Taylor to the corner. Serpentico with a Diving Shoulder Block. Assisted DDT for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Taylor dives over Luther. Taylor with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into Luther. Taylor tags in Cassidy. Lethargic Kicks. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Luther. Cassidy hits The Spinning DDT for a two count. Serpentico denies The Beach Break. Serpentico SuperKicks Cassidy. Serpentico and Taylor are tagged in. Taylor launches Serpentico over the top rope. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Luther with a Running Lariat. Taylor shoves Luther into Serpentico. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Luther uses Serpentico’s legs as a weapon. Cassidy delivers The Orange Punch. Luther Powerslams Serpentico. Best Friends sits on top of Chaos Project to pickup the victory. After the match, The Blade appears on the stage and stares at Cassidy.

Winner: (32-11-2) Orange Cassidy & (40-21) Chuck Taylor via Pinfall

Third Match: (42-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-0) Dulce Tormenta

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Shida kicks Tormenta in the gut. Shida whips Tormenta across the ring. Shida drops down on the canvas. Tormenta cartwheels over Shida. Shida holds onto the ropes. Shida with a deep arm-drag. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida plays to the crowd. Short-Arm Reversal by Tormenta. Shida launches Tormenta over the top rope. Tormenta with a shoulder block. Tormenta with a RoundHouse Kick. Tormenta follows that with a Flying Arm-Drag.

Shida regroups on the outside. Shida with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shida with The Split Legged Meteora for a two count. Tormenta dodges The Katana. Tormenta with a double leg takedown. Tormenta applies The Reverse SurfBoard Stretch. Tormenta gets Shida’s shoulders pinned to the mat for a two count. Shida dodges The Running Meteora. Shida avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Shida applies a waist lock. Tormenta decks Shida with a back elbow smash. Shida answers with a Jumping Knee Strike. Shida hits The SitOut Dominator for a two count. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (25-13) Will Hobbs w/Team TAZ vs. (0-0) Lucas Chase

Hobbs stares a hole through Chase. Chase kicks Hobbs in the face. Hobbs drops Chase with a Body Block. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-13) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (48-24) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-37) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a waist lock takedown. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Black whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian grabs a side headlock. Black goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Black holds onto the ropes. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian goes back to the side headlock. Black backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Black scores a right jab. Black uppercuts Kazarian. Black unloads two knife edge chops.

Black with the irish whip. Black with a Discus Lariat. Black follows that with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Kazarian with two knife edge chops. Black ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black hits The Backstabber. Kazarian with the sunset flip for a two count. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Black. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian side steps Black into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian makes Black tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing. After the match, Brandon Cutler stumbles into the ring. Kazarian clotheslines Cutler. Kazarian blinds Cutler with the cool spray. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Doc Gallows drops Kazarian with The Big Boot. Gallows connects with The Gallows Pole.

Winner: (49-24) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Sixth Match: (51-28-1) Jungle Boy w/Luchasaurus vs. (23-29) Angelico w/Private Party

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jungle Boy with a single leg takedown. Angelico avoids The Snare Trap. Angelico grabs the bottom rope to create separation. Strong lockup. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico with a deep arm-drag. Angelico taunts Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy applies a waist lock. Third Wrist Lock Exchange. Jungle Boy slaps Angelico in the chest. Jungle Boy with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Angelico. Jungle Boy pops back on his feet. Angelico attacks the midsection of Jungle Boy. Angelico applies a side headlock. Jungle Boy whips Angelico across the ring. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy leapfrogs over Angelico. Angelico kicks Jungle Boy off the ring apron.

Jungle Boy starts favoring his left knee. Angelico slams Jungle Boy’s head on the time keepers table. Angelico scores two left jabs. Private Party gangs up on Jungle Boy behind the referee’s back. Luchasaurus is pissed. Jungle Boy unloads two knife edge chops. Angelico answers with the kitchen sink. Angelico drives Jungle Boy face first into the steel ring post. Angelico stomps on Jungle Boy’s chest. The referee admonishes Private Party. Jungle Boy gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Jungle Boy rolls Angelico over for a two count. Angelico scores the elbow knockdown. Angelico is choking Jungle Boy with his boot. Jungle Boy with desperation chops. Angelico answers with another elbow knockdown for a two count. Angelico stomps on the left ankle of Jungle Boy. Angelico applies The Indian Death Lock. Jungle Boy grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Angelico talks smack to the crowd. Jungle Boy decks Angelico with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with The Rolling Elbow. Jungle Boy with a chop/forearm combination. Angelico reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy dropkicks the left knee of Angelico. Angelico sends Jungle Boy into the ropes. Jungle Boy with an Inside Out Lariat. Angelico denies the irish whip. Short-Arm Reversal by Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Jungle Boy puts Angelico on the top turnbuckle. Angelico is throwing haymakers at Jungle Boy. Angelico rolls Jungle Boy over for a two count. Angelico argues with the referee. Jungle Boy kicks Angelico in the face. Angelico with The RoundHouse Kick. Jungle Boy dodges The Pump Kick. Jungle Boy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angelico gets tied up in the tree of woe. Jungle Boy with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Jungle Boy makes Angelico tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (52-28-1) Jungle Boy via Submission

Seventh Match: (25-15) Red Velvet vs. (4-5) Julia Hart w/The Varsity Blonds

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hart applies a side headlock. Velvet whips Hart across the ring. Hart drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Double Split. Misfired Clotheslines. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Velvet wants Hart to shake her hand. Hart obliges. Velvet with a waist lock go-behind. Hart denies The O’Connor Roll. Hart decks Velvet with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Velvet with a Leg Lariat. Hart responds with a SitOut JawBreaker. Hart with a Cartwheel Lariat.

Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart follows that with The Running Bulldog. Hart hits The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Hart applies a front face lock. Hart ducks a clothesline from Velvet. Hart kicks Velvet in the ribs. Meeting Of The Minds. Velvet with two clotheslines. Hart reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet holds onto the ropes. Velvet sends Hart tumbling to the floor. Velvet lands The Suicide Dive. Velvet rolls Hart back into the ring. Velvet hooks the outside leg for a two count. Velvet whips Hart into the turnbuckles. Hart SuperKicks Velvet. Hart lands The Twisted Bliss for a two count. Hart with a forearm smash. Velvet responds with The Rolling Elbow. Velvet connects with The Slice Of Cake to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-15) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Eight Match: (7-0) The Gunn Club vs. (13-34) Lee Johnson & (3-0) Brock Anderson

Colten Gunn and Lee Johnson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Colten with a deep arm-drag. Colten taunts Johnson. Strong Lockup. Johnson with an arm-drag takeover of his own. Johnson mocks Colten. Colten drop steps into a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover. Colten sends Johnson to the corner. Johnson dives over Colten. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johnson applies a wrist lock. Johnson tags in Anderson. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Colten applies a side headlock. Anderson whips Colten across the ring. Anderson with a Hip Toss. Anderson tags in Billy. Wrist Lock Exchange. Anderson applies a hammerlock. Anderson transitions into a side headlock. Billy punches Anderson. Billy slams Anderson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Billy tags in Colten.

Colten stomps on Anderson’s chest. Colten with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Colten tags in Billy. Billy with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Billy flexes his muscles. Billy with the irish whip. Anderson kicks Billy in the face. Anderson decks Billy with a back elbow smash. Colten and Johnson are tagged in. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson dropkicks Billy off the ring apron. Johnson clotheslines Colten. Johnson with a back elbow smash. Johnson drops Colten with a NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Johnson dropkicks Billy. Billy launches Johnson over the top rope. Johnson with an Apron Enzuigiri. Johnson with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Johnson denies The Colt 45. Johnson goes for an inside cradle, but Colten rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (43-17) Luchasaurus w/Jungle Boy vs. (1-35) Fuego Del Sol

Del Sol immediately charges towards Luchasaurus. Del Sol with forearm shivers. Luchasaurus shoves Del Sol. Del Sol ducks under two clotheslines from Luchasaurus. Del Sol with two hamstring kicks. Del Sol with a knife edge chop. Luchasaurus launches Del Sol to the corner. Del Sol kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Del Sol dives over Luchasaurus. Del Sol ducks another clothesline from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus catches Del Sol in mid-air. Luchasaurus goes for The Military Press Slam, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol with a Delayed Hook Kick. Luchasaurus growls at Del Sol. Luchasaurus denies The Tornado DDT. Luchasaurus sends Del Sol chest first into the canvas. Luchasaurus grabs Del Sol by his throat. Luchasaurus connects with The Inside Out Knee Lift to pickup the victory.

Winner: (44-17) Luchasaurus via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (16-12) Dante Martin vs. (1-34) Shawn Dean

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dante whips Dean across the ring. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Dean. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Dean applies a front face lock. Dean backs Dante into the turnbuckles. Dean with a knife edge chop. Dean sends Dante to the corner. Dean with two running shoulder blocks. Dean with a Back Body Drop. Dean follows that with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Dean applies a rear chin lock. Dante backs Dean into the turnbuckles. Dante blocks a boot from Dean. Dante with two forearm smashes.

Dante with the irish whip. Dante side steps Dean into the turnbuckles. Dante slams Dean’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dante with a Double SpringBoard Quebrada for a two count. Dean with a forearm smash. Dean uppercuts Dante. Dean thrust kicks the left knee of Dante. Dean nails Dante with The Pump Kick. Dean hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Dante side steps Dean into the turnbuckles. Dante with a shoulder block. Dante puts Dean on the top turnbuckle. Dante with an Elevated NeckBreaker for a two count. Dean kicks Dante in the gut. Dante kicks Dean in the face. Dante with a double leg takedown. Dante connects with The Flipping Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-12) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (27-6) Taynara Conti & (10-3) Serena Deeb vs. (0-11) Jazmin Allure & (0-10) Vertvixen

Serena Deeb and Vertvixen will start things off. Test Of Strength. Deeb with a wrist lock takedown. Deeb tags in Conti. Conti rolls Vertvixen over for a two count. Conti ducks a clothesline from Vertvixen. Vertvixen reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Conti kicks Vertvixen in the face. Conti with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Conti with another pinning combination for a two count. Conti applies The Triangle Choke. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Conti SuperKicks Vertvixen. Conti applies a waist lock. Vertvixen runs Conti to her corner. Vertvixen with forearm shivers. Allure attacks Conti behind the referee’s back. Conti rocks Allure with a forearm smash. Vertvixen pulls Conti down to the mat for a two count. Vertvixen with forearm shivers. Vertvixen tags in Allure.

Vertvixen and Allure repeatedly stomps on Conti’s chest. Allure with forearm shivers. Allue decks Conti with a back elbow smash. Allure inadvertently punches her partner. Allure stops Conti in her tracks. Conti nails Allure with The Hook Kick. Conti tags in Deeb. Deeb with two clotheslines. Deeb with three uppercuts. Vertvixen kicks Deeb in the back. Deeb answers with a forearm smash. Deeb with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Deeb ducks a clothesline from Allure. Deeb delivers the chop block. Deeb grapevines the legs of Allure. Deeb kicks Vertvixen in the gut. Deeb with a Vertical Suplex. Conti rocks Vertvixen with a running forearm smash. Deeb repeatedly slams the left knee of Allure on the canvas. Deeb makes Allure tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (28-6) Taynara Conti & (11-3) Serena Deeb via Submission

Twelfth Match: (23-9) Eddie Kingston & (38-20) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (0-1) The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake)

Pentagon Jr and JD Drake will start things off. Pentagon is playing mind games with Drake. Cero Miedo. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Pentagon sends Drake into the ropes. Pentagon SuperKicks Drake. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Drake. Pentagon with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Pentagon ducks another clothesline from Drake. Pentagon with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Pentagon with a running hamstring kick. Pentagon tags in Kingston. Kingston unloads two knife edge chops. Drake scrambles to his corner. Drake tags in Bononi. Kingston ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Bononi with The Big Boot. Kingston is lighting up Bononi’s chest. Drake kicks Kingston in the back. Bononi with a Side Walk Slam for a one count. Bononi tags in Drake. Drake with a gut punch. Drake whips Kingston across the ring. Drake with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bononi delivers The Big Boot. Drake goes into the cover for a one count. Drake applies a rear chin lock. Kingston with elbows into the midsection of Drake. Drake blasts Kingston with a knife edge chop. Drake kicks Kingston in the chest. Drake whips Kingston into the turnbuckles. Drake tags in Bononi.

Bononi punches Kingston in the back. Bononi hammers down on the back of Kingston’s neck. Bononi drives his knee into Kingston’s back. Bononi stomps on Kingston’s back. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Kingston. Bononi sends Kingston back first into the turnbuckles. Bononi tags in Drake. Bononi uses the middle rope as a weapon. Drake with a chop/forearm combination. Kingston answers with three knife edge chops. Drake with a thumb to the eye. Drake punches Kingston. Kingston reverses out of the irish whip from Drake. Kingston drops Drake with The STO. Kingston tags in Pentagon. Pentagon with Two SlingBlades. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Bononi. Bononi reverses out of the irish whip from Pentagon. Pentagon dives over Bononi. Pentagon thrust kicks the midsection of Bononi. Assisted Roll Through DDT.

Pentagon thrust kicks the left knee of Bononi. Pentagon SuperKicks Bononi. Double Irish Whip. Pentagon with a drop toe hold. Kingston applies The Camel Clutch. Pentagon viciously kicks Bononi in the face. SuperKick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination for a two count. The referee is trying to get Bononi out of the ring. Pentagon with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Bononi slaps Kingston in the chest. Kingston drives Bononi face first into the steel ring post. Pentagon slaps Drake in the chest. Drake denies The Package PileDriver. Drake side steps Pentagon into the turnbuckles. Drake rolls Pentagon over for a two count. Drake argues with the referee. Drake drops Pentagon with The Shining Wizard. Drake goes for The MoonSault, but Pentagon ducks out of the way. Pentagon SuperKicks Drake. Kingston with The Spinning Back Fist. Pentagon delivers The Sacrifice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-9) Eddie Kingston & (39-20) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 266 of The Hoots Podcast