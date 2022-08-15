AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/15/22

Target Center

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (20-7) Tony Nese & (3-3) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-2) Arik Cannon & (0-6) Travis Titan

Josh Woods and Travis Titan will start things off. Test Of Strength. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Titan applies a wrist lock. Woods with an inside trip. Woods with a running knee strike. Woods slams Titan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Woods tags in Nese. Nese kicks Titan in the gut. Nese with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Nese flexes his muscles. Nese goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Titan lands back on his feet. Titan tags in Cannon. Cannon with a straight right hand. Nese reverses out of the irish whip from Cannon. Cannon side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Cannon with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Cannon slams Nese’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cannon with a short-arm clothesline. Cannon with a Roundhouse Kick. Cannon follows that with a Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Titan is throwing haymakers at Woods. Woods reverses out of the irish whip from Titan. Woods with a Pump Knee Strike. Cannon punches Woods in the back. Cannon launches Woods over the top rope. Nese blasts Cannon with a Shotgun Dropkick. Nese tags in Woods. Nese whips Cannon into the turnbuckles. Woods with a Rising Knee Strike. Nese nails Titan with The Running Nese. Woods and Nese connects with their Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-7) Tony Nese & (4-3) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Second Match: (1-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Preston Vance, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. (0-2) Adam Grace, (0-0) Drew System, (0-0) Riley Jackson, (0-3) TUG Cooper In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and Adam Grace will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Grace whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Grace with a shoulder tackle. Grace drops down on the canvas. Grace leapfrogs over Silver. Silver cartwheels over Grace. Silver dropkicks Grace. Grace tags in Jackson. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Jackson reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Jackson.

Reynolds with a corkscrew uppercut. Simultaneous tag to Uno. Double Drop Toe Hold. Uno stomps on Jackson’s fingers. Triple Basement Dropkick. Dark Order poses for the crowd. Jackson tags in System. Silver blocks a boot from System. Assisted NeckBreaker. Uno tags in Vance. Vance blocks a boot from Cooper. Uno clears the ring. Vance with a Spinning Side Slam. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance drops Cooper with The Discus Lariat. Vance tags in Silver. Dark Order connects with The Pendulum Crucifix Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Third Match: (28-7) Serena Deeb vs. (0-3) Sierra

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb applies a side headlock. Deeb transitions into a hammerlock. Deeb with a single leg takedown. Deeb walks over Sierra’s back. Deeb taunts Sierra. Test Of Strength. Deeb with a wrist lock takedown. Deeb applies a front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Sierra goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Deeb holds onto the ropes. Sierra with forearm shivers. Deeb unloads two knife edge chops. Deeb uppercuts Sierra. Deeb whips Sierra across the ring.

Sierra kicks Deeb in the chest. Deeb drops Sierra with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope. Deeb hammers down on the back of Sierra’s neck. Deeb toys around with Sierra. Deeb applies the cravate. Sierra sends Deeb across the ring. Sierra ducks a clothesline from Deeb. Sierra SuperKicks Deeb. Deeb side steps Sierra into the turnbuckles. Deeb goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sierra lands back on her feet. Counter Fest. Deeb connects with The Detox. Deeb makes Sierra tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (29-7) Serena Deeb via Submission

Fourth Match: (9-6) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (13-37) Cezar Bononi

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bononi brings Takeshita down to the mat for a one count. Bononi applies a wrist lock. Takeshita with an arm-drag takeover. Takeshita with a Leg Lariat. Bononi puts Takeshita on the middle turnbuckle. Bononi stomps on the midsection of Takeshita. Bononi poses for the crowd. Takeshita with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Takeshita with forearm shivers. Bononi reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita ducks under two clotheslines from Bononi. Takeshita with a Leaping Lariat.

Bononi denies The Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita blocks a lariat from Bononi. Takeshita rocks Bononi with a forearm smash. Bononi clings onto the top rope. Bononi decks Takeshita with a back elbow smash. Bononi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bononi with a NeckaBreaker onto the knee. Bononi hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Bononi with a gut punch. Bononi sends Takeshita to the corner. Takeshita kicks Bononi in the face. Takeshita with a Flying Knee Strike. Takeshita connects with a Running Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-6) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (19-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Free Range Kara

Hart slowly walks towards Kara. Hart drops Kara with The Big Boot. Hart whips Kara across the ring. Hart with another Big Boot. Kara regroups on the outside. Hart with a Running Lariat. Hart rolls Kara back into the ring. Hart drives Kara face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hart repeatedly stomps on Kara’s chest. Hart with a forearm smash. The referee admonishes Hart. Kara with forearm shivers. Hart grabs Kara by her throat. Hart clotheslines the back of Kara’s neck. Hart makes Kara tap out to The Modified Rings Of Saturn.

Winner: (20-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Sixth Match: (33-21) Private Party vs. (0-2) Jah-C & (0-6) JDX

Marq Quen and JDX will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. JDX drop steps into a side headlock. Quen backs JDX into the turnbuckles. Kassidy delivers a cheap shot from the ring apron. Quen kicks JDX in the gut. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Stunner to Jah. Kassidy delivers The Poetry In Motion. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Private Party poses for the crowd.

JDX decks Kassidy with a JawBreaker. Short-Arm Reversal by Kassidy. Kassidy with a Windmill Kick. Kassidy puts JDX on the middle rope. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy with The Draping BackStabber. Quen with The SpringBoard 450 Splash. JDX tags in Jah. Quen ducks a clothesline from Jah. Quen with The Pele Kick. Queen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with an Apron Enzuigiri. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-21) Private Party via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (34-19) Penelope Ford vs. (0-9) Heather Reckless

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reckless drop steps into a side headlock. Reckless with a side headlock takeover. Ford answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Ford backs Reckless into the turnbuckles. Ford kicks Reckless in the gut. Ford applies a side headlock. Reckless whips Ford across the ring. Ford drops Reckless with a shoulder tackle. Reckless goes for the trip, but Ford holds onto the ropes.

Ford stomps on Reckless’ back. Ford kicks Reckless in the face. Reckless with forearm shivers. Reckless whips Ford across the ring. Reckless scores the elbow knockdown. Ford regroups on the outside. Ford rocks Reckless with a forearm smash. Ford whips Reckless into the steel barricade. Ford rolls Reckless back into the ring. Ford with a Back Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Ford hits The Double Knee GutBuster. Ford makes Reckless tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (35-19) Penelope Ford via Submission

Eight Match: (37-9) The Acclaimed vs. (0-0) JT Energy & (0-1) Justin Fowler

Max Caster and Justin Fowler will start things off. Caster avoids The Flash Knee Strike. Caster with a deep arm drag. Fowler answers with the headscissors escape. Caster with a backhand. Caster sends Fowler face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Caster tags in Bowens. Fowler with a forearm smash. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Fowler. Bowens with a forearm/hammer elbow combination. Bowens poses for the crowd. Bowens with a knife edge chop. Bowens whips Fowler across the ring.

Fowler ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Fowler reverses out of the irish whip from Bowens. Fowler with a Leaping Hip Attack. Caster and Energy are tagged in. Caster dodges The Leg Lariat. Caster dropkicks Energy. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens with a running forearm smash. Caster with a leaping back elbow smash. Bowens follows that with a running haymaker. Caster Powerslams Energy. Bowens delivers his combination offense. Bowens SuperKicks Fowler. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-9) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (60-10) Thunder Rosa, (13-3) Toni Storm, (60-13) Hikaru Shida vs. (74-32) Nyla Rose, (13-6) Marina Shafir, (31-31) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hikaru Shida and Emi Sakura will start things off. Sakura pie faces Shida. Shida with a forearm smash. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Sakura with two knife edge chops. Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker Exchange. Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura sits on top of Shida. Sakura stomps on Shida’s back. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose goes for a Bodyslam, but Shida lands back on her feet. Shida ducks a clothesline from Rose. Rose drops Shida with a Body Block. Rose goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Shida ducks out of the way. Shida with a SpringBoard Meteora. Rose sends Shida to the corner.

Shida side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Shida tags in Storm. Storm with a Flying Crossbody Block. Storm clears the ring. Storm ducks a clothesline from Rose. Storm with a NeckBreaker. Storm kicks Sakura in the gut. Storm dumps Sakura out of the ring. Rose SuperKicks Storm. Rose knocks Rosa off the ring apron. Rose tags in Shafir. Rose whips Storm across the ring. Storm holds onto the ropes. Storm sends Rose tumbling to the floor. Shafir applies a waist lock. Storm goes for a DDT, but Shafir counters with an inside cradle for a one count. Storm with a Shotgun Dropkick. Storm with a Running Hip Attack. Storm connects with a Leaping DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (61-10) Thunder Rosa, (14-3) Toni Storm, (61-13) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

