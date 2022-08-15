The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with The Judgment Day

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a tournament first round match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. Ciampa and The Miz

* Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens

* Riddle interview

* Veer squash match

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against AJ Styles

* Dakota Kai vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

* Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler

