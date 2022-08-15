Kenny Omega is rumored to return to action on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode.

Omega has been on the shelf since November due to various injuries. It was recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW officials have targeted Omega’s return in time for for the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

As seen below in the new episode of Being The Elite, Matt Jackson takes a phone call at the end and asks someone on the other line, “Are you sure… you’re sure you’re ready?” The opening sounds of Omega’s AEW theme song can then be heard.

It’s believed that Omega will team with The Young Bucks in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, but that has not been confirmed. The Bucks’ quarterfinals match is scheduled for Wednesday’s Dynamite against Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee of La Facción Ingobernable. The winners of that match will advance to the semi-finals to face the winners of Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC vs. Will Ospreay, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher of United Empire.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Omega. Below is today’s BTE episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.