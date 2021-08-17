AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/16/21

Petersen’s Event Center

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentary Team (Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (1-1) 2.0 vs. (0-2) Duke Davis & Gannon Jones

Jeff Parker and Duke Davis will start things off. Parker with a running dropkick. Parker takes a swipe at Jones. Davis lifts Parker up in the air. Parker with a straight right hand. Davis launches Parker to the corner. Parker side steps Davis into the turnbuckles. Parker tags in Lee. Lee drives Davis back first into the turnbuckles. Parker with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Belly to Back Suplex. Lee delivers a chop block.

Lee drops his weight on the left leg of Davis. Lee with clubbing elbow smashes. Lee tags in Parker. Parker with The Garvin Stomp. Parker is throwing haymakers at Davis. Davis blocks a boot from Parker. Lee and Jones are tagged in. Jones clotheslines Lee. Jones decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Jones with a knee lift. Jones with a double clothesline. Lee responds with a drop toe hold. Parker with a leaping elbow drop. Lee tags in Parker. Lee knocks Davis off the ring apron. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) 2.0 via Pinfall

Second Match: (25-15) Diamante vs. (5-7) Julia Hart w/The Varsity Blonds

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Arm-Drag Exchange. Diamante with a single leg takedown. Hart applies a side headlock. Diamante whips Hart across the ring. Hart drops Diamante with a shoulder tackle. Diamante drops down on the canvas. Hart with a Hip Toss. Hart dropkicks Diamante for a two count. Hart whips Diamante across the ring. Diamante with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Diamante stomps on Hart’s chest. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Hart’s chest. Diamante with forearm shivers. Diamante rams Hart’s face across the top strand. Diamante whips Hart across the ring. Diamante scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Following a snap mare takeover, Diamante kicks Hart in the back. Diamante kicks the left shoulder of Hart. Diamante with a Diving Splash for a two count. Diamante applies an arm-bar. Hart with heavy bodyshots. Hart with a deep arm-drag. Hart follows that with two clotheslines. Hart with a Handspring Corner Clothesline. Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart hits The Splitting Bulldog. Hart ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Hart with a Hook Kick. Hart drops Diamante with The STO. Hart with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Hart with a running forearm smash. Diamante denies The Splitting Bulldog. Diamante pulls Hart down to the mat. Diamante removes two turnbuckle pads. Diamante connects with The Chain Assisted Punch to pickup the victory. After the match, Diamante starts raining down haymakers. Big Swole storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (26-15) Diamante via Pinfall

Third Match: (28-28) Joey Janela vs. (18-27) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Janela SuperKicks Angels. Janela launches Angels over the top rope. Angels gets back in the ring at the count of five. Janlea continues to throw Angels out of the ring. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Angels with a Slingshot Dropkick. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Angels with The Orihara MoonSault. Janela sends Angels face first into the steel ring post. Janela sends Angels face first into the ringside padding. Janela rolls Angels back into the ring. Janela hooks the outside leg for a two count. Janela bodyslams Angels. Janela with a spinning double axe handle strike. Janela applies The Cobra Clutch. Angels with elbows into the midsection of Janela. Angels rocks Janela with a forearm smash. Janela scores the elbow knockdown. Janela runs Angels into the turnbuckles.

Janela with a knife edge chop. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Janela. Angels with a leaping forearm smash. Angels with a Flying Crossbody Block. Angels ducks a clothesline from Janela. Angels slides under a clothesline from Janela. Angels with a Running Hurricanrana. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels follows that with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Angels hits The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Angels dives over Janela. Forearm Exchange. Angels with The Rebound Lariat. Janela drills Angels with The BrainBuster. Angels denies The Death Valley Driver. Angels with The Standing Spanish Fly. Angels with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rollup Exchange. Angels with The La Magistral for a two count. Janela rolls Angels over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-28) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (45-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-0) Kiera Hogan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs Hogan into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Shida with a side headlock takeover. Hogan answers with the headscissors escape. Hogan kicks Shida in the gut. Hogan applies a side headlock. Shida whips Hogan across the ring. Hogan runs into Shida. Hogan tugs on Shida’s hair. Turnbuckle Pad Exchange. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Shida’s chest. Hogan with The Wrap Around Boot for a two count. Hogan talks smack to Shida. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Shida.

Hogan dropkicks Shida to the floor. Shida with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hogan stops Shida in her tracks. Shida slaps Hogan in the face. Shida with a flying knee smash. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida plays to the crowd. Shida delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Shida goes for a PowerBomb, but Hogan lands back on her feet. Forearm Exchange. Shida with clubbing blows to Hogan’s back. Hogan SuperKicks Shida for a two count. Hogan argues with the referee. Shida denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Shida with a Swinging Front Face Lock. Shida avoids The SuperKick. Shida rocks Hogan with a forearm smash. Shida connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (46-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (34-7) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-0) Reggie Collins

Archer launches Collins down the ramp way during his entrance. Archer rolls Collins back into the ring. Archer pulls Collins out of the ring. Archer tells the referee to shut up. Archer PowerBombs Collins on the ring apron. Collins unloads two knife edge chops. Archer with an Inside Out Lariat. Archer hits The Ripcord Black Hole Slam. Archer sends Collins to the corner. Archer with two overhand chops. Archer puts Collins on the top turnbuckle. Archer rocks Collins with a forearm smash. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (28-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-2) Ray Lyn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa applies a Full Nelson Lock. Side Headlock Exchange. Lyn with a side headlock takeover. Rosa grapples around Lyn. Standing Switch Exchange. Lyn pulls Rosa down to the mat. Lyn talks smack to Rosa. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa whips Lyn across the ring. Rosa with a deep arm-drag. Rosa kicks Lyn in the gut. Rosa has Lyn draped across the top strand. Rosa repeatedly kicks Lyn in the chest. Rosa dropkicks the back of Lyn. Rosa hammers down on the back of Lyn’s neck.

Lyn rolls Rosa over for a two count. Lyn avoids The La Magistral. Rosa applies The Rear Naked Choke. Lyn with three sharp elbow strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Lyn with Two Mid-Kicks. Lyn applies The Indian Death Lock. Rosa responds with The Heel Hook. Lyn kicks Rosa in the face. Rosa decks Lyn with a back elbow smash. Rosa side steps Lyn into the turnbuckles. Rosa with a diving corner clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-5) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (22-11-2) PAC vs. (24-9) Anthony Bowens

Bowens kicks Pac in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Bowens SuperKicks Pac. Bowens poses for the crowd. Pac regroups on the outside. Bowens rolls Pac back into the ring. Bowens applies a wrist lock. Bowens with The Olympic Slam for a one count. Bowens unloads two knife edge chops. Bowens whips Pac into the turnbuckles. Bowens hammers down on the back of Pac’s neck. Bowens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bowens transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count. Bowens talks smack to Pac. Bowens with a Spinning Back Kick. Bowens kicks Pac in the chest. Pac is pissed.

Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Pac with a Sliding Boot. Bowens exits the ring. Pac hits The Fosbury Flop. Bowens crawls away from Pac. Pac grabs the left ear of Bowens. Pac slams Bowens head on the ring apron. Pac whips Bowens into the steel barricade. Pac rolls Bowens back into the ring. Pac delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Bowens rakes the eyes of Pac. Bowens decks Pac with a back elbow smash. Bowens with a knife edge chop. Bowens drills Pac with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Pac fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Pac with a Release German Suplex. Pac teases The Black Arrow. Pac makes Bowens verbally submit to The Brutalizer.

Winner: (23-11-2) PAC via Technical Submission

Eight Match: (36-8) Brian Cage vs. (0-1) Joey Keys

Keys ducks a clothesline from Cage. Keys kicks Cage in the chest. Cage clotheslines Keys. Cage catches Keys in mid-air. Cage with a Bicep Toss. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage blasts Keys with a knife edge chop. Cage with the irish whip. Keys dives over Cage. Keys drives his knee into the midsection of Cage. Keys hits The Backstabber. Keys with forearm shivers. Keys uppercuts Cage. Cage kicks Keys in the face. Cage with a Release German Suplex. Cage with The Death Valley Driver. Cage follows that with The SpringBoard Vertical Suplex. Cage delivers The Discus Lariat. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-8) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (24-23) Sammy Guevara vs. (11-39) Serpentico w/Luther

Guevara dives over Serpentico. Guevara unloads two knife edge chops. Guevara whips Serpentico across the ring. Guevara with a doublehand chop. Serpentico regroups on the outside. Guevara shoves Serpentico into Luther. Guevara with a running chop. Guevara rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Serpentico with a chop/haymaker combination. Serpentico whips Guevara into the turnbuckles. Guevara side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Serpentico uses his feet to create separation. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana. Serpentico dropkicks Guevara. Serpentico dumps Guevara out of the ring. Serpentico mocks Guevara. Luther kicks Guevara in the gut. Guevara whips Luther into the steel barricade. Guevara gives Serpentico the middle finger. Guevara leapfrogs over Serpentico. Guevara backflips over Sepentico. Guevara dropkicks Serpentico. Guevara pops back on his feet. Guevara takes a bow. Guevara with a Discus Corner Clothesline.

Serpentico denies The GTH. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Serpentico with a Modified Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Serpentico gets distracted by Luther. Serpentico with a Falling HeadButt for a one count. Serpentico throws Guevara out of the ring. Luther with forearm shivers. Luther with a drop toe hold on the floor. Serpentico inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Guevara with a Flying Knee Strike. Guevara rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Serpentico hits The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Serpentico with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp on the apron. Serpentico inadvertently drops Luther with The Suicide Dive. Guevara lands The Tornillo. Guevara rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Serpentico SuperKicks Guevara. Guevara reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Guevara with another Flying Knee Strike. Guevara connects with The GTH to pickup the victory. After the match, Shawn Spears attacks Guevara from behind. Spears plants Guevara with The C4 on the steel chair.

Winner: (25-23) Sammy Guevara via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (9-0) Jade Cargill w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-0) Katie Arquette

Cargill shrugs off a clothesline from Arquette. Cargill kicks Arquette in the gut. Cargill with a Spinning Flatliner. Cargill pops back on her feet. Arquette side steps Cargill into the turnbuckles. Arquette with a running uppercut. Arquette decks Cargill with a back elbow smash. Arquette plays to the crowd. Cargill nails Arquette with The Pump Kick. Cargill catapults Arquette face first into the top rope. Cargill with a forearm shot across the back of Arquette’s neck. Cargill with a leaping back elbow smash. Cargill talks smack to Arquette. Cargill with a PumpHandle FaceBuster. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (21-10) The Lucha Brothers w/PAC & Alex Abarahantes vs. (13-20) The Hybrid 2

Fenix and Angelico will start things off. Angelico applies a waist lock. Fenix with a drop toe hold. Fenix applies a waist lock. Fenix with a single leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Fenix with a back heel trip. Fenix grapevines the legs of Angelico. Evans kicks Fenix in the face. Angelico ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Angelico applies The Full Nelson Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico with a deep arm-drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Angelico refuses to shake Fenix’s hand. Pentagon and Evans are tagged in. Cero Miedo. Pentagon dodges The Windmill Kick. Pentagon kicks Evans in the gut. Pentagon whips Evans across the ring. Pentagon with a diving dropkick. Evans side steps Pentagon into the turnbuckles. Evans with a Corkscrew Kick. Evans slides out of the ring. Pentagon with a Pop Up Step Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon rolls Evans back into the ring. Pentagon tags in Fenix.

Double Irish Whip. Fenix with a shot to the midsection of Evans. Pentagon kicks Evans in the chest. Assisted Cazadora Splash. Fenix slaps Evans in the chest. Fenix applies a front face lock. Fenix whips Evans across the ring. Evans launches Fenix over the top rope. Angelico sweeps out the legs of Fenix. Angelico rolls Fenix back into the ring. Evans is raining down haymakers. Evans repeatedly stomps on Fenix’s chest. Evans unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Evans sends Fenix face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Angelico. Evans knocks Pentagon off the apron. Dropkick/Gory Bomb Combination. Evans applies The Muta Lock. Angelico viciously kicks Fenix in the face for a two count. Angelico applies The Dolphin Clutch. Pentagon kicks Angelico in the face. Angelico tags in Evans.

Flying Double Foot Stomp/Belly to Back Suplex. Evans with The Standing Sky Twister Press for a two count. Evans tags in Angelico. Fenix is displaying his fighting spirit. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Fenix. Fenix reverses out of the irish whip from Angelico. Angelico holds onto the ropes. Angelico launches Fenix over the top rope. Fenix SuperKicks Evans. Fenix drops Angelico with The Roll Through Cutter. Pentagon and Evans are tagged in. Pentagon with Two SlingBlades. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Angelico. Angelico reverses out of the irish whip from Pentagon. Pentagon thrust kicks the midsection of Evans. Assisted DDT. Pentagon SuperKicks Angelico Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix with a Tight Rope Dropkick for a two count. Evans with a Flying Head Kick. Fenix SuperKicks Evans in mid-air. Pentagon tags himself in. Fenix lands The SomerSault Plancha. Lucha Brothers connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Package PileDriver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-10) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

