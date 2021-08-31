AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/30/21

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentary Team (Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (2-7) Daniel Garcia vs. (0-0) Tylor Sullivan

Garcia with a double leg takedown. Garcia is raining down hammer fists. Garcia scores the elbow knockdown. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Garcia with a fireman’s carry takeover. Sullivan rocks Garcia with a forearm smash. Garcia dropkicks Sullivan. Garcia makes Sullivan tap out to The Sharpshooter.

Winner: (3-7) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Second Match: (0-5) Jora Johl w/Matt Hardy vs. (0-3) Kal Herro

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johl applies a side headlock. Herro whips Johl across the ring. Johl drops Herro with a shoulder tackle. Herro drops down on the canvas. Herro fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Herro ducks a clothesline from Johl. Herro with a diving shoulder tackle. Herro applies a standing arm-bar. Johl grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Hardy slaps Johl in the face in an attempt to fire him up. Johl clotheslines Herro. Johl with The SitOut Michinoku Driver. Johl connects with The Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-5) Jora Johl via Pinfall

Third Match: (5-6) Emi Sakura vs. (0-7) Ashley D’Amboise

Sakura wants Amboise to shake her hand. Sakura starts biting the left wrist of Amboise. Sakura is putting the boots to Amboise. Sakura rams Amboise’s face across the top strand. Sakura stomps on Amboise’s back. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Amboise. Sakura toys around with Amboise. Sakura stands on the back of Amboise’s knees. Sakura rakes the back of Amboise. Sakura applies The Romero Special.

Chop/Forearm Exchange. Amboise with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Amboise with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sakura slaps Amboise in the face. Sakura with a blistering chop. Amboise decks Sakura with a JawBreaker. Sakura with a low dropkick. Sakura plays to the crowd. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura with The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Sakura follows that with a Chop/Lariat Combination. Sakura with clubbing mid-kicks. Sakura connects with another Double Underhook BackBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-6) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (31-12) Big Swole & (5-8) Julia Hart vs. (42-16) Nyla Rose & (26-15) Diamante w/Vickie Guerrero

Big Swole and Diamante will start things off. Diamante with clubbing blows to Swole’s back. Swole fires back with heavy bodyshots. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Diamante slams Swole’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Swole’s chest. Diamante tags in Rose. Rose kicks Swole in the gut. Rose bodyslams Swole. Rose with The Leg Drop for a one count. Rose drives Swole back first into the turnbuckles. Rose with clubbing shoulder blocks. Diamante tags herself in. Diamante with a Jumping Knee Strike. Assisted Splash for a two count. Diamante with clubbing blows to Swole’s chest. Diamante applies The Sleeper Hold. Rose tags herself in. Swole is displaying her fighting spirit. Rose punches Swole in the back. Rose whips Swole across the ring. Swole ducks a clothesline from Rose. Swole drops Rose with The Cazadora Flatliner for a one count. Swole tags in Hart.

Rose catches Hart in mid-air. Rose with The Worlds Strongest Slam. Rose tags in Diamante. Another Assisted Splash for a two count. Diamante gives Milwaukee the middle finger salute. Diamante is raining down haymakers. Diamante whips Hart into the turnbuckles. Diamante with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Diamante slams Hart’s head on the left boot of Rose. Diamante tags in Rose. Rose rams Hart’s face across the top strand. Rose with an overhand chop. Rose levels Hart with The Body Avalanche. Hart avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Rose goes for The Running Splash, but Hart gets her knees up in the air.

Hart drops Rose with The Flying Splitting Bulldog for a two count. Hart tags in Swole. Swole with two cross chops. Swing and Miss Display. Swole HeadButts Diamante. Swole Spears Rose. Rose launches Swole over the top rope. Swole with an Apron Enzuigiri. Swole with The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Swole tags in Hart. Diamante delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Hart SuperKicks Diamante. Rose kicks Hart in the gut. Rose with a NeckBreaker. Rose avoids The Dirty Dancing. Swole sends Rose face first into the canvas. Swole with a Diving HeadButt. Diamante pulls Swole out of the ring. Diamante rocks Swole with a forearm smash. Rose kicks Hart in the gut. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-16) Nyla Rose & (27-15) Diamante via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (21-14) Dante Martin vs. (0-0) Adam Grace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Dante reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Grace. Dante with two deep arm-drags. Dante applies an arm-bar. Grace applies the headscissors neck lock. Dante dropkicks Grace. Grace decks Dante with a JawBreaker. Dante dives over Grace. Grace launches Dante over the top rope. Dante clotheslines the back of Grace’s neck. Dante with The Double SpringBoard Quebrada. Dante plays to the crowd. Grace slams Dante’s head on the top rope. Dante with a Running Enzuigiri. Dante connects with The Straight Jacket Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-14) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (31-15) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-1) Laynie Luck

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosa applies a hammerlock. Rosa with a waist lock go-behind. Rosa with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Luck. Rosa hits The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Rosa dropkicks Luck. Rosa with a running elbow smash. Rosa slams Luck’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa uppercuts Luck.

Luck side steps Rosa into the turnbuckles. Luck with a running uppercut. Luck decks Rosa with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Luck with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Luck with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Luck rocks Rosa with a forearm smash. Luck whips Rosa across the ring. Rosa with The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Rosa with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Luck denies The Fire Thunder Driver. Rosa with The Big Boot. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-15) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (37-8) Brian Cage vs. (24-11) Anthony Bowens

Will Hobbs joins the commentary team for this match. Bowens starts things off with The ShotGun Dropkick. Bowens drops Cage with The BlockBuster for a two count. Bowens with Machine Gun Chops. Bowens with the irish whip. Cage dives over Bowens. Cage with a basement dropkick. Cage clotheslines Bowens. Cage scores the elbow knockdown. Cage whips Bowens across the ring. Bowens kicks Cage in the chest. Cage with a BackBreaker. Cage with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Cage follows that with a running elbow smash.

Cage with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Bowens denies The F5. Bowens sends Cage into the ropes. Bowens decks Cage with a back elbow smash. Bowens with two chops. Bowens hits The Olympic Slam for a two count. Cage fires back with three sharp elbow strikes. Bowens dodges The Discus Lariat. Cage blocks a boot from Bowens. Cage with a knee lift. Cage with a Modified Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Cage poses for the crowd. Bowens with an Apron Enzuigiri. Cage catches Bowens in mid-air. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory. After the match, Team TAZ beats down Cage.

Winner: (38-8) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Eight Match: (46-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-1) Heather Reckless

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs Reckless into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Shida signals for the test of strength. Reckless shoves Shida. Reckless mocks Shida. Reckless fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Reckless kicks Shida in the gut. Reckless goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Shida counters with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count.

Reckless regroups in the corner. Reckless with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Reckless with two running elbow smashes. Reckless drops Shida with The Running Bulldog. Reckless stands on the back of Shida’s neck. Shida with an open palm strike. Reckless denies The Falcon Arrow. Shida with The Giant Swing DDT. Reckless begs for mercy. Shida with a Flying Kick. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida follows that with The SitOut Dominator. Shida connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (26-23) Sammy Guevara & (1-40) Fuego Del Sol vs. (10-19) Chaos Project

Chaos Project attacks Guevara and Del Sol before the bell rings. Chaos Project gangs up on Del Sol. Double Irish Whip. Del Sol avoids the double clothesline. Del Sol with The SpringBoard Quebrada. Del Sol with the monkey flip. Del Sol follows that with a Corner Spear. Del Sol with a Tornado Headscissors Takeover. Del Sol dropkicks Serpentico. Del Sol pops back on his feet. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Del Sol with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a one count. Del Sol uppercuts Serpentico. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Luther trips Del Sol from the outside. Del Sol kicks Serpentico in the face. The referee is trying to get Guevara out of the ring. Serpentico drops Del Sol with The Flatliner. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Luther unloads three knife edge chops. Luther whips Del Sol across the ring. Luther with The Pump Kick. Luther tags in Serpentico. Serpentico bodyslams Del Sol. Luther bodyslams Serpentico on top of Del Sol for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther with a running elbow smash. Assisted Cannonball Strike. Luther hooks the inside leg for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther tags in Serpentico. Serpentico punches Del Sol in the ribs. Serpentico punches Del Sol. Tip Up by Serpentico. Del Sol with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol tags in Guevara. Guevara with two clotheslines. Guevara with The Olympic Slam.

Guevara pops back on his feet. Guevara side steps Luther into the turnbuckles. Guevara with a running shoulder block. Guevara with an Apron Enzuigiri. Guevara follows that with The Double SpringBoard Cutter for a two count. Serpentico launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol with a forearm smash. Luther answers with another Pump Kick. Luther inadvertently bodyslams Serpentico on the ring apron. Del Sol takes out the legs of Luther. Guevara lands The Tornillo. Luther with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Del Sol with The Hurricanrana on the floor. Double SuperKick to Luther. Guevara rolls Luther back into the ring. Guevara ducks a clothesline from Luther. Luther denies The GTH. Luther with an Inside Out Lariat. Guevara punches Luther in the back. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT. Guevara plants Luther with The GTH to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-23) Sammy Guevara & (2-40) Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall

