AEW Dark Elevation Results 9/3/22

The NOW Arena

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (48-30) Sammy Guevara & (57-12) Taynara Conti vs. (0-4) GPA & (0-6) Laynie Luck

Taynara Conti and Laynie Luck will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti drives her knee into the midsection of Luck. Short-Arm Reversal by Luck. Luck ducks a clothesline from Conti. Luck with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Luck blocks The Pump Kick from Conti. Luck with a back heel trip. Conti avoids The PK. Conti SuperKicks Luck. Conti with a Judo Throw. Conti nails Luck with The Pump Kick. Guevara and GPA are tagged in. Guevara kicks GPA in the gut. Guevara bodyslams GPA. Guevara poses for the crowd. Guevara with a knife edge chop. Guevara whips GPA across the ring.

GPA ducks a clothesline from Guevara. GPA whips Guevara across the ring. GPA scores the elbow knockdown. GPA mocks Guevara. GPA bodyslams Guevara. Guevara with a Jumping Knee Strike. Guevara stands on the back of GPA’s head. Guevara taunts Luck. Guevara whips GPA across the ring. Drop Toe Hold/PK Combination for a two count. GPA decks Guevara with Three JawBreakers. Conti and Luck are tagged in. Luck ducks a clothesline from Conti. Luck with forearm shivers. Conti shoves Luck. Conti rocks Luck with a forearm smash. Conti with a Release German Suplex. Conti with Three Pump Kicks. Guevara SuperKicks GPA. JAS connects with Stereo GTH’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-30) Sammy Guevara & (58-12) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Second Match: (17-3) Keith Lee & (14-4) Shane Strickland vs. (0-3) Jah-C & (0-2) Trenton Storm

Keith Lee and Trenton Storm will start things off. Lee is playing mind games with Storm. Storm shoves Lee. Lee answers with Grizzly Magnum. Strickland and Jah are tagged in. Strickland applies a wrist lock. Strickland works on his joint manipulation game. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jah with a deep arm-drag. Jah taunts Strickland. Strickland dives over Jah. Strickland rolls under a clothesline from Jah. Strickland with a Headscissors Takeover. Jah dives over Strickland. Jah with a Leg Lariat. Jah tags in Storm. Strickland denies the double irish whip. Strickland rocks Storm with a forearm smash. Strickland with a knee lift.

Strickland blocks a boot from Storm. Strickland with a BackBreaker. Strickland with a Running Lariat. Strickland tags in Lee. Lee with a shoulder tackle. Lee with a Big Biel Throw. Jah tags himself in. Lee blocks a boot from Jah. Lee with a back heel trip. Jah continues to show his speed and agility. Lee stops Jah in his tracks. Lee goes for The Spirit Bomb, but Jah counters with a Triangle Choke. Strickland with a Flying Dropkick. Strickland sweeps out the legs of Storm. Strickland SuperKicks Storm off the ring apron. Swerve In Our Glory connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-3) Keith Lee & (15-4) Shane Strickland via Pinfall

Third Match: (56-19-1) Hangman Page & (17-11) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (0-0) The Factory (Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter) w/QT Marshall In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Aaron Solow will start things off. Solow kicks Reynolds in the gut. Solow with forearm shivers. Solow sends Reynolds to the corner. Reynolds dives over Solow. Reynolds clotheslines Solow. Reynolds whips Solow across the ring. Reynolds dropkicks Solow. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto throws his toothpick at Reynolds. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Following a snap mare takeover, Comoroto goes for a Running Knee Drop, but Reynolds ducks out of the way. Reynolds is throwing haymakers at Comoroto. Silver made the blind tag. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Comoroto catches Reynolds in mid-air. Soccer Kick/Crossbody Block Combination. Silver blasts Comoroto with The PK. Double Flapjack to Karter. Double FaceBuster to Solow. Page with The Sliding Lariat. Silver hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Silver lands back on his feet. Silver applies a waist lock. Comoroto decks Silver with a back elbow smash. Comoroto sends Silver chest first into the ropes. Comoroto transitions into a ground and pound attack. Comoroto dumps Silver out of the ring. Comoroto tags in Karter. Karter repeatedly stomps on Silver’s chest. Karter drives Silver back first into the apron. Karter rolls Silver back into the ring. Karter dropkicks Silver. Karter applies a front face lock. Solow tags himself in. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow punches Karter in the back. Marshall delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Solow with forearm shivers. Solow punches Silver in the back. Silver with forearm shivers. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Silver.

Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Silver dumps Solow face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Silver tags in Page. Page punches Solow. Page clears the ring. Page kicks Solow in the face. Page with a SpringBoard Clothesline to Comoroto. Page ducks a clothesline from Solow. Page with The Fallaway Slam. Page pops back on his feet. Page with The Slingshot Pescado. Page ducks another clothesline from Solow. Page hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Page whips Solow across the ring. Page goes for a Pop Up PowerBomb, but Solow lands back on his feet. Karter with a Jumping Knee Strike. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Karter. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds kicks Solow in the face. Comoroto clotheslines Reynolds over the top rope. Silver dropkicks Comoroto. Blindside Dropkick/Running Pump Kick Combination. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Dark Order delivers their combination offense. Page connects with The Buckshot Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-19-1) Hangman Page & (18-11) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (38-9) The Acclaimed vs. (0-10) Invictus Khash & (0-1) JPH

Anthony Bowens and Invictus Khas will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Khash with a Judo Throw. Khash talks smack to Bowens. Bowens kicks Khash in the gut. Bowens with a forearm/downward elbow combination. Bowens poses for the crowd. Bowens tags in Caster. Bowens with a running forearm smash. Caster with a leaping back elbow smash. Bowens follows that with another running forearm smash. Caster Powerslams Khash. Khash tags in JPH. JPH breaks up The Scissor Party. Bowens with a chop/jab combination. Bowens SuperKicks JPH. Caster with a Death Valley Driver. Scissor Party. Caster tags in Bowens. The Acclaimed connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-9) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (48-26) Ortiz & (39-6) Ruby Soho vs. (33-33) Emi Sakura & (0-1) Baliyan Akki

Ortiz and Baliyan Akki will start things off. Ortiz with a snap mare takeover. Ortiz drops Akki with a shoulder tackle. Ortiz bodyslams Akki. Ortiz tags in Soho. Soho blocks a boot from Sakura. Soho with a knee lift. Assisted Splash. Ortiz with a Senton Splash. Soho applies a side headlock. Sakura tugs on Soho’s hair. Sakura with The Pancake. We Will Chop You. Ortiz scores the elbow knockdown. Sakura dropkicks Ortiz. Sakura tags in Akki.

Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Akki lands The SomerSault Plancha. Akki poses with Sakura. Akki rolls Ortiz back into the ring. Sakura drags Ortiz to the corner. Sakura with The MoonSault. Akki goes for a Flying Splash, but Ortiz gets his knees up in the air. Soho hits The STO. Soho kicks Sakura out of the ring. Soho with a Hurricanrana. Ortiz levels Akki with The Body Avalanche. Soho kicks Akki in the face. Ortiz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Soho connects with No Future. Ortiz goes into the cover and picks up the victory.

Winner: (49-26) Ortiz & (40-6) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (66-24-2) Orange Cassidy & (33-13) Best Friends w/Danhausen vs. (34-43) Angelico & (29-13) The Butcher & The Blade In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The AFO attacks Best Friends before the bell rings. Blade repeatedly stomps on Beretta’s chest. Butcher throws Cassidy into the steel barricade. Blade whips Beretta across the ring. Blade scores the elbow knockdown. Blade rips off Beretta’s back. Blade repeatedly stomps on Beretta’s back. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Beretta whips Blade across the ring. Blade kicks Beretta in the chest. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Blade. Beretta with a Release German Suplex. Beretta fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Beretta with two sharp elbow strikes. Beretta kicks Blade in the face. AFO drives Beretta crotch first into the steel ring post. Angelico rolls Beretta back into the ring. Blade tags in Butcher. Double HeadButt. Butcher slams Beretta’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher unloads two knife edge chops. Butcher tags in Angelico.

Angelico unloads a flurry of left jabs. Angelico stomps on Beretta’s chest. Angelico applies an arm-bar. Angelico continues to stomp on Beretta’s chest. Beretta with a Belly to Back Suplex. Angelico tags in Butcher. Butcher and Blade clears the ring. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Butcher dumps Taylor out of the ring. Angelico knocks Cassidy off the apron. Angelico with a Stinger Splash. Double GutBuster. Angelico with a Roundhouse Kick. Butcher with a Running Lariat for a two count. Angelico punches Danhausen. Beretta side steps Butcher into the turnbuckles. Beretta drops Butcher with The Tornado DDT. Cassidy and Angelico are tagged in.

Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Cassidy. Cassidy with Jacket Judo Throws. Cassidy with Lethargic Kicks. Cassidy trips Butcher with his jacket. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Cassidy with a Ripcord Back Body Drop. Pockets Pose. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Blade. Cassidy dropkicks Blade to the floor. Cassidy lands The Suicide Dive. Cassidy with a Flying Crossbody Block. Taylor tags himself in. Cassidy delivers another Suicide Dive. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor clotheslines the back of Angelico’s neck. Taylor tags in Beretta. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Beretta tags in Cassidy. Butcher & Blade pulls Best Friends out of the ring. Angelico delivers a chop block. Angelico goes for The Navarro Death Roll, but Danhausen gets in the way. Danhausen tries to curse Angelico. Danhausen delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back. Cassidy connects with The Orange Punch. Best Friends plants Angelico with The Assisted Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (67-24-2) Orange Cassidy & (34-13) Best Friends via Pinfall

