The November 28 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* The Bunny defeated Blair Onyx

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh defeated GPA and Joe Alonzo

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ari Daivari. Don Callis was out scouting Takeshita during the match

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero defeated Freedom Ramsey, Davey Bang, and Yabo The Clown

* Athena defeated Laynie Luck

* Brandon Cutler defeated Man Scout Jake Manning

* Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Luther, Serpentico, and Isaiah Moore. After the match, Ari Daivari came out and said he received permission from Ethan Page to do the Twist of Fate. Daivari is also now represented by Mark Sterling. It was announced that Daivari, Josh Woods and Tony Nese will face Hardy and Private Party next week

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

