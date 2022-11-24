A big heel turn will air during this week’s Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, which has a special start time of 4pm ET.

Tonight’s tapings were headlined by Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeating The Dark Order. The match began with Alex Reynolds and John Silver representing The Dark Order, but 10 later came down and joined them, but ended up turning on Silver. This led to Rush pinning Silver for the win.

10 proceeded to attack Evil Uno and lay him out, then he unmasked Uno while an upset -1 watched from the stage. 10 and Rush later teamed up to put Reynolds through a table at ringside, from the apron. 10 then went to the stage to confront -10, and threw the mask down at his feet to end the show.

The Dark Order is now down to just three wrestlers – Silver, Reynolds, and Uno, plus -1 or Brodie Lee Jr. Colt Cabana hasn’t been with the faction since the spring, and Alan Angels left when he was released by AEW in late June. Stu Grayson left the stable when he was released on May 2, but he later made a special one-night appearance on the October 14 Rampage. The group lost its leader on December 26, 2020, when Brodie Lee tragically passed away at the age of 41.

There’s no word yet on what AEW has planned for 10 or The Dark Order moving forward, but we will keep you updated.

You can click here for full AEW Rampage spoilers to air this Friday, which were taped tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL after AEW Dynamite went off the air.

