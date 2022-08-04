The August 8 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night in Columbus, OH, before Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Ruby Soho and Skye Blue defeated Megan Myers and Nikki Victory

* Parker Boudreaux defeated Casey Kerrington

* Athena defeated Queen Amidana

* Kiera Hogan and Leila Gray defeated Brea States and Alice Crowley

* Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated Lord Cruz and a partner

* Lucha Brothers defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. After the match, Rush and Andrade El Idolo came out to confront Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix but backed off

* Mance Warner debuted with a win over Serpentico

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Dean Alexander and Damian Chambers

* Hikaru Shida defeated Emi Sakura. After the match, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill came out to confront Madison Rayne, who was on commentary. This set up Rayne vs. Gray on Rampage

