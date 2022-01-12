AEW Dark Results 1/11/22

The Bojangles Arena

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (6-41) Shawn Dean vs. (0-0) Liam Cross

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dean with a wrist lock takedown. Dean with a side headlock takeover. Cross answers with the headscissors escape. Dean grabs a side headlock. Dean backs Cross into the turnbuckles. Dean with a southpaw haymaker. Cross reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean launches Cross over the top rope. Cross with a forearm smash. Cross clotheslines Dean. Cross with The Slingshot Senton. Dean unloads two knife edge chops. Dean whips Cross across the ring. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean sends Cross to the corner. Dean with The Corner Spear. Dean ducks a clothesline from Cross. Dean hits The Float Over DDT. Dean pops back on his feet. Dean connects with The Diving Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-41) Shawn Dean via Pinfall

Second Match: (7-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-45) Baron Black

Black avoids a blindshot haymaker before the bell rings. Black with combination chops. Ogogo kicks Black in the gut. Ogogo punches Black in the back. Ogogo whips Black across the ring. Black ducks a clothesline from Ogogo. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with The Exploder Suplex. Black follows that with The Discus Lariat. Ogogo denies The Exploder Suplex. Ogogo with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Ogogo repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Ogogo is choking Black with his boot. Ogogo punches Black in the back. Ogogo brings Black down to the mat. Ogogo is raining down haymakers.

Ogogo with a Delayed Bodyslam. Ogogo struts around the ring. Black is displaying his fighting spirit. Ogogo with a toe kick. Ogogo sends Black to the corner. Ogogo with a Running Uppercut. Ogogo with a Running Lariat for a one count. Black fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Black uppercuts the left shoulder of Ogogo. Black with a chop/uppercut combination. Black drops Ogogo with The Divorce Court. Black ducks a clothesline from Ogogo. Black with The Atomic Drop. Black with a Hammerlock Assisted Backstabber for a one count. Black applies The CrossFace. Ogogo escapes the hold. Ogogo with The Uranage Slam. Ogogo drives Black back first into the turnbuckles. Ogogo puts Black on the top turnbuckle. Ogogo HeadButts Black. Ogogo connects with The Tower Of London to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-1) Anthony Ogogo via Pinfall

Third Match: (40-19) Red Velvet vs. (0-2) Sholance Royal

Royal attacks Velvet before the bell rings. Velvet with a gut punch. Royal with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Royal with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Velvet attacks the midsection of Royal. Royal punches Velvet in the back. Royal goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Velvet counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Royal kicks Velvet in the gut. Velvet reverses out of the irish whip from Royal. Velvet with a Leg Lariat. Velvet with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet follows that with a Running Meteora. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Royal. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-19) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (23-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-6) Marcus Kross, (0-1) T.I.M, (0-0) Patrick Scott In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Austin and Colten decided to walk out of this match because of the Ass Boy Chants. Billy tees off on Team Kross. Billy dumps Tim out of the ring. Billy plays around with Kross’s hair. Billy levels Scott with The Body Avalanche. Billy kicks Scott in the gut. Billy gives Scott the DX Crotch Chop. Billy connects with The Famouser to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (50-9) Taynara Conti & (21-10) Anna Jay vs. (0-0) The Renegade Twins

Taynara Conti and Charlette Renegade will start things off. Charlette drives her knee into the midsection of Conti. Charlette slams Conti’s head on the right boot of Roby. Charlette with a shoulder block. Charlette tags in Robyn. Charlette with a knife edge chop. The Renegade Twins starts gloating in the center of the ring. Conti with two forearm smashes. Conti scores the elbow knockdown. Conti ducks a clothesline from Robyn. Conti rolls Robyn over for a two count. Conti with another forearm smash. Conti whips Robyn into the turnbuckles. Conti with a running elbow smash. Conti tags in Jay. Jay with a running elbow smash of her own. Jay applies a wrist lock. Jay delivers The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay sends Robyn to the corner.

Jay with another running elbow smash. Jay with The Rolling Elbow. Jay follows that with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Following a snap mare takeover, Jay with The Running Blockbuster for a two count. Robyn drives Jay back first into the turnbuckles. Charlette attacks Jay from the ring apron. Robyn with clubbing shoulder blocks. Robyn tags in Charlette. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Jay decks Charlette with a JawBreaker. Jay tags in Conti. Conti ducks a clothesline from Charlette. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti follows that with a Release German Suplex. Conti nails Robyn with The Tay KO. Conti with Two Pump Kicks. Conti drops Charlette with The Cutter for a two count. The referee is starting to lose control of this match. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo SuperKicks. Double Hamstring Kicks. Stereo Hook Kicks. Jay applies The Queen’s Slayer. Conti makes Charlette tap out to The Grounding CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (51-9) Taynara Conti & (22-10) Anna Jay via Submission

Sixth Match: (55-18-2) Orange Cassidy vs. (3-25) JD Drake

Drake tells Cassidy to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Drake backs Cassidy into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Pocket Pose. Cassidy ducks under a chop from Drake. Lethargic Kicks. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Drake. Cassidy dropkicks Drake. Drake answers with a blistering chop. Drake talks smack to Cassidy. Drake goes for a Senton Splash, but Cassidy ducks out of the way. Cassidy plays to the crowd. Drake denies The Bodyslam. Drake bodyslams Cassidy. Cassidy sends Drake tumbling to the floor. Drake catches Cassidy in mid-air. Drake with a Pop Up Haymaker. Drake’s henchman attacks Cassidy behind the referee’s back. Drake kicks Cassidy in the face. Drake scores a right jab. Drake rolls Cassidy back into the ring. Drake mocks Cassidy. Cassidy with elbows into the midsection of Drake. Drake bodyslams Cassidy. Drake with a Falling HeadButt for a one count. Drake argues with the referee. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake dumps Cassidy out of the ring. Drake’s henchman continues to deliver cheap shots behind the referee’s back. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake with a Senon Splash.

Drake applies a rear chin lock. Drake drives his knee into Cassidy’s back. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake whips Cassidy into the turnbuckles. Drake is lighting up Cassidy’s chest. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Drake. Cassidy slams Drake’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Cassidy with a Flying Crossbody Block. Drake goes for a Bodyslam, but Cassidy lands back on his feet. Cassidy ducks another clothesline from Drake. Cassidy wipes out Drake’s henchman with The Suicide Dive. Cassidy drops Drake with The Spinning DDT. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Drake levels Cassidy with The Body Avalanche. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Drake tosses Cassidy out of the ring. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta goes after Drake’s henchman. Drake goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cassidy lands back on his feet. Cassidy rolls Drake over for a two count. Drake hits The Boss Man Slam for a two count. Drake drags Cassidy to the corner. Drake goes for The MoonSault, but Cassidy ducks out of the way. Cassidy bodyslams Drake. Cassidy connects with The Orange Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (56-18-2) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (34-19) Dante Martin vs. (13-39) Aaron Solow

Dante applies a wrist lock. Soow grabs a standing arm-bar. Dante with a deep arm-drag. Dante sends Solow into the ropes. Dante leapfrogs over Solow. Misfired Hip Tosses. Dante dropkicks Solow to the floor. Solow regroups on the outside. Dante with a straight right hand. Dante rolls Solow back into the ring. Solow throws Dante off the top turnbuckle. Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Solow repeatedly stomps on Dante’s chest. Solow poses for the crowd. Solow kicks Dante in the face.

Dante decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Dante scores a forearm knockdown. Dante with an elbow knockdown. Dante with a Reverse Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dante punches Solow in the back. Dante kicks Solow in the chest. Solow fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Solow sends Dante to the corner. Dante side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. Solow kicks Dante in the face. Solow with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Solow SuperKicks Dante. Solow ducks a clothesline from Dante. Solow drops Dante with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Dante tosses Solow out of the ring. Dante lands The Suicide Dive. Dante rolls Solow back into the ring. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory

Winner: (35-19) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Eight Match: (37-15) Eddie Kingston vs. (34-31) Joey Janela w/Kayla Rossi

Kingston applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kingston denies the drop toe hold. Kingston slaps Janela in the face. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Janela applies a side headlock. Kingston whips Janela across the ring. Janela runs into Kingston. Kingston tells Janela to bring it. Chop Exchange. Kingston sends Janela into the ropes. Kingston delivers The Kitchen Sink. Kingston with The Butterfly Suplex for a one count. Machine Gun Chops. Janela regroups on the outside. Janela with a reverse hammer throw into the steel ring post. Janela with The Rolling Elbow. Janela slips off the top turnbuckle. Rossi with The Standing MoonSault behind the referee’s back. Janela starts doing jumping jacks. Kingston rolls Janela back into the ring. Janela clips the left knee of Kingston. Janela with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Janela repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Kingston. Janela is throwing haymakers at Kingston. Janela kicks the left leg of Kingston. Janela with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Janela applies a leg lock.

Kingston is fighting from underneath. Kingston with clubbing headbutts. Janela dropkicks the left knee of Kingston. Janela struts around the ring. Kingston denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Kingston kicks Janela out of the ring. Kingston lands The Suicide Dive. Kingston rolls Janela back into the ring. Kingston levels Janela with The Body Avalanche. Machine Gun Chops. Kingston with a Vertical Suplex. Kingston ducks a clothesline from Janela. Kingston with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Kingston punches Janela. Kingston transitions into a corner mount. Janela PowerBombs Kingston. Janela SuperKicks Kingston. Janela ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kingston with a straight right hand. Kingston with an Avalanche Exploder Suplex. Kingston walks into a chop from Janela. Kingston slaps Janela in the face. Janela denies The Exploder Suplex. Rossi with The Flying Crossbody. Janela dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Janela with Two SuperKicks. Kingston with an Inside Out Lariat. Kingston connects with The Northern Lights Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-15) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (44-7) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Kasey Fox

Fox drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Fox slams Rosa’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fox with forearm shivers. Rosa reverses out of the irish whip from Fox. Fox with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Fox kicks Rosa in the gut. Rosa unloads three knife edge chops.

Rosa slams Fox’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a chop/forearm combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa kicks Fox in the back. Forearm Exchange. Rosa whips Fox across the ring. Rosa clotheslines Fox. Rosa with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Rosa with two running dropkicks. Rosa connects with The Death Valley Driver. Rosa makes Fox tap out to The Peruvian Neck Tie.

Winner: (45-7) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Tenth Match: (36-16) Will Hobbs vs. (0-1) Alexander Moss

Hobbs levels Moss with The Body Avalanche before the bell rings. Hobbs makes Moss tap out to The Torture Rack.

Winner: (37-16) Will Hobbs via Submission

Eleventh Match: (12-11) Daniel Garcia vs. (7-49) Fuego Del Sol

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garcia applies a waist lock. Del Sol grabs a side headlock. Garcia whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol kicks Garcia in the chest. Garcia slaps Del Sol in the face. Garcia is throwing haymakers at Del Sol. Garcia repeatedly stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Garcia is choking Del Sol with his boot. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Garcia sends Del Sol to the corner. Del Sol decks Garcia with a back elbow smash. Del Sol tees off on Garcia. Garcia kicks Del Sol in the gut. Garcia with The Butterfly Suplex into the turnbuckles for a one count. Garcia gives Del Sol a standing ovation. Following a snap mare takeover, Garcia with a Running Crossbody Splash for a one count. Garcia with three uppercuts. Garcia is mauling Del Sol in the corner.

Del Sol delivers his combination offense. Tip Up by Garcia. Garcia with a double leg takedown. Garcia goes for The Scorpion Death Lock, but Del Sol counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Garcia ducks a clothesline from Del Sol. Garcia goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol drops Garcia with a Hanging NeckBreaker. Del Sol with a Running Uppercut. Del Sol with a Corner Spear. Garcia reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol with a rolling head kick for a two count. Del Sol SuperKicks Garica. Del Sol dives over Garcia. Garcia delivers The Shotgun Dropkick. Garcia drills Del Sol with The BrainBuster. Garcia makes Del Sol tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock. After the match, Del Sol refuses to let go of the hold. Sammy Guevara storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (13-11) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Twelfth Match: (23-0) Jade Cargill w/Mark Sterling vs. (4-9) Skye Blue In A AEW TBS Championship Eliminator Match

Blue rolls under a clothesline from Cargill. Blue is playing mind games with Cargill. Blue applies a waist lock. Cargill slings Blue across the ring. Cargill flexes her muscles. Cargill tugs on Blue’s hair. Blue with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cargill nails Blue with The Pump Kick. Cargill poses for the crowd.

Blue slams Cargill’s head on the top rope. Blue with The Roundhouse Kick. Cargill catches Blue in mid-air. Cargill with The Fallaway Slam. Cargill pops back on her feet. Cargill stomps on Blue’s black. Blue fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Blue with forearm shivers. Blue SuperKicks Cargill. Blue goes for The Cazadora Bulldog, but Cargill counters with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (41-15) The Jurassic Express vs. (1-1) The Factory (QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto) In A AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

Jungle Boy and QT Marshall will start things off. Marshall kicks Jungle Boy in the gut. Marshall punches Jungle Boy in the back. Marshall whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Marshall goes for a bodyslam, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Jungle Boy slaps Marshall in the chest. Marshall pulls Jungle Boy down to the mat. Jungle Boy kicks Marshall in the face. Jungle Boy with a hamstring kick. Jungle Boy with two overhand chops. Jungle Boy follows that with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Marshall. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Jungle Boy dropkicks Comoroto to the floor. Jungle Boy pops back on his feet. Marshall attacks Jungle Boy from behind. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall tags in Comoroto. Comoroto with heavy bodyshots. Comoroto bodyslams Jungle Boy. Comoroto with a running elbow drop for a two count. Comoroto punches Jungle Boy. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall with a gut punch. Marshall is throwing haymakers at Jungle Boy. Marshall whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Marshall tags in Comoroto.

Comoroto punches Jungle Boy in the ribs. Comoroto with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Comoroto applies the cravate. Jungle Boy with elbows into the midsection of Comoroto. Comoroto sends Jungle Boy into the ropes. Jungle Boy with a Rebound Lariat. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall stops Jungle Boy in his tracks. Marshall goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Jungle Boy counters with a Hurricanrana. Jungle Boy rolls under a clothesline from Marshall. Luchasaurus tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with a shoulder tackle. Luchasaurus kicks Comoroto off the ring apron. Luchasaurus clotheslines Marshall. Luchasaurus sends Marshall to the corner. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus side steps Comoroto into Marshall. Comoroto fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Comoroto applies a waist lock. Luchasaurus backs Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus HeadButts Comoroto. Luchasaurus with a series of leaping back elbow smashes. Luchasaurus with a double clothesline. The Factory denies The Double Chokeslam. Luchasaurus drops Comoroto with The Tail Whip. Luchasaurus with The Roundhouse Kick. Luchasaurus goes for The Chokeslam, but Marshall lands back on his feet. Marshall with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Luchasaurus denies The Diamond Cutter. Jungle Boy SuperKicks Marshall. Comoroto with The Big Boot. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline.

Jungle Boy and Comoroto are tagged in. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Jungle Boy knocks Marshall off the apron. Jungle Boy side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy slides under Comoroto. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Jungle Boy slops over Comroto’s back. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Comoroto Spears Jungle Boy for a two count. Luchasaurus sends Marshall tumbling to the floor. Jungle Boy denies The Gorilla Press Slam. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy lands The Tornillo. Luchasaurus with The Roundhouse Kick. Luchasaurus drives Comoroto face first into the canvas. Jungle Boy hits The Slingshot DDT. Luchasaurus hooks the outside leg for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Luchasaurus kicks Comoroto in the face. Comoroto runs into Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with The Tail Whip. Jungle Boy drills Marshall with The Canadian Destroyer. Luchasaurus connects with The Extinction to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-15) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (46-15-1) Hangman Page & (6-5) The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Preston Vance) vs. (33-14) Matt Hardy, (40-41) Isiah Kassidy, (12-58) Serpentico In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alan Angels and Isiah Kassidy will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kassidy backs Angels into the turnbuckles. Arm-Drag Exchange. Angels denies a leg lariat from Kassidy. Angels rolls Kassidy over for a two count. Kassidy ducks a clothesline from Angels. Kassidy rolls Angels over for a two count. Angels sends Kassidy into the ropes. Kassidy with a Headscissors Takeover. Kassidy mocks The Dark Order. Angels dives over Kassidy. Angels sends Kassidy into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels dropkicks Kassidy. Angels with a deep arm-drag. Angels applies an arm-bar. Angels tags in Vance. Double Irish Whip. Reverse DDT/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Vance whips Kassidy across the ring. Serpentico made the blind tag. Kassidy ducks a clothesline from Vance. Serpentico attacks Vance from behind. Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Vance. Vance with a Wheelbarrow German Suplex. Serpentico side steps Vance into the turnbuckles. Vance ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Vance with The Northern Lights Suplex. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance lifts Serpentico up in the air. Page tags himself in.

Page with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Chop Exchange. Serpentico kicks Page in the face. Page with a blistering chop. Page with two clotheslines. Page continues to chop Serpentico in the chest. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Page. Hardy trips Page from the outside. Serpentico kicks Page in the gut. Serpentico tags in Kassidy. Kassidy and Serpentico gangs up on Page. Serpentico HeadButts Page. Double Irish Whip. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Page with a Snap Vertical Suplex on top of Kassidy for a two count. Page tags in Angels. Angels with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Frog Splash/Standing Shooting Star Press Combination for a two count. Angels whips Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Angels kicks Kassidy in the gut. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels with a running chop. Angels with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Serpentico gives Angels the middle finger. Angels runs after Serpentico. Hardy kicks Angels in the gut. Hardy whips Angels into the steel barricade. Hardy rolls Angels back into the ring. Kassidy tags in Hardy.

Hardy with a flying elbow strike. Hardy kicks Angels in the face. Hardy repeatedly slams Angels head on all three turnbuckle pads. Hardy with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hardy applies a front face lock. Hardy tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Poetry In Motion. Kassidy with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Kassidy with The Slingshot Senton. Kassidy flexes his muscles. Kassidy slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy with a chop/forearm combination. Kassidy tags in Serpentico. Kassidy uses Serpentico as a weapon. Serpentico tags in Kassidy. Angels fights from underneath. Angels knocks Hardy off the ring apron. Angels kicks Serpentico in the face. Angels decks Kassidy with a back elbow smash. Angels is trapped in The HFO’s corner. Angels with The Flying Double Crossbody Block. Angels tags in Vance. Vance with a series of clotheslines. Vance with Three Pump Kicks. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Hardy drops Vance with a NeckBreaker. Kassidy with a Leg Lariat. Kassidy tags in Serpentico. Vance catches Serpentico in mid-air. Vance bodyslams Serpentico on Kassidy’s back. Vance ducks a clothesline from Hardy. Vance with a Belly to Back Suplex. Vance tags in Page. Page with two haymakers. Page whips Serpentico across the ring. Page with a Back Body Drop. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Page. Page holds onto the ropes. Page knocks Hardy off the apron. Page ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Page with The Fallaway Slam. Page with The Slingshot Pescado. Kassidy pulls Serpentico out of the ring. Angels lands The Orihara MoonSault.

Angels rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Page connects with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Hardy is raining down haymakers. Serpentico tags in Hardy. Page kicks Hardy in the face. Page tags in Angels. Hardy with a JawBreaker. Hardy has Angels perched on the top turnbuckle. Hardy kicks Page in the gut. Page denies The Twist Of Fate. Page kicks Hardy in the gut. Page delivers The Twist Of Fate. Angels with The Frog Splash for a two count. Angels drags Hardy to the corner. Kassidy with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hardy with The Splash Mountain for a two count. Vance sends Kassidy into the ropes. Vance goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kassidy lands back on his feet. Kassidy shoves Vance. Kassidy with The Windmill Kick. Angels tags in Page. Kassidy ducks a clothesline from Page. Page goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Kassidy lands back on his feet. Page with The Rolling Elbow. Page clotheslines Kassidy over the top rope. Hardy kicks Page in the gut. Page negates The Twist Of Fate. Serpentico made the blind tag. Page tosses Hardy out of the ring. Misfired Dive from Serpentico. Angels hits The Wing Snapper. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Page with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Page plants Serpentico with The Buckshot Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-15) Hangman Page & (7-5) The Dark Order via Pinfall

