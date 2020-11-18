AEW Dark Results 11/17/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (0-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-3) BSHP King, (0-5) Sean Maluta, and (0-0) Joey O’Riley In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Colten Gunn and Sean Maluta will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Colten backs Maluta into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Maluta drop steps into a side wrist lock. Colten reverses the hold. Maluta tugs on Colten’s hair. Maluta backs Colten into the turnbuckles. Colten side steps Maluta into the turnbuckles. Colten with a deep arm-drag. Colten applies an arm-bar. Maluta backs Colten into the ropes. Maluta delivers a gut punch. Maluta with a forearm smash. Maluta whips Colten across the ring. Maluta drops Colten with a shoulder tackle. Maluta drops down on the canvas. Maluta leapfrogs over Colten. Colten with a Counter Hip Toss. Colten dropkicks Maluta for a two count. Colten applies a wrist lock. Colten tags in Austin.

The Gunn Club works on the left wrist of Maluta. Maluta drives his knee into the midsection of Austin. Maluta tags in O’Riley. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin applies a side headlock. O’Riely transitions into a wrist lock. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from O’Riley. Austin drops down on the canvas. Austin sweeps out the legs of O’Riley. Austin with The SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. O’Riley regroups on the outside. Billy and King are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Billy into the turnbuckles. King kicks Billy in the gut. King with a forearm smash. Billy is throwing haymakers at King. Maluta kicks Billy in the back. Billy knocks Maluta off the ring apron. Billy ducks a clothesline from King. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Austin and O’Riley are tagged in. Austin ducks a clothesline from O’Riley. Austin blasts King off the apron. Austin with a Running Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Colten dumps Maluta out of the ring. Colten drives Maluta back first into the steel barricade. Austin connects with The Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Second Match: (12-3) Ricky Starks vs. (0-0) Travis Titan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Starks with a waist lock takedown. Titan grapples around Starks. Starks applies an arm-bar. Titan grabs a side wrist lock. Starks with a forearm smash. Starks with a knife edge chop. Starks uppercuts Titan. Starks whips Titan across the ring. Titan slides under Starks. Titan dropkicks Starks. Titan applies a waist lock. Starks decks Titan with a back elbow smash. Titan goes for a SpringBoard Clothesline, but Starks ducks out of the way. Starks with a basement dropkick. Starks starts dancing around the ring.

Following a snap mare takeover, Starks kicks Titan in the back. Titan with heavy bodyshots. Starks kicks Titan in the face. Starks drops Titan with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Starks drives Titan back first into the turnbuckles. Starks with clubbing shoulder blocks. Titan decks Starks with a back elbow smash. Starks blasts Titan with a knife edge chop. Titan with rapid fire bodyshots. Titan with forearm shivers. Titan ducks a clothesline from Starks. Titan rocks Starks with a forearm smash. Starks ducks a clothesline from Titan. Starks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Starks walks over Titan. Starks continues to gloat. Starks connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-3) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Third Match: (15-20) Joey Janela w/Sonny Kiss vs. (12-15) Marko Stunt w/The Jurassic Express

Stunt side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Stunt rolls Janela over for a two count. Stunt laughs at Janela. Janela wants Stunt to shake his hand. Janela goes for a Swinging Arm-Ringer, but Stunt lands back on his feet. Stunt ducks under two clotheslines from Janela. Stunt stomps on the left foot of Janela. Stunt with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Janela drops Stunt with a shoulder tackle. Janela poses for the crowd. Stunt with Three Corner Dropkicks. Stunt with a Running Cannonball Strike for a one count. Janela regroups on the outside.

Stunt goes for The Tornado DDT, but Janela counters with The Spinning Vertical Suplex on the floor. Janela rolls Stunt back into the ring. Janela hooks the outside leg for a two count. Janela drills Stunt with The BrainBuster. Janela does the running man in the corner. Janela with another BrainBuster. Janela sits on top of Stunt for a one count. Janela with a forearm smash. Janela goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Stunt counters with The Hurricanrana. Stunt with a Flying Hurricanrana on the floor. Stunt starts favoring his left ankle. Stunt rolls Janela back into the ring. Stunt hooks the outside leg for a two count. Stunt ascends to the top turnbuckle. Janela with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Stunt with clubbing elbow smashes. Janela connects with The Avalanche Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-20) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (26-18) Frankie Kazarian vs. (3-12) Griff Garrison

Collar and Elbow Tie Up Kazarian applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian floats over into a front face lock. Kazarian applies a wrist lock. Kazarian backs Garrison into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian whips Garrison across the ring. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Kazarian dodges The Rolling Elbow. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian clotheslines Garrison. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops.

Kazarian with the irish whip. Kazarian with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Kazarian talks smack to Garrison. Kazarian with a forearm smash. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Garrison drops Kazarian with The Rolling Elbow. Kazarian with a sunset flip for a two count. Garrison ducks under the knife edge chop. Garrison whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian ducks under two clotheslines from Garrison. Garrison with The Big Boot. Garrison hits The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Kazarian avoids The Stinger Splash. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Kazarian connects with The SlingShot Cutter. Kazarian plants Garrison with The Reverse DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-18) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (11-8) Penelope Ford vs. (0-0) Rahne Victoria

Ford nails Victoria with The Pump Kick. Ford transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ford sends Victoria face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Victoria side steps Ford into the turnbuckles. Victoria rolls Ford over for a two count. Ford kicks Victoria in the gut. Ford with a Vertical Suplex. Ford punches Victoria in the back. Ford hits The Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Ford is choking Victoria with her right knee. Ford talks smack to Victoria. Ford goes for The Fisherman’s Suplex, but Victoria counters with an inside cradle for a two count.

Ford clotheslines Victoria. Ford grabs the left wrist of Victoria. Ford toys around with Victoria. Ford puts her leg on the back of Victoria’s neck. Ford drives Victoria throat first into the top rope. Victoria avoids The HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Ford grabs the left leg of Victoria. Ford dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri Victoria ducks a clothesline from Ford. Victoria drops Ford with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Victoria applies a wrist lock. Ford rocks Victoria with a forearm smash. Ford connects with The HandSpring Cutter for a two count. Ford with two short-arm clotheslines. Ford plants Victoria with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-8) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-25-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (0-9) Ryzin

Ryzin is playing mind games with Cutler. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Ryzin. Cutler is throwing haymakers at Ryzin. Cutler whips Ryzin across the ring. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Cutler. Ryzin holds onto the ropes. Cutler sweeps out the legs of Ryzin. Cutler with The SlingShot Senton. Cutler with a Diving Leg Drop for a two count. Ryzin clings onto the bottom rope. Ryzin dumps Cutler face first on the top rope. Ryzin kicks Cutler in the face. Ryzin with a straight right hand. Ryzin rakes the eyes of Cutler. Following a snap mare takeover, Ryzin fish hooks Cutler. Cutler with heavy bodyshots.

Ryzin drops Cutler with The Leg Lariat for a one count. Ryzin with a straight right hand. Haymaker/Mid-Kick Exchange. Ryzin avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Cutler. Ryzin with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Ryzin hits The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Ryzin argues with the referee. Ryzin goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Cutler gets his knees up in the air. Cutler decks Ryzin with a back elbow smash. Cutler side steps Ryzin into the turnbuckles. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler drops Ryzin with a SlingShot Enzuigiri. Cutler goes for The Lifting Reverse DDT, but Ryzin counters with an arm-drag takeover. Cutler kicks Ryzin in the gut. Cutler with a straight right hand. Cutler follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Cutler with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Cutler connects with The TBK to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-25-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-3) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-1) Tesha Price

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch sends Price face first into the canvas. Strong lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Hirsch applies a side headlock. Hirsch with a side headlock takeover. Price whips Hirsch across the ring. Hirsch regroups in the corner. Price with a waist lock go-behind. Price with a waist lock takedown. Price applies a front face lock. Price with an arm-drag takeover. Price with a running elbow smash. Price follows that with The Big Biel Throw. Price with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Hirsch reverses out of the irish whip from Price. Price ducks a clothesline from Hirsch.

Hirsch drives Price face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hirsch with clubbing elbow smashes in the corner. Hirsch repeatedly stomps on Price’s chest. Hirsch applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Hirsch hammers down on the left shoulder of Price. Hirsch repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Price. Hirsch throws Price into the turnbuckles. Hirsch goes for The ShotGun Meteora, but Price ducks out of the way. Price decks Hirsch with a JawBreaker. Price ducks a clothesline from Hirsch. Forearm Exchange. Price goes for a Bodyslam, but Hirsch lands back on her feet. Hirsch sends Price chest first into the turnbuckles. Price rolls under a clothesline from Hirsch. Hirsch avoids The Roll Through RoundHouse Kick. Price with a Release German Suplex. Hirsch connects with The SpringBoard MoonSault. Hirsch makes Price tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (1-3) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Eight Match: (13-6) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-1) TNT

Jungle Boy and Terrell Hughes will start things off. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Terrell. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Terrell whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy drops Terrell with a shoulder tackle. Terrell drops down on the canvas. Terrell leapfrogs over Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy cartwheels over Terrell. Jungle Boy with two deep arm-drags. Jungle Boy dropkicks Terrell. Terrell tags in Terrence. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Terrence. Jungle Boy dropkicks Terrence. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Terrence reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy slides under The Big Boot. Luchasaurus with a Mid-Kick. Luchasaurus sends Terrence to the corner. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Luchasaurus with a Vertical Toss. Terrence rocks Luchasaurus with a forearm smash. Luchasaurus responds with The Tail Whip.

Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Terrence crawls under the ring. Terrell avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Terrell shoves Jungle Boy into the steel barricade. Terrell rolls Jungle Boy back into the ring. Terrell transitions into a ground and pound attack. Terrell applies a front face lock. Double Irish Whip. Terrell with a Corner Spear. Terrence with a Flying Forearm Smash. Terrence with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Terrence drives Jungle Boy back first into the turnbuckles. Terrence tags in Terrell. TNT are double teaming Jungle Boy. Double Irish Whip. Jungle Boy holds onto the ropes. Jungle Boy kicks Terrell in the face. Jungle Boy with two clotheslines. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with two running shoulder blocks. Luchasaurus unloads two chops. Luchasaurus kicks Terrell into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus with a Spinning Back Kick to Terrence. Terrell side steps Luchasaurus into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus with a double clothesline. TNT negates The Double ChokeSlam. TNT with a Double Dropkick. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Double Irish Whip. TNT connects with The Double PowerBomb for a two count. Terrence tags in Terrell. Luchasaurus ChokeSlams Terrence. Jungle Boy makes Terrell tap out to The STF.

Winner: (14-6) The Jurassic Express via Submission

Ninth Match: (2-1) The Acclaimed vs. (0-6) D3 & (0-2) Angel Fashion

Anthony Bowens and Angel Fashion will start things off. Fashion blocks a boot from Bowens. Bowens is throwing haymakers at Fashion. Bowens sends Fashion face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bowens repeatedly stomps on Fashion’s chest. Bowens whips Fashion across the ring. Bowens drops down on the canvas. Bowens leapfrogs over Fashion. Fashion shoves Bowens across the ring. Fashion drops down on the canvas. Fashion with a drop toe hold. Fashion with a low leg lariat. Bowens launches Fashion over the top rope. Fashion with Two Apron Enzuigiri’s. Bowens dropkicks Fashion off the ring apron. Caster with clubbing blows to Fashion’s back. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Bowens continues to stomp on Fashion’s chest. Bowens applies a front face lock.

Caster tags himself in. Caster kicks Fashion in the ribs. Fashion delivers a gut punch. Caster rocks Fashion with a forearm smash. Caster takes a bow. Caster applies a rear chin lock. Fashion reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Bowens made the blind tag. Bowens with a Running NeckBreaker onto Caster’s knees. Bowens toys around with Fashion. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Fashion. Bowens goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Fashion lands back on his feet. Fashion rolls under a clothesline from Bowens. Fashion tags in D3. D3 ducks a clothesline from Bowens. D3 drops Bowens with The SlingBlade. D3 uppercuts Bowens. D3 with a Leaping NeckBreaker. D3 follows that with The Swinging DDT to Caster. Bowens catches D3 in mid-air. Bowens hits The Ushigoroshi. Bowens tags in Caster. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Fashion. The Acclaimed connects with their Arm-Clutch Vertical Suplex/Flying Elbow Drop Combination. The Acclaimed plants D3 with The Critically Acclaimed to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (8-3) Ivelisse w/Diamante vs. (0-0) Alex Gracia

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. A lot of jaw jacking before the bell rings. Ivelisse decks Gracia with a back elbow smash. Chop Exhange. Gracia applies a wrist lock. Gracia with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Gracia with a running elbow smash. Ivelisse launches Gracia over the top rope. Gracia with a shoulder block. Ivelisse denies The Sunset Flip. Ivelisse stomps on the midsection of Gracia. Ivelisse catapults Gracia face first into the bottom rope. Diamante SuperKicks Gracia behind the referee’s back. Ivelisse clotheslines Gracia for a two count. Ivelisse transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ivelisse applies The Figure Four Headlock. Gracia rolls Ivelisse over for a two count. Ivelisse applies The Head & Arm Clutch.

Gracia with heavy bodyshots. Gracia with another rollup for a two count. Ivelisse ducks a clothesline from Gracia. Ivelisse applies The Sleeper Hold. Ivelisse pulls Gracia down to the mat for a two count. Ivelisse stomps on Gracia’s back. Gracia decks Ivelisse with a back elbow smash. Gracia side steps Ivelisse into the turnbuckles. Gracia hits The BackStabber. Gracia with two clotheslines. Gracia sends Ivelisse face first into the middle rope. Gracia delivers The Tiger Feint Kick. Gracia with The SlingShot Senton for a two count. Ivelisse dodges The Flying Knee Strike. Ivelisse nails Gracia with a throat thrust. Ivelisse drops Gracia with The FlatLiner. Ivelisse is busted open. Ivelisse connects with The Recoil to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-3) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (2-2) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Lindsay Snow

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa with a waist lock takedown. Snow with a shoulder throw. Snow applies an arm-bar. Rosa applies a hammerlock. Rosa grabs a side headlock. Rosa with a side headlock takeover. Snow with the irish whip. Rosa dives over Snow. Rosa with a deep arm-drag. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Snow. Snow reverses out of the irish whip from Rosa. Rosa rolls Snow over for a one count. Snow kicks Rosa in the gut. Snow with the irish whip. Snow repeatedly stomps on Rosa’s back and chest. Snow with a GutWrench Suplex. Rosa dodges The Shining Wizard.

Rosa dropkicks Snow for a two count. Snow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Snow applies The Heel Hook. Rosa slaps Snow in the chest. Rosa applies The Sleeper Hold. Snow repeatedly backs Rosa into the turnbuckles. Rosa drop toe holds Snow into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with The Rebound Dropkick. Rosa delivers The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Snow with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Snow goes for The Iconoclasm, but Rosa counters with a Deep Arm-Drag. Rosa unloads a flurry of shots. Rosa drops Snow with The Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-2) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

DARK EXCLUSIVE

Twelfth Match: (13-9) Big Swole vs. (1-14) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Both ladies avoids the referee’s ten count. Swole talks smack to King. King denies The Pump Kick. Swole with the split escape. Swole starts dancing. Swole ducks a clothesline from King. King runs into Swole. Swole drops King with a shoulder tackle. Swole ducks another clothesline from King. King trips Swole. Standing Switch Exchange. King avoids The Dirty Dancing. King ducks a clothesline from Swole. Swole decks King with a back elbow smash. King sends Swole face first into the steel ring post. King is fired up.

Swole drives King back first into the steel barricade. Swole rolls King back into the ring. Swole goes for The SlingShot Cutter, but King ducks out of the way. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. King with a Running European Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, King with a basement dropkick for a one count. King applies a rear chin lock. Swole with heavy bodyshots. Swole decks King with a JawBreaker. Swole drives her knee into the midsection of King. Swole with The Flying Sledge for a two count. Swole repeatedly drives her knee into King’s back. King with forearm shivers. Swole ducks a clothesline from King. King avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Swole HeadButts King. Swole connects with The Cazadora FlatLiner. Swole makes King tap out to The Texas CloverLeaf.

Winner: (14-9) Big Swole via Submission

Thirteenth Match: (12-14) Christopher Daniels w/Frankie Kazarian vs. (8-15) Jack Evans w/Angelico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Daniels with a waist lock takedown. Daniels applies a front face lock. Evans wrenches on the left wrist of Daniels. Evans applies an arm-bar. Daniels transitions into a front face lock. Daniels goes for a snap mare takeover, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans grabs a side headlock. Daniels with a side headlock takeover. Evans answers with the headscissors escape. Front Face Lock Exchange. Evans applies a side headlock. Evans with a side headlock takeover. Daniels whips Evans across the ring. Evans slides under Daniels. Daniels lunges over Evans. Daniels with The Exploder Suplex. Daniels drives his knee into Evans back. Daniels drills Evans with The BrainBuster for a two count. Daniels whips Evans across the ring. Daniels with a Back Body Drop. Daniels with the lateral press for a two count. Daniels whips Evans into the turnbuckles. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Daniels launches Evans over the top rope. Evans with a RoundHouse Kick.

Evans ascends to the top turnbuckle. Daniels with a leaping palm strike. Daniels goes for The SuperPlex, but Angelico gets in the way. Evans kicks Daniels in the face. Evans drops Daniels with The Flying Corkscrew Kick for a two count. Evans punches Daniels in the back of the neck. Evans whips Daniels across the ring. Evans with a Leaping Mid-Kick for a two count. Evans is putting the boots to Daniels. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans pulls Daniels down to the mat for a two count. Evans bodyslams Daniels. Evans applies the double wrist lock. Daniels with elbows into the midsection of Evans. Evans punches Daniels in the back. Evans dumps Daniels out of the ring. Frankie Kazarian stops Angelico in his tracks. Daniels with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Daniels hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Daniels unloads a flurry of chops. Daniels whips Evans across the ring. Daniels with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count.

Daniels goes for The Angels Wings, but Evans counters with a Back Body Drop. Evans with a Mid-Kick. Evans connects with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Evans applies a wrist lock. Daniels reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans with a double boot to Daniels chest. Evans dives over Daniels. Evans ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm/Mid-Kick Exchange. Daniels avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Daniels with an open palm strike. Evans answers with The RoundHouse Kick. Evans goes for The Screw High Kick, but Daniels counters with The FlatLiner. Daniels applies The Koji Clutch. Kazarian pulls Angelico off the apron. Kazarian lands a big haymaker. Rollup Exchange. Daniels unloads a flurry of right jabs. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Angelico trips Daniels from the outside. Evans plants Daniels with The Bridging Backslide Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-15) Jack Evans via Pinfall

