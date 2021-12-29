AEW Dark Results 12/28/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (18-10) Anna Jay w/Taynara Conti vs. (0-11) Reka Tahaka

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tehaka backs Jay into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Forearm Exchange. Jay applies a wrist lock. Jay with clubbing hamstring kicks. Jay with a back heel kick. Tehaka side steps Jay into the turnbuckles. Tehaka with rapid fire bodyshots in the corner. Jay reverses out of the irish whip from Tehaka. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay rocks Tehaka with a forearm smash. Jay with the irish whip. Jay delivers The Dangerous Jay Kick. Tehaka HeadButts Jay. Tehaka goes for The Samoan Drop, but Jay lands back on her feet. Jay makes Tehaka tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (19-10) Anna Jay via Submission

Second Match: (42-14) The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-2) Toa Liona

Blade attacks Liona before the bell rings. Blade with a flurry of bodyshots. Blade is throwing haymakers at Liona. Blade side steps Liona into the turnbuckles. Blade with a running chop. Blade starts choking Liona. The referee admonishes Blade. Liona with a flying back elbow strike. Bunny trips Liona from the outside. Blade kicks Liona in the face. Blade dumps Liona out of the ring. Bunny slaps Liona in the face. Blade attacks Liona from behind. Liona is pissed. Bunny tugs on Liona’s hair. Bunny crawls into the ring to distract the referee. Blade connects with The Brass Knuckle Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-14) The Blade via Pinfall

Third Match: (37-6) Wardlow vs. (0-0) Casanova

Casanova with a waist lock go-behind. Casanova with a forearm shiver across the back of Wardlow. Wardlow sends Casanova into the ropes. Casanova ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. Casanova with two dropkicks. Wardlow connects with The PowerBomb Symphony to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-6) Wardlow via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (31-19) Diamante vs. (0-3) Shawna Reed

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Diamante applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Reed scores the ankle pick for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. StandingSwitch Exchange. Diamante with two sharp elbow strikes. Reed ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Reed with forearm shivers.

Diamante reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. Reed holds onto the ropes. Reed with a Spinning Back Kick. Reed with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Diamante delivers her combination offense. Reed kicks Diamante in the gut. Reed sends Diamante to the corner. Diamante kicks Reed in the face. Diamante with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Diamante connects with The Running Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-19) Diamante via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (5-1) Tony Nese vs. (1-5) Anthony Greene

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese with a waist lock takedown. Nese flexes his muscles. Greene applies a Full Nelson Lock. Nese thrust kicks the midsection of Greene. Nese with a forearm smash. Nese slaps Greene in the chest. Greene with a chop/forearm combination. Nese sends Greene into the ropes. Greene ducks a clothesline from Nese. Greene with a Running Hurricanrana. Nese regroups on the outside. Greene lands The Suicide Dive. Greene rocks Nese with a forearm smash. Greene unloads two knife edge chops. Greene rolls Nese back into the ring. Nese gets Greene trapped in the ring skirt. Nese with a low dropkick. Nese with an overhand chop. Nese follows that with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese lands The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Nese kicks Greene in the gut.

Nese continues to dish out overhand chops. Nese applies The Torture Rack. Greene with clubbing elbow smashes. Greene with another chop/forearm combination. Greene grabs a side headlock. Nese whips Greene across the ring. Greene ducks under two clotheslines from Nese. Greene leapfrogs over Nese. Greene with a Twisting Back Elbow Smash. Greene decks Nese with a JawBreaker. Greene with a NeckBreaker. Greene pops back on his feet. Greene goes for The German Suplex, but Nese lands back on his feet. Rollup Exchange. Nese ducks a clothesline from Greene. Greene hits The Pancake for a two count. Greene blocks a boot from Nese. Greene with a blistering chop. Greene goes for a sunset flip, but Nese counters with a Spinning Back Kick. Greene avoids The Running Nese. Greene SuperKicks Nese. Nese with a Release German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-1) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (27-18) The Bunny w/The Blade vs. (15-27) Kilynn King

Bunny kicks King in the gut. Bunny punches King in the back. Bunny with a forearm smash. King side steps Bunny into the turnbuckles. Bunny decks King with a back elbow smash. Bunny kicks the left knee of King. Bunny pulls back the arms of King. Bunny drives King face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Bunny skips around the ring. Bunny dropkicks King into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bunny stomps on the midsection of King.

Bunny is raining down haymakers. Bunny with Two Knee Lifts. Bunny goes for a Running Knee Lift, but King counters with a Fallaway Slam. King slaps Bunny in the chest. King with a short-arm clothesline. King with a Spinning Back Kick. King follows that with a single leg dropkick. Bunny denies The Kingdom’s Fall. Bunny hammers down on the back of King’s neck. Bunny drops King with a running knee lift. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-18) The Bunny via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (33-12) The Acclaimed vs. (14-9) Bear Country

Boulder Chokeslams Bowens after the bell rings. Bear Country tees off on Caster. Bronson kicks Caster out of the ring. Boulder with a Back Body Drop onto the stage. Boulder pulls Caster out of the ring. Boulder with a gut punch. Bronson throws Bowens into Caster. Bear Country poses for the crowd. Bronson slaps Caster in the back. Bronson rolls Caster back into the ring. Bronson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Boulder slams Caster’s head on the ring apron. Caster dodges The Big Boot. Bowens dropkicks the steel ring steps into Boulder’s knees. Bronson goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Bowens ducks out of the way. Bowens rolls Bronson back into the ring. Caster with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens stomps on Bronson’s back. Bowens delivers his combination offense. Bowens tags in Caster.

Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Caster with a Seated Senton on Bronson’s back. Caster with a clubbing crossface. Caster applies a rear chin lock. Bronson with forearm shivers. Bronson with a short-arm clothesline. Boulder punches Bowens. Bronson with a Back Body Drop. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with a series of clotheslines. The Acclaimed denies The Double Suplex. Double Toe Kick. Boulder answers with a Double Flatliner for a two count. Boulder tags in Bronson. Caster denies The Bear Bomb. Bowens with The Rolling Elbow. Double Irish Whip. Bronson with a double clothesline. Bronson is fired up. Bronson tags in Boulder. Caster delivers a chop block. Caster dumps Bronson out of the ring. Bowens with a diving chop block. Bowens rolls Boulder over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-12) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Eight Match: (2-8) Skye Blue vs. (0-12) Ashley D’Amboise

Amboise kicks Blue in the gut. Amboise with forearm shivers. Amboise sends Blue to the corner. Blue side steps Amboise into the turnbuckles. Blue with a Roundhouse Kick. Blue with a Flying Crossbody Block. Blue SuperKicks Amboise. Blue connects with The Twisting Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-8) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (53-16-2) Orange Cassidy & (11-11) Wheeler Yuta vs. (2-3) The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon)

The Wingmen attacks Best Friends before the bell rings. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Yuta’s chest. Bononi with a knife edge chop. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bononi follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bononi tags in Avalon. Bononi hammers down on the back of Yuta’s neck. Yuta slips out of two belly to back suplex’s. Yuta crawls under Avalon. Yuta lunges over Bononi. Yuta tags in Cassidy. Pocket Pose. Cassidy dropkicks Avalon. Bononi sends Cassidy into the ropes. Bononi with The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Cassidy lands back on his feet. Cassidy dumps Bononi out of the ring. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Bononi denies The Suicide Dive. Bononi rolls Cassidy back into the ring.

Yuta sends Avalon tumbling to the floor.Double Suicide Dive to Bononi. Cassidy with a Flying Crossbody Block. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Cassidy drops Avalon with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Avalon hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Avalon sends Cassidy to the corner. Cassidy slams Avalon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cassidy gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Cassidy denies The SuperPlex. Yuta with The Olympic Slam. Cassidy lands The Lazy Splash. Yuta punches Bononi in the back. Bononi blocks a lariat from Yuta. Bononi with a Pumphandle Fallaway Slam. Bononi denies The Stundog Millionaire.

Bononi with a Reverse Bodyslams. Avalon with a basement dropkick for a two count. Avalon applies a front face lock. Avalon with clubbing blows to Cassidy’s back. Cassidy rolls Avalon over for a two count. Avalon inadvertently knocks Bononi off the ring apron. Cassidy with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Cassidy gets distracted by Ryan Nemeth. Chuck Taylor pulls Nemeth off the apron. Avalon uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Bononi pulls Cassidy out of the ring. Yuta with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Cassidy connects with The Orange Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (54-16-2) Orange Cassidy & (12-11) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (33-31) Joey Janela w/Kayla Rossi vs. (26-35) Sonny Kiss In A No Disqualification Match

Kiss cracks Rossi with the trash can after the bell rings. Kiss with forearm shivers. Kiss tees off on Janela. in the corner. Janela with heavy bodyshots. Janela rocks Kiss with a forearm smash. Janela slams Kiss’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Janela with a knife edge chop. Janela is throwing haymakers at Kiss. Janela whips Kiss across the ring. Janela clotheslines Kiss. Janela starts gloating. Kiss with an Inside Out Lariat. Kiss with a Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Kiss kicks Janela in the face. Kiss repeatedly throws Janela into the steel barricade. Janela denies The Vertical Suplex. Janela with forearm shivers. Kiss with a leaping uppercut. Kiss with a Headscissors Takeover. Kiss puts a trash can lid on Janela’s back. Kiss stomps on Janela’s back.

Kiss goes for a MoonSault off the steel ring steps, but Janela ducks out of the way. Rossi PowerBombs Kiss on the ring stairs. Janela attacks Kiss with broken kendo stick pieces. Janela rolls Kiss back into the ring. Janela slams Kiss’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Janela puts Kiss on the top turnbuckle. Kiss denies The Avalanche Package PileDriver. Kiss sends Janela crashing into a pile of chairs. Kiss hits The Tornado DDT on the chairs. Janela is busted open. Kiss SuperKicks Janela. Kiss with a series of haymakers. Kiss punches Janela in the back. Kiss with The Splitting TKO. Janela regroups on the outside.

Kiss lands The Suicide Dive. Janela drills Kiss with The BrainBuster on the floor. Janela and Rossi rolls a table and ladder into the ring. Kiss kicks the trash can into Rossi’s face. Kiss with The Windmill Kick. Kiss lays Janela and Rossi flat on the table. Kiss climbs up the ladder. Kiss with a Flying Splash through the table for a two count. Kiss sets up a table on the floor. Janela SuperKicks Kiss. Janela brings Kiss up to the stage. Kiss with another Windmill Kick. Kiss goes for a PowerBomb, but Janela blocks it. Janela with a double leg takedown. Janela kicks Kiss in the face. Janela connects with The Flying PileDriver through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-31) Joey Janela via Pinfall

