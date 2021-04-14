AEW Dark Results 4/13/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (23-17) Christopher Daniels & (40-22) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-1) Midas Black & (0-1) Jay Lyon

Frankie Kazarian and Midas Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a waist lock takedown. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian grabs a side headlock. Black whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Black drops down on the canvas. Black goes for a Hip Toss, but Kazarian counters with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian slams Black’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels with a GutWrench Suplex. Daniels with a forearm smash.

Daniels goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Black lands back on his feet. Lyon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Black tags in Lyon. Lyon bodyslams Daniels. Lyon with a Cannonball Senton through a hula hoop for a one count. Lyon with forearm shivers. Lyon whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Lyon. Daniels kicks Lyon in the chest. Daniels drops Lyon with The STO. Kazarian tags himself in. Kazarian kicks Lyon in the gut. Daniels kicks Lyon in the face. Diving Clothesline/Leg Sweep Combination. Kazarian with a toe kick to Black. Double Irish Whip. NeckBreaker/SitOut PowerBomb Combination. SCU connects with The Best Meltzer Ever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-17) Christopher Daniels & (41-22) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Second Match: (16-10) Matt Sydal vs. (11-18) Luther

Sydal wants Luther to open his third eye. Luther kicks Sydal in the gut. Luther is throwing haymakers at Sydal. Luther goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal swats away a boot from Luther. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Luther. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Sydal taunts Luther. Sydal continues to kick the left hamstring of Luther. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal with the sunset flip for a two count. Sydal applies a Modified Anaconda Vice. Luther rolls Sydal over for a two count. Luther kicks Sydal in the gut. Luther with a forearm smash. Luther kicks Sydal in the ribs. Luther slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Luther with forearm shivers across the back of Sydal. Luther with a corner clothesline. Luther kicks Sydal in the gut. Luther is choking Sydal in the corner.

Luther uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Luther. Luther with a knee lift. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Luther. Sydal rolls Luther over for a two count. Sydal avoids the short-arm clothesline. Sydal applies a waist lock. Luther with three sharp elbow strikes. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Sydal with a Running Meteora. Luther sweeps out the legs of Sydal. Luther whips Sydal into the steel barricade. Luther gets Sydal tied up in the tree of woe. Luther stomps on Sydal’s face. Luther sends Sydal face first into the barricade. Luther rolls Sydal back into the ring. Luther with three knee drops. Luther with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Luther applies the backbreaker stretch. Luther talks smack to Sydal. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Luther avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Luther with a Release German Suplex. Luther nails Sydal with The Pump Kick. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-10) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Third Match: (15-15) Alan Angels & (21-11) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (0-2) Hayden Backlund & (0-0) Kit Sackett

Preston Vance and Kit Sackett will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance with a side headlock takeover. Sackett backs Vance into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Sackett applies a side headlock. Vance whips Sackett across the ring. Vance drops Sackett with a shoulder tackle. Sackett drops down on the canvas. Sackett leapfrogs over Vance. Vance with a side headlock takeover. Vance grabs a side wrist lock. Angels tags himself in. Back Body Drop/Missile Dropkick Combination. Forearm Exchange. Angels with a Mid-Kick. Angels is distracted by Backlund. Sackett rakes the eyes of Angels. Sackett tags in Backlund.

Sackett with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Angels dives over Sackett. Angels rolls under a clothesline from Backlund. Angels with a Hurricanrana/Spear Combination. Angels with The Twisting Back Drop Driver. Angels goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Backlund lands back on his feet. Backlund ducks a clothesline from Angels. Sackett made the blind tag. Backlund holds onto the ropes. Sackett attacks Angels from behind. Sackett goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance nails Sackett with The Pump Kick. Sackett sends Vance into the ropes. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Backlund pulls Vance out of the ring. Backlund ducks a clothesline from Vance. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Vance with a blindside boot to Sackett. Angels connects with The Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Vance makes Sackett pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (16-15) Alan Angels & (22-11) Preston Vance via Referee Stoppage

Fourth Match: (24-12) Colt Cabana w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-0) Jake Manning

Manning is playing mind games with Cabana. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana bodyslams Manning. Manning starts reading his manual in the corner. Strong lockup. Cabana goes for a bodyslam, but Manning lands back on his feet. Cabana with a back heel trip. Manning sends Cabana across the ring. Cabana cartwheels around Manning. Cabana with another bodyslam. Cabana taunts Manning. Manning regroups in the corner. Cabana steals Manning’s book. Cabana rolls Manning over for a two count. The referee prevents Cabana from hitting Manning with the book. Manning attacks Cabana from behind.

Manning with clubbing blows to Cabana’s back. Forearm Exchange. Manning reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Manning with a sunset flip into the turnbuckles for a two count. Cabana punches Manning in mid-air. Cabana with two double hand chops. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cabana hits The Bionic Elbow. Cabana with The Flying Apple. Cabana with a Double Jump Splash for a two count. Cabana is lighting up Manning’s chest. Manning with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Manning stomps on Cabana’s chest. Cabana yanks Manning off the middle turnbuckle. Cabana makes Manning tap out to The Billy Goats Curse.

Winner: (25-12) Colt Cabana via Submission

Fifth Match: (16-12) Red Velvet & (22-9) Big Swole w/Kilynn King vs. (0-0) Amber Nova & (0-0) Queen Aminata

Big Swole and Amber Nova will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole shoves Nova into the canvas. Aminata tags herself in. Swole with a drop toe hold. Swole with a basement dropkick. Aminata with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Swole with the irish whip. Swole with a running european uppercut. Swole tags in Velvet. Swole drops down on the canvas. Velvet leapfrogs over Aminata. Swole scores the elbow knockdown. Velvet with the quick cover for a one count. Aminata tags in Nova. Nova applies a side headlock. Velvet whips Nova across the ring. Nova drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Velvet with a leg lariat. Nova uppercuts Velvet. Nova with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a one count.

Nova with a Seated Senton. Nova slams Velvet’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nova tags in Aminata. Aminata with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Aminata kicks Velvet in the back for a two count. Nova drives Velvet face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Aminata taunts Swole. Aminata with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Velvet dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Aminata. Velvet tags in Swole. Swole with a running cross chops. Swole scores the elbow knockdown. Swole knocks Nova off the ring apron. Swole HeadButts Aminata. Aminata ducks a clothesline from Swole. Swole Spears Aminata for a two count. Velvet with forearm shivers. Stereo Uppercuts. Stereo Flatliners. Aminata denies The Texas Cloverleaf. Velvet and Nova are tagged in. Velvet unloads a flurry of strikes. Velvet connects with The Spinning Heel Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Velvet starts brawling with Jade Cargill.

Winner: (17-12) Red Velvet & (23-9) Big Swole via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-24) Aaron Solow w/QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto vs. (0-31) Fuego Del Sol

Solow attacks Del Sol before the bell rings. Solow repeatedly stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Solow drives Del Sol face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Solow kicks Del Sol in the face. Solow bodyslams Del Sol. Solow with a running knee drop. Solow stomps on Del Sol’s back. Solow with a knife edge chop. Solow hits The Exploder Suplex. Solow puts his leg on the back of Del Sol’s neck. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Solow rocks Del Sol with a forearm smash.

Solow bodyslams Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Solow talks smack to Del Sol. Solow repeatedly kicks Del Sol in the face. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Tip Up by Solow. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol with a Running European Uppercut. Del Sol follows that with a Diving Spear. Del Sol hits The Fisherman’s Suplex. Del Sol dives over Solow. Solow denies The Tornado DDT. Solow drops Del Sol with The Windmill Kick. Solow connects with The Modified Pedigree to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-24) Aaron Solow via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (11-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-0) Stone Rockwell, (0-4) Mike Magnum, (0-1) Andrew Palace In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Colten Gunn and Stone Rockwell will start things off. Rockwell wants Colten to shake his hand. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rockwell backs Colten into the turnbuckles. Rockwell with a liver shot. Colten reverses out of the irish whip from Rockwell. Colten drops Rockwell with a shoulder tackle. Rockwell drops down on the canvas. Colten reverses out of the irish whip from Rockwell. Colten with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Colten tags in Austin.

Austin ducks a clothesline from Palace. Irish Whip Exchange. Austin makes Palace dizzy. Austin with a SomerSault Cutter. Austin tags in Billy. Austin whips Palace across the ring. Austin with a gut punch. Billy with The Big Boot. Palace tags in Magnum. Magnum kicks Billy in the gut. Magnum with a straight right hand. Magnum ducks a clothesline from Billy. Billy clotheslines Magnum. Billy gives Magnum the DX Crotch Chop. Billy hits The Jack Hammer for a two count. Austin with a Leaping Double Crossbody Block. Billy tags in Colten. Colten connects with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Eight Match: (3-5) Madi Wrenkowski vs. (8-20) Kilynn King

King ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. King with forearm shivers. King whips Wrenkowski across the ring. King with two deep arm-drags. King kicks Wrenkowski in the gut. King with a sliding boot. Wrenkowski regroups on the outside. Wrenkowski takes out the legs of King. Wrenkowski pulls King out of the ring. King with forearm shivers. Wrenkowski repeatedly drives King back first into the ring apron. Wrenkowski with a knife edge chop. Wrenkowski rolls King back into the ring. Wrenkowski with two hamstring kicks. Wrenkowski with a Spinning Back Kick. Wrenkowski drops King with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Wrenkowski drives her knee into the midsection of King. Wrenkowski hits The X-Factor for a two count. Wrenkowski tugs on King’s hair. Wrenkowski with clubbing blows to King’s back. King avoids The Scissors Kick. King with two clotheslines. King with a RoundHouse Kick. King follows that with a Release German Suplex. King delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Wrenkowski side steps King into the turnbuckles. King connects with Kingdom Falls to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-20) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (15-5) Matt Hardy w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (0-0) Ken Broadway

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hardy applies a side headlock. Broadway whips Hardy across the ring. Hardy tugs on Broadway’s hair. Hardy grabs a side headlock. Broadway with heavy bodyshots. Hardy drops Broadway with a shoulder tackle. Hardy repeatedly slams Broadway’s head on the top and middle turnbuckle pads. Hardy with a straight right hand. Broadway side steps Hardy into the turnbuckles. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Hardy dumps Broadway face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy hammers down on the back of Broadway’s neck. Hardy with a forearm smash. Broadway decks Hardy with a back elbow smash. Broadway kicks Hardy in the face. Broadway goes for The MoonSault, but Hardy ducks out of the way. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate. Hardy makes Broadway tap out to The Leech.

Winner: (16-5) Matt Hardy via Submission

Tenth Match: (30-10) Evil Uno & (32-8) Stu Grayson vs. (0-15) Vary Morales & (0-0) Spencer Slade

Stu Grayson and Spencer Slade will start things off. Grayson with two running cross chops. Grayson goes for a bodyslam, but Slade lands back on his feet. Slad sends Grayson to the corner. Slade tags in Morales. Grayson catches Morales in mid-air. Grayson drives Morales back first into the turnbuckles. Uno tags himself in. Uno with a back elbow smash. Grayson levels Morales with a Body Avalanche. Uno drops Morales with The Big Boot. Morales tags in Slade. Uno blocks a boot from Slade. Uno sends Blade face first into the canvas. Uno stomps on Slade’s fingers. Uno scores a right jab. Uno tags in Grayson. SpringBoard Clothesline/Side Walk Slam Combination. Grayson leapfrogs over Morales. Uno kicks Morales in the chest. Assisted PowerBomb. Grayson tags in Uno. Dark Order connects with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-10) Evil Uno & (33-8) Stu Grayson via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (25-13) Britt Baker w/Rebel vs. (0-0) Shawna Reed

Reed with forearm shivers. Baker ducks a clothesline from Reed. Baker with a running neckbreaker. Baker with The Butterfly Suplex. Baker is mauling Reed in the corner. Forearm Exchange. Baker reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. Reed whips Baker across the ring. Baker hits The SlingBlade. Baker starts gloating. Reed rolls Baker over for a two count. Reed with a basement dropkick for a two count. Baker denies The Fisherman’s Suplex. Baker kicks Reed in the gut. Baker connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Baker unloads Two SuperKicks. Rebel gives Baker the black glove. Baker makes Reed tap out to The Lock Jaw.

Winner: (26-13) Britt Baker via Submission

Twelfth Match: (24-5) Brian Cage & (27-6) Ricky Starks w/Team TAZ vs. (0-9) Carlie Bravo & (0-8) Dean Alexander

Ricky Starks and Carlie Bravo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Starks applies a side headlock. Bravo whips Starks across the ring. Starks leapfrogs over Bravo. Starks shoves Bravo. Starks dumps Bravo out of the ring. Hook with a Running Lariat. Hobbs drops Bravo with a Body Block. Hook rolls Bravo back into the ring. Starks tags in Cage. Cage with a Bicep Slam. Starks kicks Alexander in the gut. Cage PowerBombs Alexander. Starks rocks Bravo with a forearm smash. Cage with The SpringBoard Vertical Suplex. Cage hits The F5. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-5) Brian Cage & (28-6) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (28-10) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-4) Leila Grey

Rose drops Grey with a body block. Rose with heavy bodyshots. Grey dives over Rose. Rose Powerslams Grey. Grey slams Rose’s head on the top rope. Grey with two running clotheslines. Grey dropkicks the left knee of Rose. Grey with a running knee lift. Rose clotheslines Grey. Rose with a short-arm clothesline. Rose slams Grey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rose stomps on Grey’s chest. Rose slings Grey across the ring. Rose with a Running Hip Attack. Rose Spears Grey. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-10) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (9-16) Brian Pillman Jr & (11-20) Griff Garrison vs. (0-0) Prince Kai & (0-0) Will Allday

Brian Pillman Jr and Will Allday will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Allday with an arm-drag takedown. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pillman kicks Allday in the face. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. Pillman applies an arm-bar. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison hammers down on the left shoulder of Allday. Garrison with a wrist lock takedown. Garrison tags in Pillman. Double Snap Mare Takeover. Pillman with The PK. Garrison with a Leg Drop. Pillman hooks the outside leg for a one count. Pillman applies a top wrist lock. Allday with heavy bodyshots. Pillman blasts Allday with a knife edge chop. Allday reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Kai kicks Pillman in the back. Alllday with a flying forearm smash for a two count.

Kai tags himself in. Kai with a running sledge. Kai repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s back. Kai slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kai repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Pillman decks Kai with a back elbow smash. Kai slides under Pillman. Misfired Clotheslines. Kai with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Kai yells at his partner. Kai denies The SuperKick. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Kai. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with a series of clotheslines. Garrison kicks Kai in the face. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison with Two Stinger Splashes. Kai rolls Garrison over for a two count. Pillman made the blind tag. Garrison delivers The Rolling Elbow. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline to pickup the victory.

Fifteenth Match: (20-6) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-1) Cole Karter

Jake The Snake Roberts joins the commentary team for this match. Archer is brawling with Karter before the bell rings. Archer with a knee lift. Archer punches Karter in the back. Karter ducks a clothesline from Archer. Archer shrugs off a Running Crossbody Block from Karter. Archer stomps on Karter’s chest. Archer rocks Karter with a forearm smash. Archer whips Karter into the turnbuckles. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Archer sends Karter to the corner. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Archer toys around with Karter. Archer with a short-arm clothesline. Archer puts Karter on the top turnbuckle. Karter denies The Blackout. Archer goes for The Chokeslam, but Karter lands back on his feet. Karter decks Archer with a back elbow smash. Karter side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Second Forearm Exchange. Archer Chokeslams Karter. Archer connects with The Ripcord Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-6) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (17-16) Alex Reynolds vs. (4-6) Ryan Nemeth w/JD Drake

John Silver joins the commentary team for this match. Nemeth attacks Reynolds from behind after the bell rings. Nemeth with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Nemeth fish hooks Reynolds. Nemeth with a straight right hand. Nemeth with clubbing shoulder blocks. Nemeth follows that with the irish whip. Reynolds clotheslines Nemeth. Nemeth dumps Reynolds out of the ring. Nemeth with a straight right hand. Nemeth sends Reynolds ribs first into the ring apron. Nemeth rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Forearm Exchange. Reynolds uppercuts Nemeth. Reynolds whips Nemeth across the ring. Nemeth goes for a sunset flip, but Reynolds counters with The Texas Cloverleaf.

Nemeth grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nemeth nails Reynolds with a throat thrust. Nemeth dropkicks Reynolds. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Nemeth is trying to keep Reynolds grounded. Reynolds with an arm-drag takeover. Reynolds decks Nemeth with a back elbow. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps Nemeth into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds drops Nemeth with a spinning elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks Nemeth. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Reynolds kicks Nemeth in the gut. Reynolds PowerBombs Nemeth. Reynolds with a Leg Drop for a two count. Nemeth clotheslines Reynolds. Reynolds denies The Rude Awakening. Reynolds connects with The Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-16) Alex Reynolds via Pinfall

