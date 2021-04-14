Kushida is your new WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
Tonight’s NXT Tuesday night premiere saw Kushida defeat Santos Escobar in a solid back & forth match to become the new champion.
This is Kushida’s first title reign in WWE. Escobar just unified the Cruiserweight Titles at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two last Thursday by defeating Jordan Devlin in a Ladder Match, becoming the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion. WWE is now referring to Kushida as just the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Escobar had been champion since winning the finals of an eight-man tournament on the June 3, 2020 NXT show.
Stay tuned for more from NXT. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:
