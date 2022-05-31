AEW Dark Results 5/31/22

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ and Caprice Coleman)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (7-4) Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. (0-2) Viva Van For The ROH Women’s World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Martiez with a waist lock takedown. Martinez applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Van applies a hammerlock. Martinez with a drop toe hold. Martinez applies an arm-bar. Van grabs a side wrist lock. Van transitions into a side headlock. Martinez whips Van across the ring. Martinez drops Van with a shoulder tackle. Martinez with The Butterfly Suplex. Martinez with a Running Knee Strike.

Martinez goes for a Bodyslam, but Van lands back on her feet. Van repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Martinez. Van dropkicks the left knee of Martinez. Van with The Roundhouse Kick. Martinez side steps Van into the turnbuckles. Martinez with a flying forearm smash. Martinez with a Running Boot. Martinez follows that with a single leg takedown. Martinez dumps Van ribs first on the top rope. Martinez connects with The Sliding Elbow across the back of Van’s neck. Martinez makes Van tap out to The Brass City Sleeper.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, (8-4) Mercedes Martinez via Submission

Second Match: (24-11) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-0) Paul Titan & (0-0) Hunter Grey

The Butcher and Hunter Grey will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Butcher applies a side headlock. Grey whips Butcher across the ring. Butcher runs into Grey. Shoulder Block Exchange. Butcher clotheslines Grey. Butcher tags in Blade. Double HeadButt. Blade with two haymakers. Blade is choking Grey with his boot. Grey drives his knee into the midsection of Blade. Grey tags in Titan. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Titan bodyslams Grey on top of Blade. Titan with The Helluva Kick.

Blade ducks a clothesline from Titan. Blade blocks a boot from Titan. Blade unloads three knife edge chops. Blade with a gut punch. Blade with a short-arm clothesline. Blade tags in Butcher. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Chop for a two count. Titan tags in Grey. Grey with The Stinger Splash. Grey plays to the crowd. Butcher puts Grey on his shoulders. Butcher tags in Blade. Assisted Knee Lift for a two count. Butcher dumps Titan out of the ring. Butcher & Blade connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-11) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Third Match: (14-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-23) Carlie Bravo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ogogo applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Bravo whips Ogogo across the ring. Ogogo drops Bravo with a shoulder tackle. Ogogo kicks Bravo in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Ogogo with a running shoulder tackle. Ogogo poses for the crowd. Bravo applies a side headlock. Ogogo whips Bravo across the ring.

Bravo slides under a clothesline from Ogogo. Bravo dropkicks Ogogo. Bravo with The Rolling Elbow. Bravo with a Vertical Suplex. Bravo follows that with a knee drop for a one count. Ogogo reverses out of the irish whip from Bravo. Ogogo headbutts the midsection of Bravo. Ogogo with Two Bodyslams. Ogogo delivers with bodyshots. Ogogo uppercuts Bravo. Ogogo whips Bravo across the ring. Ogogo knockouts Bravo with The Pop Up Haymaker.

Winner: (15-1) Anthony Ogogo via Knockout

Fourth Match: (10-14) Jamie Hayter vs. (0-0) Danika Della Rouge

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hayter backs Rouge into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Rouge applies a hammerlock. Hayter decks Rouge with a back elbow smash. Hayter drives Rouge face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hayter with forearm shivers. Hayter with a knife edge chop. Hayter with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Hayter transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hayter tugs on Rouge’s hair. Rouge is displaying her fighting spirit. Hayter drops Rouge with The Uranage BackBreaker. Hayter connects with The Ripcord Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-14) Jamie Hayter via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Preston Vance) vs. (0-5) The Wingmen & (12-79) Serpentico In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and Avalon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Avalon applies a side headlock. Silver whips Avalon across the ring. Silver drops Avalon with a shoulder tackle. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Silver ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Silver with a knife edge chop. Silver slams Nemeth’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Silver tags in Vance. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Dark Order poses for the crowd. Serpentico tags himself in. Serpentico mocks Vance. Serpentico runs into Dark Order. Silver with a blistering chop. Uno comes into the ring with a shoulder tackle. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance tags in Uno. Uno with a Vertical Suplex. Uno takes a bow. Uno is lighting up Serpentico’s chest. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Avalon drives his knee into Uno’s back. Serpentico with a Leaping Flatliner. Serpentico is raining down haymakers. Simultaneous tag to Nemeth.

Uno with a chop/forearm combination. Avalon kicks Uno in the gut. Double Dropkick for a two count. Nemeth punches Uno. Nemeth with a corner spear. Nemeth tags in Serpentico. Serpentico punches Uno in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Serpentico knocks Silver off the ring apron. Uno blocks a boot from Serpentico. Assisted NeckBreaker. The Wingmen stops Uno in his tracks. Uno with The Double Stunner. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with three clotheslines. Vance with a Belly to Back Slam to Nemeth. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Uno. Top Rope Stunner/German Suplex Combination. Vance goes for The Full Nelson Lock, but Avalon counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nemeth drops Vance with The Leaping DDT. Serpentico with The Flying Splash for a two count. Silver launches Nemeth over the top rope. Serpentico SuperKicks Silver. Uno with The Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance tags in Silver. Dark Order connects with The Pendulum Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

